“Lonnie Walker IV always has the people of Reading and Berks County in his heart,” said Cory Washington, of The Lonnie Walker IV Foundation. “Lonnie grew up in Reading, and this is his home. He is dedicated to trying to help people who live here. By working with Safe Berks, Lonnie and his Foundation can help provide free services to local survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.”

READING, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO