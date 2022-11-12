ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

insidenu.com

Without making changes, Northwestern appears content to lose

As the 2022 season has progressed and we’ve grown further and further from August 27 (which feels like years ago), the storylines surrounding Northwestern football have become increasingly redundant. When a team is unable to emerge from any venue in the United States with a win, it’s difficult to try to generate different angles or spin any sorts of positives.
insidenu.com

Rapid Reaction: Northwestern defeats Penn 63-55 in its home opener

EVANSTON, Ill. — After a crushing blowout on the road, Northwestern (1-1, 0-0 B1G) put on a reassuring performance at home, beating Penn (1-1, 0-0 Ivy) 63-55. Joe McKeown’s squad had a balanced scoring attack throughout the afternoon. Courtney Shaw led the way with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting and eight rebounds. Kaylah Rainey added 11 points and four assists, while Paige Mott, Sydney Wood and Caileigh Walsh each had nine points.
insidenu.com

Stock Up, Stock Down from Northwestern’s demoralizing loss to Minnesota

After playing one of the top teams in the country close last week, Northwestern took a step back in Minneapolis, falling 31-3 to the Golden Gophers. Similar to last season’s matchup, Minnesota ran all over the Northwestern defense, tallying over 250 yards on the ground. The Northwestern offense also struggled, and Brendan Sullivan and Ryan Hilinski both exited the game with injuries. See whose stock went up and down in a day where the ‘Cats could not find many positives.
insidenu.com

Northwestern - Minnesota 2022 Predictions

The last time Northwestern and Minnesota squared off, the Golden Gophers provided all of the tricks and no treats for the home side before Halloween 2021. With this year’s matchup closer to Thanksgiving, UMN may still hold the leg up in this series — especially given its experience in 30-degree weather. Our writers are, yet again, unanimous in their game picks for Saturday’s clash.
WGN News

St. Rita tries to send retiring coach Todd Kuska out on top

CHICAGO – The days get shorter every November, but this November, Todd Kuska’s time at St. Rita is growing short. Kuska is retiring as coach at his alma mater this season after 25 years and a win total that now stands at 215. The Mustangs play St. Charles North in Saturday’s 7A quarterfinal, a school […]
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago

Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Cunningham and Flowers post victories

During a campaign that focused on the economy, crime and abortion rights, southwest suburban voters appeared comfortable returning incumbents in two local races. State Sen. Bill Cunningham (D-18th) defeated his Republican challenger, Christine Shanahan McGovern. With 98 percent of the suburban votes tabulated Tuesday night, unofficial totals showed Cunningham with a comfortable lead of 53.88% to McGovern’s 46.12%.
fox32chicago.com

Long lines as 'Supreme' opens its first Chicago store

CHICAGO - It's considered the juggernaut of street fashion, and now "Supreme" is calling Chicago home. The world-famous, New York-based streetwear brand opened a store in Wicker Park on Thursday. Supreme is attracting hundreds of young people from around the world, some telling FOX 32 Chicago they were standing in...
allthatsinteresting.com

The Bloody Story Of Sam DeStefano, The Torture-Loving ‘Mad Hatter’ Of The Chicago Mob

Samuel "Mad Sam" DeStefano was one of the Mafia's fiercest loan sharks, but he was so deranged that the Chicago Outfit refused to initiate him as an official member. In the 1960s, Samuel “Mad Sam” DeStefano was one of the most vicious loan sharks in Chicago. He worked closely with the mob, brutally torturing anyone who failed to pay them back on time. However, DeStefano was never an official mob member himself — because he was too unhinged even for America’s most vicious gangsters.
