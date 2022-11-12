Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Is Kuma's Corner as good as it used to need to be?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Celebrate National Pickle Day in Chicago With Free Pickles from Potbelly Sandwich ShopsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Related
insidenu.com
Women’s Soccer: Dominant first round victory sets up second round matchup with Vanderbilt
There is no more room for error at this point in the season, and Northwestern is clean so far. In the team’s first NCAA Tournament action since 2018, the junior class came up clutch to secure the victory. Let’s break it down. Nov. 12 vs Southern Illinois University...
insidenu.com
Without making changes, Northwestern appears content to lose
As the 2022 season has progressed and we’ve grown further and further from August 27 (which feels like years ago), the storylines surrounding Northwestern football have become increasingly redundant. When a team is unable to emerge from any venue in the United States with a win, it’s difficult to try to generate different angles or spin any sorts of positives.
insidenu.com
Rapid Reaction: Northwestern defeats Penn 63-55 in its home opener
EVANSTON, Ill. — After a crushing blowout on the road, Northwestern (1-1, 0-0 B1G) put on a reassuring performance at home, beating Penn (1-1, 0-0 Ivy) 63-55. Joe McKeown’s squad had a balanced scoring attack throughout the afternoon. Courtney Shaw led the way with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting and eight rebounds. Kaylah Rainey added 11 points and four assists, while Paige Mott, Sydney Wood and Caileigh Walsh each had nine points.
insidenu.com
Stock Up, Stock Down from Northwestern’s demoralizing loss to Minnesota
After playing one of the top teams in the country close last week, Northwestern took a step back in Minneapolis, falling 31-3 to the Golden Gophers. Similar to last season’s matchup, Minnesota ran all over the Northwestern defense, tallying over 250 yards on the ground. The Northwestern offense also struggled, and Brendan Sullivan and Ryan Hilinski both exited the game with injuries. See whose stock went up and down in a day where the ‘Cats could not find many positives.
DePaul handles Western Illinois, moves to 2-0
Umoja Gibson scored a game-high 24 points and Da’Sean Nelson had 15 points and seven rebounds to lift host DePaul
insidenu.com
Northwestern - Minnesota 2022 Predictions
The last time Northwestern and Minnesota squared off, the Golden Gophers provided all of the tricks and no treats for the home side before Halloween 2021. With this year’s matchup closer to Thanksgiving, UMN may still hold the leg up in this series — especially given its experience in 30-degree weather. Our writers are, yet again, unanimous in their game picks for Saturday’s clash.
St. Rita tries to send retiring coach Todd Kuska out on top
CHICAGO – The days get shorter every November, but this November, Todd Kuska’s time at St. Rita is growing short. Kuska is retiring as coach at his alma mater this season after 25 years and a win total that now stands at 215. The Mustangs play St. Charles North in Saturday’s 7A quarterfinal, a school […]
Chicago, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chicago. The Notre Dame College Prep football team will have a game with St. Ignatius College Prep on November 12, 2022, 13:00:00. The Brother Rice High School football team will have a game with Mount Carmel High School - Chicago on November 12, 2022, 15:45:00.
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago
Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area locations where winning tickets were sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
CHICAGO - Nobody in Illinois matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. However, 13 players across the state still won big money. The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night due to a technical issue, but the numbers were announced Tuesday morning. They were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, and the red Powerball 10.
After Quiet Sunday, A Snowy and Frigid Blast of Weather is Heading Chicago's Way
Sunday should be a relatively quiet day on the weather front for the Chicago area, but some big changes are on the way, including snow and frigid temperatures looming in the forecast. Before all that arrives, Sunday will dawn with partly sunny skies across the area, and that will remain...
austintalks.org
Blues legend Larry Taylor’s quest to revive the blues on Chicago’s West Side
As longtime blues musician Larry Taylor finished performing one of his many shows, he told the audience, “Now that’s all music is all about. It’s all about actually bringing people together. It’s always been. “When you gather people together, what is that?” he said to the...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Cunningham and Flowers post victories
During a campaign that focused on the economy, crime and abortion rights, southwest suburban voters appeared comfortable returning incumbents in two local races. State Sen. Bill Cunningham (D-18th) defeated his Republican challenger, Christine Shanahan McGovern. With 98 percent of the suburban votes tabulated Tuesday night, unofficial totals showed Cunningham with a comfortable lead of 53.88% to McGovern’s 46.12%.
Here's When Chicago Will Have Its Shortest Day of the Year
Here's when the shortest day of the year will be.
fox32chicago.com
Long lines as 'Supreme' opens its first Chicago store
CHICAGO - It's considered the juggernaut of street fashion, and now "Supreme" is calling Chicago home. The world-famous, New York-based streetwear brand opened a store in Wicker Park on Thursday. Supreme is attracting hundreds of young people from around the world, some telling FOX 32 Chicago they were standing in...
Chicago Legend Lou Malnati Brings Popular Deep Dish Pizza to its Pizzerias
Following a successful online launch of the Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza on Tastes of Chicago.com this fall and just in time for the holidays, Lou Malnati’s will now offer this popular pizza in its local restaurant grab & go freezers, alongside its existing selection of ready to bake pizzas throughout the holiday season.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Bloody Story Of Sam DeStefano, The Torture-Loving ‘Mad Hatter’ Of The Chicago Mob
Samuel "Mad Sam" DeStefano was one of the Mafia's fiercest loan sharks, but he was so deranged that the Chicago Outfit refused to initiate him as an official member. In the 1960s, Samuel “Mad Sam” DeStefano was one of the most vicious loan sharks in Chicago. He worked closely with the mob, brutally torturing anyone who failed to pay them back on time. However, DeStefano was never an official mob member himself — because he was too unhinged even for America’s most vicious gangsters.
wgnradio.com
Fred Winston: Comedy, photography, and a legendary radio career
Legendary Chicago radio personality Fred Winston doesn’t do interviews – but he’s talking with Steve. Fred reminisces and talks about his stellar nature photography while simultaneously telling us how to stand.
Semi-truck driver in custody for DUI-related crash involving Chicago school bus in Warsaw, Ind., 16 injured, 3 teens critical
WARSAW, Ind. — Sixteen people are injured, and three teens are in critical condition after a DUI crash involving a semi-truck and a Chicago-based St. Ignatius College Prep School bus Saturday night. After the St. Ignatus JV hockey team finished a tournament in Culver, Indiana, they left in a school bus and headed back to […]
Comments / 0