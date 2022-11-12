Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: How Namor Could be the Key to Marvel's Thunderbolts
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters last weekend with the eagerly anticipated sequel to Black Panther not only answering the question of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe would deal with the heartbreaking loss of Chadwick Boseman but also bringing to a close the MCU's Phase 4. The film ultimately closed some doors and used its story to lay the groundwork for many others, including Marvel's forthcoming Thunderbolts movie. Not much is currently known about that film, which is scheduled to arrive on July 26th, 2024, and while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever offered one particular moment that could certainly set up for at least part of the Thunderbolts story, there's another element of the film that may offer an opportunity to even further expand the MCU all while providing an action-packed adventure for the team that Red Guardian actor David. Harbour has described as "losers": Namor.
Collider
What Exactly Are Namor's Powers Anyways?
In the decade since its inception, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought a number of powerful comics characters to life on the big screen – their most recent being Tenoch Huerta Mejía's embodiment of Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Joining the ranks of other god-like powered beings such as Chris Hemsworth's Thor, known throughout mythology as the Norse God of thunder, Brie Larson's cosmic champion Captain Marvel, and Josh Brolin's Infinity Stones-wielding mad titan Thanos, Namor enters into an expansive multiverse of mighty MCU characters. But who is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Namor and what exactly are his powers?
ComicBook
Man of Steel Star Makes Surprise Appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally hit theaters and it's definitely a hit. Wakanda Forever is doing pretty well critically with a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 84% and an A CinemaScore. The film shows fans what will happen to the mantle of Black Panther after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to a major character from the comics, with Namor the Submariner making his first appearance in a live-action film. Not only that, but the sequel is also loaded with some interesting cameos, like one DC Studios actor. One Man of Steel Star appears briefly in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and you'll be surprised to find out who. Tread lightly if you haven't seen the film because there are spoilers ahead.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Breaks Record With Opening Weekend Box Office Total
Black: Panther: Wakanda Forever is off to a record-breaking start at the box office. After posting the 10th-highest opening day in box office history, $84 million, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will set a new record for November opening weekends, earning $180 million in its first few days in theaters, easily surpassing the $158 million earned by the previous record-holder The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Critics and fans alike have praised Wakanda Forever. The film has an 84% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% audience approval rating. The film's critical consensus on the site reads, "A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU."
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Suggests Marvel Will Recast T'Challa
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made its way into theaters, and it's already breaking box office records. Wakanda Forever had a massive opening weekend and it's being greeted fairly well by critics and fans alike. The film has shown fans what Marvel Studios decided to do with the mantle of the Black Panther after they chose to not recast the role of T'Challa. One star of the film believes that even though they chose not to recast the role this time around due to the death of Chadwick Boseman, the studio will eventually do it in the future. During a recent interview with Esquire, Winston Duke explained why he believes the role will eventually be recast.
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Twists Judith's Comic Book Fate
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Family" episode of The Walking Dead. 11 seasons later, The Walking Dead is ending how it started: with a Grimes getting shot. The penultimate episode of the series recalls the Season 1 premiere, "Days Gone Bye," where sheriff's deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is gunned down in the line of duty. In the Season 2 opener — after Rick wakes up from his gunshot coma in the zombie apocalypse — his son Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) is shot in the woods outside the Greene family farm. Sunday's "Family" ends with a bang when yet another member of the Grimes family takes a bullet: Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Says DC Fans Will Be "Very Excited" Amid Lobo Rumors With James Gunn
A cursory glance at any social media platform at any given time will yield plenty of comic book movie rumors. Recently, however, there's not one single rumor dominating chatter as much as the idea Jason Momoa could be playing Lobo in DC Studios' new cinematic world. New DC Studios head James Gunn signed up for Mastodon earlier this month, and his first post on the budding social media platform was a comic cover of Lobo, a character the Aquaman star has long wanted to play.
The Avengers: Endgame moment that teased Namor's arrival in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Back in Avengers: Endgame, the Sub-Mariner's appearance in the MCU was teased – but not confirmed because of a larger issue. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is well known for its Easter eggs – just think back to how Stephen Strange was first mentioned in Captain America: The Winter Solider, itself released before a Doctor Strange movie was confirmed to be in development. It's perhaps no surprise, then, that Namor's appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was signposted back in Avengers: Endgame.
ComicBook
David Harbour Talks Marvel's Thunderbolts: "We're the Losers" (Exclusive)
If the Avengers are Earth's mightiest heroes, the Thunderbolts are Earth's mightiest zeroes. At D23 Expo, Marvel Studios revealed the roster recruited to Marvel's Thunderbolts: the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Black Widow Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and team leader Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis Dreyfus). In an exclusive interview with ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast for his holiday action-comedy Violent Night — where Harbour plays an ass-kicking Santa Claus — the Black Widow star teased his upcoming return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of a team of "losers."
