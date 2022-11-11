Read full article on original website
Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near Future
Next week, job seekers and existing employees will have a much better understanding of what many employers are willing to pay. Despite the fact that there is already a patchwork of state and local laws aimed at improving pay transparency, many companies still do not advertise what they pay upfront. However, two new laws that will go into effect soon may have the greatest impact on employers and job seekers across the country.
elearningindustry.com
Building Employee Resilience In The Workplace
For many employees, the workplace presents a wide range of stressors that affect their lives inside and outside of the office. To combat these issues, organizations focus on building employee resilience and agility. If you aren’t familiar with the terminology, resilience refers to the ability of employees to “bounce back” from adversity in the workplace, while agility is a worker’s ability to respond quickly and effectively, adapting to these changes.
Employer Forced to Pay $500k After Being Caught Stealing Worker's Wages
Urgent Home Care Inc. was fined $521,905 by a court in Arizona.
7 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $60,000 a Year
According to the most recent Census Bureau report, the median annual salary in the United States is $67,521. If you'd like to make that amount or something close to it on your own, but you don't want...
Upworthy
'No tipping!': Restaurant creates tip-free model by paying workers a living wage, shares profits with workers
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 6, 2022. It has since been updated. The service industry is notorious for not paying a living wage, and this, in turn, leads to workers depending on tips to make ends meet. With any product, its pricing accounts for the labor involved in making the product but a majority of restaurants in America transfer the cost of labor onto the customers in the form of tips. Some restaurants explicitly guilt trip customers to compensate for their low wages. One restaurant from San Francisco is shaking things up by declaring itself a 'tip-free' place. Zazie is a popular brunch spot in the city and is paying its staff a living wage with benefits, and a share of the profits as well. The restaurant has increased the cost of items on the menu by 25% but the response from customers has been very positive. "So far we haven’t had any complaints," said owner Jennifer Piallat, reported SF Eater. "In fact, one customer said she expected sticker shock, but that the menu still looks reasonable."
10 Remote Jobs That Anyone Can Do
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job but are worried about your lack of experience, or you're making a career transition and don't know which types of jobs you are qualified for,...
You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs
The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee's skills and...
Employers are now ‘ghosting’ applicants in tight labor market – and that’s not all bad | Gene Marks
It’s rude to end a relationship in radio silence, but it provides insight into a company’s culture and how it treats its employees
In first-of-its-kind antitrust win, DOJ fines firm for suppressing wages of school nurses in NV
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Department of Justice last week announced it had reached an agreement with a health care staffing company that conspired with a competitor to keep wages low for nurses working with medically fragile students. Legal experts say it is the first criminal case win of its kind and could potentially be a landmark antitrust case. […] The post In first-of-its-kind antitrust win, DOJ fines firm for suppressing wages of school nurses in NV appeared first on Nevada Current.
A mandate for multi-employer bargaining? Without it, wages for the low paid won't rise
“The fact is that the government that I lead was elected with a mandate to increase people’s wages,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told the House of Representatives last week, as parliament debated the government’s bill to increase access to multi-employer collective bargaining. The bill passed the lower house last Thursday, after the government made changes that Employment Relations Minister Tony Burke said would ensure the “primacy” of enterprise bargaining. Further concessions may be needed to pass the Senate. Read more: Grattan on Friday: Government throws...
Employers Need Workers. Now They're Realizing The Untapped Talent of These People.
Remote work, combined with a tight labor market, explains why this group is being hired at a higher rate, according to the researcher's analysis.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Employers take heed: Feds say long COVID requires employee accommodations
While the world is still learning about the nature of long COVID-19 and how it affects individuals, the federal government is making it clear that it is considered a disability and that employers need to make accommodations for their new and future employees. US Assistant Secretary of Labor for Disability...
freightwaves.com
Comments come in from trucking sector on proposed DOL independent contractor rule
Doing a search on the word “trucking” embedded in comments on the Department of Labor’s proposed independent contract rule results mostly in criticisms of the proposal, but it’s far from unanimous. Most of the comments to the rule read by FreightWaves had the same basic thrust:...
constructiondive.com
How private employers can recruit and retain veterans
Wendy Buckingham is an associate attorney at Littler and currently serves as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, Judge Advocate General’s Corps. Views are the author’s own. Veterans Day originally began as a day of remembrance to mark the end of World War I. In...
Outseer Appoints Former Entrust Executive Mike Dayton as Chief Sales Officer
BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Outseer, a leading provider of payment authentication and account monitoring solutions, announced today the appointment of Mike Dayton as Chief Sales Officer. In his new role, Dayton will lead all direct and channel go-to-market teams in pursuit of Outseer’s mission to liberate the world from transactional fraud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005022/en/ Outseer Appoints Former Entrust Executive Mike Dayton as Chief Sales Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Meta severance package to include 16 weeks of base pay
(KRON) — Facebook’s parent company Meta Inc. laid off 13% of its staff this week, adding up to more than 11,000 employees. In a company blog post, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg explained the reasons behind the layoffs and also laid out the details of the severance package departing employees would receive. “At the start of […]
The Best Paid Remote Jobs and How to Get Them
Here are some of the best-paid fully-remote jobs in the U.S. and how to get them
CNBC
‘Organizations are scrambling’: How HR is balancing pay transparency, a volatile job market and executive demands
A lot has changed since Cassandra Rose first started working in HR 20 years ago. Until recently, it was common practice to ask applicants how much they currently earn in order to set their pay at a new company. Rose remembers being asked those questions as a job applicant herself.
Faster Deposits Benefit Gig Workers
PYMNTS talks with Ben Mendelsohn, director of product management at Fifth Third Bank, about how faster direct deposits have an appeal for workers of all stripes. Fifth Third’s journey to early wage access offerings began with immediate funds on check deposits, according to Mendelsohn. Once FinTechs and other companies...
Opinion: Finally companies have to be upfront about job pay ranges
In New York City, a new law requires employers of four or more people to provide "good faith" pay range minimums and maximums for all advertised jobs there. The significance of pay transparency laws is their role in moving American workplaces away from bias or favoritism and closer to equal opportunity, writes Kanter.
