Blountstown, FL

Blountstown shuts out Wewa, advances to region semifinal

By Kaleigh Tingelstad, Sam Granville
 4 days ago

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Blountstown football team earned a 42-0 shutout win over Wewahitchka at home Friday night, advancing to the Class 1R Region Semifinal.

Blountstown improved to 7-4 and will visit Port St. Joe on Friday, November 18.

Wewahitchka finished its season at 6-5.

The South Walton HS basketball team will have a game with Mosley High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
WMBB

WMBB