ComicBook
Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Threatens Marvel to Recast Him as Beast in X-Men MCU Project
Marvel Studios has been slowing integrating their lineup of mutant characters ever since they got the rights to them when the Disney / FOX merger completed. Since 2020, we have seen Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it was also revealed that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel would also be a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. Marvel is also developing a third Deadpool movie that will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and feature the return of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Now, one other X-Men star seems to want to return as their respective character in the MCU. Frasier star Kelsey Grammer recently threatened Marvel Studios to recast his role as Hank McCoy / Beast.
ComicBook
A Fan-favorite MCU Character Is About To Make Their Comics Debut
A fan-favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe character is about to make their first appearance in the Marvel Comics universe. Darcy Lewis, played by Kat Dennings, became a fast favorite for fans after debuting in Thor and returning in Thor: The Dark World, bringing a wry sense of humor to the epic superhero stories she existed within. Her role expanded in the Disney+ series WandaVision, and it's that series that seems to have set the stage for her debut in the Marvel Comics universe. Darcy will show up in the second issue of Marvel's new Scarlet Witch series, hanging around Wanda Maximoff's magic shop.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Puts Hilarious New Spin on Denji and Power
Chainsaw Man is now ripping and tearing through the first season of its highly anticipated anime, and one hilarious cosplay has put a whole new kind of spin on its central duo, Denji and Makima. The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has highlighted just how differently its main characters might act from the other heroes in various other Jump action series. Denji and Power share quite the unique dynamic as its immediately clear that at their core they are essentially the same, but outwardly they couldn't be much different from one another when it comes to how they carry themselves.
wegotthiscovered.com
Every child of an Avenger introduced in the MCU so far
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As we near the end of Phase Four, it’s definitely feeling like this current era of the MCU is less the Multiverse Saga and more the Multigenerational Saga as there’s been such a strong emphasis on the Avengers moving from superheroes to super-parents. The past two years of the franchise have seen an influx in next-generational characters as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have apparently decided en masse that it’s time for them to settle down and raise a family.
ComicBook
Disney+ Re-Edits Splash Mermaid Nudity in Tom Hanks Movie
Disney+ has decided to remove the edits to the 1984 movie Splash. In the Tom Hanks movie, he falls in love with a mermaid and there's a brief moment where her bare backside was visible. Back near the launch of the streaming service, Disney opted to digitally alter her hair length to cover it up. A lot of viewers were disappointed in the decision as you can see more graphic things on broadcast TV in multiple cases. Well, now they've had a change of heart according to CBR. Originally, the decision was made at the beginning of a news cycle where certain sectors of the Internet were criticizing the company for putting content warnings on old episodes of The Muppet Show and Song of the South. While basically harmless, a little commentary poured in from Twitter and Facebook and we were off to the races. Another content warning ahead of Gone With the Wind also put those outlets into a tizzy. But, now there's mermaid butt for everyone.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals Closer Look at Aizawa's New Design
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially brought Sosuke Aizen back to the franchise with the newest episode of the anime, and the series is celebrating by offering a new look at the villain's updated design for the final arc! Now that the anime is officially taking on the long awaited final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga, fans are getting to see many of the characters, fights, and moments they have been waiting to see play out for a long time. The final arc brings back many familiar faces, and some of these returns are definitely more welcome than the others.
Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close to star in Netflix film 'Back in Action'
"Mayor of Kingstown" actor Kyle Chandler and "Tehran" actress Glenn Close have signed on to star in the Netflix movie, "Back in Action."
ComicBook
New Movie From Super Troopers Team Gets 4/20 Release Date
Quasi, an upcoming film from Broken Lizard that parodies The Hunchback of Notre Dame, is set for a release on April 20, 2023. Broken Lizard, the studio behind Super Troopers, made a serious run at being "the next National Lampoon" in the early 2000s, but so far its biggest hits have all required those trooper mustaches. This time out, they'll have a chance to tell a different kind of story, even if the pitch immediately evokes something like Mel Brooks's Robin Hood: Men in Tights.
ComicBook
One Piece Reveals the Real Reason Ohara Was Destroyed
One Piece has been making its way through the first major arc of the final saga of the series, and the newest chapter of the series has dug into the ugly realities of why Ohara was wiped off the map! The final saga of the series has truly lived up to its moniker as the latest chapter have begun revealing some of the biggest mysteries of the manga overall that fans have been asking about for a long time. Thanks to Dr. Vegapunk's arrival, now even more of the truths behind it all have started to come to life as the Straw Has learn more about their world's mysterious history.
ComicBook
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Comments on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Box Office Success
It should come as no surprise to hear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been a massive hit at the box office in its opening weekend, following in the footsteps of its record-breaking predecessor. Wakanda Forever earned $180 million North America this weekend, making it the second-highest grossing film of the year (behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and delivering the biggest domestic opening in November history. To make things even more impressive, the film took in a global haul of $330 million in its first few days. Everyone is celebrating the theatrical achievement, including Dwayne Johnson, who just had his own superhero movie debut in theaters recently.
Comments / 0