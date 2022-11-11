Read full article on original website
WGAL
Lebanon hosts homeless and hungry veteran campaign
In Lebanon County, Foreign Wars Post 23 hosted the 10th annual Homeless Veteran’s Awareness campaign this weekend. Participants — including veterans, family members, and friends — temporarily became homeless from yesterday morning until this afternoon. This was all to raise awareness and financial support for homeless veterans...
bctv.org
Visions Receives Reading NAACP’s Impact Award at Freedom Fund Gala
At the 35th Annual Freedom Fund Gala, the Reading Branch NAACP recognized Visions Federal Credit Union with a 2022 Corporate Impact Award. The event was held on Sunday, October 30, at Abraham Lincoln Hotel and featured entertainment, networking opportunities, and the Impact Awards ceremony, which honors the selfless and giving acts of those making and having an impact on others in the community.
bctv.org
Safe Berks & The Lonnie Walker IV Foundation Team Up
“Lonnie Walker IV always has the people of Reading and Berks County in his heart,” said Cory Washington, of The Lonnie Walker IV Foundation. “Lonnie grew up in Reading, and this is his home. He is dedicated to trying to help people who live here. By working with Safe Berks, Lonnie and his Foundation can help provide free services to local survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.”
bctv.org
Wolf Administration Reminds Older Adults about Importance of Immunizations
At a combined flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster clinic Thursday, the Pennsylvania Departments of Aging and Health, joined by Sen. Art Haywood and Philadelphia city leaders, stressed the importance of older adults getting their immunizations, particularly with the cold and influenza (flu) season approaching and the ongoing threat of COVID-19’s highly transmissible variants.
WFMZ-TV Online
'We want them to put the guns down' - Community gathers outside RHS for call to end violence
READING, Pa. - Community members gathered outside of Reading High School for a call to end violence. It comes eight days after the school went on lockdown when gunfire rang out a few blocks away on the 1200 block of Windsor Street. Organizers, community members, pastors and local leaders gathered...
Nonprofits that help Lehigh Valley’s most vulnerable are struggling. We must step up. | Opinion
With each passing day, inflation impacts the well being of Lehigh County residents, disproportionately affecting lower-income families. Essentials like food and housing are less accessible due to price increases, lack of staffing, and supply chain bottlenecks. To paint the picture with numbers, consider that those eligible for both Medicare and...
pahomepage.com
Lancaster Co. courthouse opens children’s comfort rooms
Lancaster Co. courthouse opens children's comfort rooms
Judge orders Pa. DHS to take 15 juveniles from overcrowded Philly detention center
A Commonwealth Court judge ordered Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services to take custody of 15 juveniles due to overcrowding at a juvenile detention facility in West Philadelphia.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton's public works director accused of following 2 kids, threatening 1 of them
EASTON, Pa. - One of Easton's top officials has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment after a reported incident involving two kids in the city. Public Works Director Dave Hopkins was arraigned in district court late Thursday afternoon. 69 News reached out to the city for an interview but...
AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
beckersspine.com
Pennsylvania hospital gets $1M to buy spinal imaging tool
Lehigh Valley Health Network-Muhlenberg in Bethlehem, Pa. recieved $1 million in state funding to purchase a new O-arm from Medtronic, lehighvalleylive.com reported Nov. 11. Surgeons at the hospital completed more than 2,000 spine surgeries in the last year, including 1,200 at locations utilizing O-arms, the report said. The new O-arm will replace an older unit no longer in use.
WGAL
Teenager shot outside student housing in Kutztown
Police say an 18-year-old was shot Saturday morning in Kutztown, Berks County. According to police, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. around the Advantage Point off-campus student housing. The victim, Diego Velazquez, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital at 2:14 a.m. The coroner ruled the death a homicide. A...
fox29.com
Officials: 18-year-old Reading male shot and killed near Kutztown University
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - An 18-year-old Reading man was shot and killed in Kutztown, Berks County, officials said. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, just before 1 a.m., in the Berks County town, according to authorities. Police were called to the 400 block of Baldy Road. Officers arrived to the address...
fox29.com
Man dies in Yeadon holding cell, woman nearly dies leaving residents outraged and seeking answers
YEADON, Pa. - Outrage in Delaware County after a second person was found hanging in a holding cell at a police station. There was a lot of yelling, screaming and finger pointing, as well as accusations at a special Yeadon Borough Council meeting. It comes after a 34-year-old woman was gravely hurt trying to hang herself in a police holding cell Tuesday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Weapon reported day after deadly shooting at student apartments next to Kutztown University
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University police are on heightened alert Monday morning after a pair of incidents over the weekend. University police said they are investigating after receiving a report of someone brandishing a weapon next to the campus entrance. It comes one day after an 18-year-old was shot and killed during a party at a nearby apartment building.
WFMZ-TV Online
Animal shelter in Berks looking for adopters
BIRDSBORO, Pa. - An animal shelter in Birdsboro is at critical capacity levels and needs willing adopters. The Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Berks County has 70 more cats and kittens than they should, and volunteers say hundreds more are waiting to be sheltered from five different hoarding cases. "We...
Philadelphia’s homeless, open-air drug users featured in Mexican anti-drug ads
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government is using video of homeless people and open-air drug users in Philadelphia’s embattled Kensington neighborhood in a national ad campaign to try to scare young people away from drugs. The spots never identify the city or neighborhood shown. But just how...
WGAL
Lancaster woman convicted for her role in 2020 police station riot
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster woman has been convicted for her role in the riot at the Lancaster City police station in 2020. The riot followed the shooting and killing of a man by a Lancaster police officer. The shooting was later justified by the Lancaster County District Attorney.
Former fire chief in Lehigh County charged with stealing $11K from company
A former fire chief is charged with stealing more than $11,000 from Eastern Salisbury Fire Company by misusing checks, purchase orders and a credit card, authorities allege. David J. Tomcics, of Slatington, was arraigned Thursday morning before District Judge Joseph Pochron on third-degree felony counts of theft and receiving stolen property, records show. Tomcics was freed on $15,000 unsecured bail, records show.
newsfromthestates.com
An Election Day win: A Legislature that looks more and more like all the people it serves | Opinion
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov-elect Austin Davis speaks to supporters in Montgomery County on Tuesday, 11/8/22 (screen capture) Political victories are seldom, if ever, about the candidates alone. It takes a team to create a campaign, and it takes a lot more than that to deliver a win. On swearing-in day, the...
