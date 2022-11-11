A final-round 6-under 66 allowed Puerto Rico's Edward Figueroa to charge into a tie for ninth in Ocala. (Media/PGA TOUR) OCALA, Florida—Although it was plagued by bad weather all week, the result of Hurricane Nicole that moved into the area and did extensive damage to the Country Club of Ocala, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica added 12 players to its roster late Saturday night, led by tournament medalist David Laskin, who picked up the honor by defeating Eddy Lai in a sudden-death playoff. Besides Laskin and Lai, 10 other players earned membership and will be eligible to play in the Tour’s season-opening VISA Open de Argentina the first week of December in Buenos Aires. Here is a snapshot of the newest members.

