BATON ROUGE – It is back to work Saturday afternoon for the LSU men’s basketball team as the Tigers host Arkansas State at 5 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets for the game are available online at LSUTix.net and at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday. There is a $5 ticket special for members of the Military and Veterans along with First Responders both online and at the ticket windows on Saturday.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO