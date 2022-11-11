ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

WGAL

Lebanon hosts homeless and hungry veteran campaign

In Lebanon County, Foreign Wars Post 23 hosted the 10th annual Homeless Veteran’s Awareness campaign this weekend. Participants — including veterans, family members, and friends — temporarily became homeless from yesterday morning until this afternoon. This was all to raise awareness and financial support for homeless veterans...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Visions Receives Reading NAACP’s Impact Award at Freedom Fund Gala

At the 35th Annual Freedom Fund Gala, the Reading Branch NAACP recognized Visions Federal Credit Union with a 2022 Corporate Impact Award. The event was held on Sunday, October 30, at Abraham Lincoln Hotel and featured entertainment, networking opportunities, and the Impact Awards ceremony, which honors the selfless and giving acts of those making and having an impact on others in the community.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Safe Berks & The Lonnie Walker IV Foundation Team Up

“Lonnie Walker IV always has the people of Reading and Berks County in his heart,” said Cory Washington, of The Lonnie Walker IV Foundation. “Lonnie grew up in Reading, and this is his home. He is dedicated to trying to help people who live here. By working with Safe Berks, Lonnie and his Foundation can help provide free services to local survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.”
READING, PA
bctv.org

Wolf Administration Reminds Older Adults about Importance of Immunizations

At a combined flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster clinic Thursday, the Pennsylvania Departments of Aging and Health, joined by Sen. Art Haywood and Philadelphia city leaders, stressed the importance of older adults getting their immunizations, particularly with the cold and influenza (flu) season approaching and the ongoing threat of COVID-19’s highly transmissible variants.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Nonprofits that help Lehigh Valley’s most vulnerable are struggling. We must step up. | Opinion

With each passing day, inflation impacts the well being of Lehigh County residents, disproportionately affecting lower-income families. Essentials like food and housing are less accessible due to price increases, lack of staffing, and supply chain bottlenecks. To paint the picture with numbers, consider that those eligible for both Medicare and...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Lancaster Co. courthouse opens children’s comfort rooms

Lancaster Co. courthouse opens children’s comfort …. Lancaster Co. courthouse opens children’s comfort rooms. New shade trees broke ground on Wilkes-Barre street. New shade trees broke ground on Wilkes-Barre street. Kids eating nutritious foods is a recipe for success. Kids eating nutritious foods is a recipe for success.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckersspine.com

Pennsylvania hospital gets $1M to buy spinal imaging tool

Lehigh Valley Health Network-Muhlenberg in Bethlehem, Pa. recieved $1 million in state funding to purchase a new O-arm from Medtronic, lehighvalleylive.com reported Nov. 11. Surgeons at the hospital completed more than 2,000 spine surgeries in the last year, including 1,200 at locations utilizing O-arms, the report said. The new O-arm will replace an older unit no longer in use.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WGAL

Teenager shot outside student housing in Kutztown

Police say an 18-year-old was shot Saturday morning in Kutztown, Berks County. According to police, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. around the Advantage Point off-campus student housing. The victim, Diego Velazquez, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital at 2:14 a.m. The coroner ruled the death a homicide. A...
KUTZTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Weapon reported day after deadly shooting at student apartments next to Kutztown University

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University police are on heightened alert Monday morning after a pair of incidents over the weekend. University police said they are investigating after receiving a report of someone brandishing a weapon next to the campus entrance. It comes one day after an 18-year-old was shot and killed during a party at a nearby apartment building.
KUTZTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Animal shelter in Berks looking for adopters

BIRDSBORO, Pa. - An animal shelter in Birdsboro is at critical capacity levels and needs willing adopters. The Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Berks County has 70 more cats and kittens than they should, and volunteers say hundreds more are waiting to be sheltered from five different hoarding cases. "We...
BIRDSBORO, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Former fire chief in Lehigh County charged with stealing $11K from company

A former fire chief is charged with stealing more than $11,000 from Eastern Salisbury Fire Company by misusing checks, purchase orders and a credit card, authorities allege. David J. Tomcics, of Slatington, was arraigned Thursday morning before District Judge Joseph Pochron on third-degree felony counts of theft and receiving stolen property, records show. Tomcics was freed on $15,000 unsecured bail, records show.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

