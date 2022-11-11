Read full article on original website
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title
Brian Kelly continues to rack up extra cash during his first season in Baton Rouge. The LSU coach earned a $75,000 bonus for capturing the SEC West title. LSU clinched the crown by edging host Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama’s 30-24 victory at Ole Miss. Kelly has amassed $575,000 in...
WWL-TV
LSU keeps rising, Tulane slips in latest AP poll
NEW ORLEANS — Amazingly LSU likely controls its own fate as far as getting into a college football playoff. A gritty 13-10 win over Arkansas has the Tigers at 8-2 with a berth in the SEC Championship game against Georgia. Two wins to finish the season and a win over currently top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship would likely give the Tigers a berth in the CFP over Tennessee despite losing to the Vols earlier this year.
LSUSports.net
LSU Tops Missouri in Five Sets
COLUMBIA, Mo. – LSU bounced back with a 3-2 (21-25, 25-11, 25-23, 18-25, 16-14) over Missouri Saturday afternoon at the Hearnes Center. LSU’s (14-11, 8-7 SEC) win snaps a three-match losing streak and is the first win at Missouri (8-15, 1-12 SEC) since Oct. 17, 2014. The Fighting Tigers also improve to 7-3 in five-set matches in SEC matches.
Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game
Only one team Saturday afternoon in Oxford will still be playing for a division title, and it will not be Alabama. LSU’s win at Arkansas earlier Saturday means Alabama has been eliminated from SEC West title contention. Alabama, which had won the SEC West in seven of the past...
LSU moves up again in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have again moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Tigers moved up to No. 6 from the No. 7 spot. Below is a full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 13:. 1....
LSUSports.net
White Powers LSU to Scrimmage Victory over UL Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. – Sophomore third baseman Tommy White hammered three home runs Sunday as LSU outscored UL Lafayette, 13-4, over the course of an 18-inning fall baseball scrimmage at “Tigue” Moore Field in Lafayette. The scrimmage was divided into two nine-inning segments – the Tigers held an...
Arkansas’s Field Was Very Icy Hours Ahead of LSU Game
The elements may have an impact on an early SEC game.
LSUSports.net
LSU Goes Over 100 In Third-Straight Game; defeats WCU, 107-34
BATON ROUGE – For the third time in as many games, LSU (3-0) eclipsed 100 points, taking down Western Carolina (2-1) 107-34 Sunday afternoon in the PMAC to hand the Catamounts their first loss of the season. It was LSU’s third time this season with a victory margin over 70.
thecomeback.com
CFB world praises Harold Perkins’ epic day for LSU
The LSU Tigers came into Saturday’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks just needing one victory in their last two games to win the SEC West and they did it. The Tigers defeated the Hogs 13-10 on a snowy day in Fayetteville. Their win officially knocks Alabama out of going to Atlanta and gives Ole Miss a slight chance to stay in the running with a victory Saturday over the Tide.
LSUSports.net
Miller, LSU Stops Lift Tigers Past Arkansas State, 61-52
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers held Arkansas State scoreless for 7:05 at a point in the second half when the Red Wolves had closed the LSU lead down to just two points and the Tigers came away with a 61-52 win over A-State Saturday evening at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSUSports.net
LSU Back To The Court Saturday 5 PM, Versus Arkansas State
BATON ROUGE – It is back to work Saturday afternoon for the LSU men’s basketball team as the Tigers host Arkansas State at 5 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets for the game are available online at LSUTix.net and at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday. There is a $5 ticket special for members of the Military and Veterans along with First Responders both online and at the ticket windows on Saturday.
LSUSports.net
Softball Releases 2023 Non-Conference Schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. – Head coach Beth Torina has released the 2023 non-conference schedule Friday afternoon. LSU’s 30-game non-conference schedule features five tournaments and seven midweek games to cap an overall 54-game schedule for the 2023 campaign. The season begins with the LSU Invitational Feb. 10-12 that will have two games against New Mexico and Oregon State each at Tiger Park.
What they are saying nationally about LSU's 13-10 win over Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — No. 7 LSU won a very ugly game over Arkansas 13-10 on Saturday, Here's what those in sports media are saying about the game.
Look: College Football Team Has Unique Drink Choices For Players On Sideline
In an effort to keep its players warm this Saturday, the LSU Tigers are serving some interesting drink choices on the sideline. During the first quarter of the Arkansas-LSU game, ESPN's camera crew caught coffee, chicken broth and hot chocolate on the Tigers' sideline. Although these options are available on...
LSUSports.net
LSU Cruises To 111-41 Victory Over Mississippi Valley
BATON ROUGE – For the second game in a row, LSU (2-0) scored over 100 points, cruising to a 111-41 win over Mississippi Valley State (0-2) Friday night in the PMAC. Friday marked the second time in program history (also during the 1995-96) that LSU scored over 100 points in consecutive games. With a 75-point win Monday against Bellarmine and tonight’s 70-point win, LSU has opened its season with consecutive wins by at least 70 points. LSU will host Western Carolina on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the PMAC on the SEC Network.
LSUSports.net
Soccer Downs Lamar 3-1, Advances to Second Round of NCAA Tournament
BATON ROUGE – The No. 8-seeded LSU soccer team was victorious on Friday night as they took down the Lamar Cardinals, 3-1, inside the LSU Soccer Stadium to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers opened the scoring in the 32nd minute as midfielder Ida...
theadvocate.com
LSU student government 'strongly condemns' President Tate over campus building names
The LSU Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution to 'strongly condemn' LSU president William Tate for what they see as inaction by the university in renaming buildings on campus that students have deemed offensive. The resolution came on the heels of an article in the university's student newspaper, The Reveille,...
225batonrouge.com
Did you rush the field at Tiger Stadium? You might be in a movie.
Writer/director Matthew Perkins wanted footage from both day and night games in Tiger Stadium for The Mascot, his film that would prominently feature LSU’s football program. His crew shot during a day game against Tennessee, which didn’t go well for Tiger fans. But on Saturday in the LSU-Alabama game, Perkins captured the iconic “Saturday night in Tiger Stadium” experience along with a bonus: thousands of fans streaming onto the field after the dramatic win, which wasn’t exactly in the script.
LSUSports.net
LSU Women's Golf Team Earns 9th In Two Final Fall Rankings
BATON ROUGE – The final fall rankings have been released for women’s golf and the LSU Tigers find themselves in ninth in the two major listings. LSU is No. 9 in the Golfstat performance rankings and No. 9 in the final fall Mizuno Women’s Golf Coaches Association poll which was announced on Friday.
KPLC TV
Investigation underway following Jennings vs. Plaquemine playoff game incident
Plaquemine, LA (KPLC) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms an incident occurred at Plaquemine High School following Friday night’s football game. IPSO said an altercation happened after Plaquemine played Jennings in the playoff game. The Jennings Bulldogs won the game against the Plaquemine Green Devils 28-25. The...
