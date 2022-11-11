Read full article on original website
Waycross Journal-Herald
Randy Ray Nabb
HORTENSE — Randy Ray Nabb, 48, of Hortense passed away Thursday morning November 10, 2022, at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., after an extended illness. Born in Jesup, Ga., his parents are Bobby Ray Nabb of Waycross and the late Kathleen Roberson Nabb. He also was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Emory and Corine Roberson; his paternal grandparents, Willie and Clarie Nabb; and his mother-in-law, Donna Burt.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Walter Rudolph Tatum
WAYCROSS — Walter Rudolph Tatum, 94, of Waycross died Thursday evening November 10, 2022, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness. Mr. Tatum was born in Waycross to the late James Walter Tatum and Ada Pittman Tatum, and made Ware County his home all his life. He served his country faithfully in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked and retired from Littlefield Construction Company as a heavy equipment operator after 54 years.
WTGS
Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
Brunswick Coast Guard crews rescue 4 Monday morning
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews from Brunswick’s Coast Guard station rescued four people on Monday morning. The Coast Guard said a 48-foot boat started to take in water six miles east of Cumberland Island, Georgia. The owner of the boat alerted Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 9:20 a.m. “The people aboard the vessel followed all […]
Director charged in scuba dive shop fraud investigation
BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) — The director of a Camden County Dive shop admitted to submitting false claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for scuba classes that focused on military veterans’ education benefits. According to officials, John Spyke, 39, of Yulee, Fla now awaits sentencing after he plead guilty. Spyke is being charged with […]
Citrus County Chronicle
Georgia sheriff investigates jailers shown punching detainee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Security video from a Georgia jail shows a detainee being pushed against a wall by guards and repeated punched in the head and neck after five deputies come into the man's cell. An attorney for the detainee, 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs, released the video Monday. Civil...
douglasnow.com
Prison sentences for drug trafficker, two ex-prison guards wrap Sandy Bottom conspiracy
A South Georgia man who participated in a widespread drug-trafficking conspiracy and two former state prison guards who smuggled drugs behind bars are among the final defendants sentenced to federal prison as a major meth-distribution prosecution comes to a close. Alexander Reyes Tyson, 45, of Douglas, Ga., was sentenced to...
douglasnow.com
DPD makes arrest in golf club thefts
Over the past week, the Douglas Police Department responded to a number of entering autos throughout the city limits. Incidents were reported at Pinecrest Drive, the Fairfield Inn, and the Douglas Golf and Country Club community. The offenders stole several credit/debit cards, firearms, and one vehicle. On November 11, an...
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes, Lanier Schools recognized as Title I Distinguished Schools
VALDOSTA – Lake Park Elementary School and Lanier County Primary School were recognized for being the highest-performing Title I GA schools. The Georgia Department of Education is releasing its 2021-2022 list of Title I Distinguished Schools – a designation that recognizes the highest-performing Title I schools in Georgia. Seventy-one schools earned the recognition this year.
wbyz94.com
GBI Makes Arrests in Appling County Death Investigation
Hazlehurst, GA (November 10, 2022) – The GBI has arrested and charged Daimon Smith, 18, of Hazlehurst, with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of participation in criminal gang activity. Jermon Roundtree, 17, Ahmad Clements, and Cameron James, both age 16, all from Hazlehurst, GA, are arrested and each charged with party to a crime murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of participation in criminal gang activity.
WALB 10
3 sentenced in Douglas drug trafficking conspiracy
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas man who participated in a widespread drug trafficking conspiracy and two former state prison guards who smuggled drugs behind bars are among the final people sentenced to federal prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Alexander Reyes Tyson, 45, was sentenced to 28...
WTGS
Multiple arrests made following deadly double shooting in Hazelhurst, GBI reports
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Four Jeff Davis County teenagers have been charged in a mid-October killing that police believe was gang-driven, according to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The GBI arrested and charged Daimon Smith, 18, of Hazlehurst, with felony murder, two counts of...
Newnan Times-Herald
Indians go toe-to-toe with Camden County, fall late
On Saturday afternoon, the East Coweta Indians traveled 300 miles to Kingsland, Georgia, to play the second seed from region 1-7A, the Camden County Wildcats. The Indians had a 21-17 halftime lead and only trailed by three going into the fourth, but the Wildcats scored three late touchdowns to end East Coweta's season with a 44-33 first-round playoff win.
News4Jax.com
GBI called in after body found wrapped in plastic in Brantley County
BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. – Several agencies are now investigating after a body was found wrapped in plastic near a bridge on White Ford Road in Brantley County, the Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a post on social media. The post said the Sheriff’s Office received a call on...
douglasnow.com
Bond hearings held in Coffee County, several released due to not being indicted within 90 days
Several defendants were granted bonds in the Superior Court of Coffee County this week, with the majority of those being required due to their cases not being presented before a grand jury within 90 days. Four men who are accused of committing aggravated assault were denied release, along with many other individuals facing drug charges.
wgxa.tv
Drug trafficker and two former prison guards sentenced in meth-distribution conspiracy
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Dooly County inmate, Jackie McMillan, will be behind bars for nearly 40 years for leading a meth-distribution conspiracy from inside the prison. That 40 years comes in addition to the life sentence he was already serving for murder. His girlfriend, Christina Alexander, was also sentenced to nearly 24 years for her role as McMillan's primary outside contact, setting up the deliveries of the meth from Mexico and distributing it to street-level dealers across the state, according to documents sent to WGXA by the Department of Justice.
Body cam video shows arrest of woman who helped man accused of killing Nassau deputy Joshua Moyers
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Newly released body camera video is showing moments from the arrest of a woman who helped the man accused of murdering a Nassau County deputy last year. Patrick McDowell is accused of shooting and killing Deputy Joshua Moyers in September 2021. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
douglasnow.com
Trojans break the Mustangs 34-6 in first round, head to Decatur next week
“The key is to punch your ticket ‘cause you never know who may get hurt on the other team, who may get upset, who can’t play in the rain, who can’t play in the cold. So you just keep plugging and trying to get better and surviving and advancing and keep moving forward. I’m glad I’ve got one more week with my guys,” said Coffee Trojans head coach Mike Coe following Coffee’s 34-6 win over the visiting Ola Mustangs Saturday night at Jardine Stadium.
Kingsland man dies of heart attack after trying to rescue daughter from riptide in Fernandina
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A 40-year-old man from Kingsland, GA, died Sunday after he attempted to rescue his daughter from a rip current, according to a release from the Fernandina Beach Fire Department. There was a red...
douglasnow.com
Atkinson County man arrested, charged on two different theft counts
A 28-year-old Axson man, Dekota Bennett, has been charged after allegedly receiving over $700 from a man whose four-wheeler he was working on, but never fixing the ATV or providing evidence of the money being spent on parts for the four-wheeler. He is also accused of stealing a boat from the man's yard.
