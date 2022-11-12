2 Waverly shocks #1 Forks for Class C football crown

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was finally time for the Wolverines.

Friday night, Waverly High School football surged past Chenango Forks for their first Section IV Class C Championship since 2015. The #2 Wolverines (10-1) topped the #1 Blue Devils (9-2) on the road, 28-14. Forks is the two-time defending New York State Champions and the program suffered its first conference championship loss since 2008.

Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso scored on two long touchdown runs in the second half giving the Wolverines the win. It was sweet revenge against Forks for Waverly who lost to the Blue Devils earlier this season at home 14-13. Friday night’s game was tied at halftime at 14 when Waverly took over the game in the second.

Next up for the Wolverines is a date in the New York State Tournament regional against a Section III team. Check out the highlights from Friday night.

