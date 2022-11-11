ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title

Brian Kelly continues to rack up extra cash during his first season in Baton Rouge. The LSU coach earned a $75,000 bonus for capturing the SEC West title. LSU clinched the crown by edging host Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama’s 30-24 victory at Ole Miss. Kelly has amassed $575,000 in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

LSU keeps rising, Tulane slips in latest AP poll

NEW ORLEANS — Amazingly LSU likely controls its own fate as far as getting into a college football playoff. A gritty 13-10 win over Arkansas has the Tigers at 8-2 with a berth in the SEC Championship game against Georgia. Two wins to finish the season and a win over currently top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship would likely give the Tigers a berth in the CFP over Tennessee despite losing to the Vols earlier this year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Tops Missouri in Five Sets

COLUMBIA, Mo. – LSU bounced back with a 3-2 (21-25, 25-11, 25-23, 18-25, 16-14) over Missouri Saturday afternoon at the Hearnes Center. LSU’s (14-11, 8-7 SEC) win snaps a three-match losing streak and is the first win at Missouri (8-15, 1-12 SEC) since Oct. 17, 2014. The Fighting Tigers also improve to 7-3 in five-set matches in SEC matches.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game

Only one team Saturday afternoon in Oxford will still be playing for a division title, and it will not be Alabama. LSU’s win at Arkansas earlier Saturday means Alabama has been eliminated from SEC West title contention. Alabama, which had won the SEC West in seven of the past...
OXFORD, MS
WAFB

LSU moves up again in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have again moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Tigers moved up to No. 6 from the No. 7 spot. Below is a full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 13:. 1....
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

White Powers LSU to Scrimmage Victory over UL Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. – Sophomore third baseman Tommy White hammered three home runs Sunday as LSU outscored UL Lafayette, 13-4, over the course of an 18-inning fall baseball scrimmage at “Tigue” Moore Field in Lafayette. The scrimmage was divided into two nine-inning segments – the Tigers held an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Goes Over 100 In Third-Straight Game; defeats WCU, 107-34

BATON ROUGE – For the third time in as many games, LSU (3-0) eclipsed 100 points, taking down Western Carolina (2-1) 107-34 Sunday afternoon in the PMAC to hand the Catamounts their first loss of the season. It was LSU’s third time this season with a victory margin over 70.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thecomeback.com

CFB world praises Harold Perkins’ epic day for LSU

The LSU Tigers came into Saturday’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks just needing one victory in their last two games to win the SEC West and they did it. The Tigers defeated the Hogs 13-10 on a snowy day in Fayetteville. Their win officially knocks Alabama out of going to Atlanta and gives Ole Miss a slight chance to stay in the running with a victory Saturday over the Tide.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Miller, LSU Stops Lift Tigers Past Arkansas State, 61-52

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers held Arkansas State scoreless for 7:05 at a point in the second half when the Red Wolves had closed the LSU lead down to just two points and the Tigers came away with a 61-52 win over A-State Saturday evening at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Back To The Court Saturday 5 PM, Versus Arkansas State

BATON ROUGE – It is back to work Saturday afternoon for the LSU men’s basketball team as the Tigers host Arkansas State at 5 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets for the game are available online at LSUTix.net and at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday. There is a $5 ticket special for members of the Military and Veterans along with First Responders both online and at the ticket windows on Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Softball Releases 2023 Non-Conference Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – Head coach Beth Torina has released the 2023 non-conference schedule Friday afternoon. LSU’s 30-game non-conference schedule features five tournaments and seven midweek games to cap an overall 54-game schedule for the 2023 campaign. The season begins with the LSU Invitational Feb. 10-12 that will have two games against New Mexico and Oregon State each at Tiger Park.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Cruises To 111-41 Victory Over Mississippi Valley

BATON ROUGE – For the second game in a row, LSU (2-0) scored over 100 points, cruising to a 111-41 win over Mississippi Valley State (0-2) Friday night in the PMAC. Friday marked the second time in program history (also during the 1995-96) that LSU scored over 100 points in consecutive games. With a 75-point win Monday against Bellarmine and tonight’s 70-point win, LSU has opened its season with consecutive wins by at least 70 points. LSU will host Western Carolina on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the PMAC on the SEC Network.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Did you rush the field at Tiger Stadium? You might be in a movie.

Writer/director Matthew Perkins wanted footage from both day and night games in Tiger Stadium for The Mascot, his film that would prominently feature LSU’s football program. His crew shot during a day game against Tennessee, which didn’t go well for Tiger fans. But on Saturday in the LSU-Alabama game, Perkins captured the iconic “Saturday night in Tiger Stadium” experience along with a bonus: thousands of fans streaming onto the field after the dramatic win, which wasn’t exactly in the script.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Women's Golf Team Earns 9th In Two Final Fall Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The final fall rankings have been released for women’s golf and the LSU Tigers find themselves in ninth in the two major listings. LSU is No. 9 in the Golfstat performance rankings and No. 9 in the final fall Mizuno Women’s Golf Coaches Association poll which was announced on Friday.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy