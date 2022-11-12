The Best Waterpiks and Water Flossers for Your Money, According to Dentists

Bottom Line

Waterpik is the overwhelming favorite water flosser brand of dentists we spoke to, and this Professional Designer Series model is as good as it gets in the category.

The Waterpik WP-660 is right up there with the Designer Series in terms of capability, capacity and versatility — and it often costs $20 or so less.

Equipped with 6 pressure settings and 12 flossing tips, this water flosser should work well for people with a wide range of teeth sensitivity — at a cost less than $50.

Waterpik's top cordless model offers all the functionality and quality the brand is known for, without any cords or the annoyance of a bulky gadget taking up space on your sink.

For only around $35 (and sometimes less), the cordless Nicefeel water flosser offers great convenience and value.

Pros

Top brand, choice of 10 pressure settings and 7 flossing tips, easy controls.

10 pressure settings, 7 different flosser tips, holds water to last for 90 seconds of usage.

Sometimes on sale for around $35, high ratings from most users.

Great for travel or small bathrooms, comes with travel bag.

Terrific value, battery lasts up to 20 days on a full charge.

Cons

Fairly expensive, not cordless.

Not cordless (works with standard outlets in North America).

Not cordless, takes up more space than many other water flossers.

Fewer settings and flosser tips compared to Waterpik's corded models.

Some reviewers say the power and overall quality are poor compared to Waterpiks.

If you are serious about taking care of your teeth, then brushing should only be the first step. You should also floss regularly to prevent gum disease.

In case you are unfamiliar with the term, Waterpik (with no "c" in the spelling) is actually the brand name that's become synonymous with the overall category of water flossers. They're devices that shoot a stream of water into your mouth and between your teeth to dislodge food, plaque, and other types of gunk that can build up over time. Waterpiks (or water flossers, if you prefer) can help reduce the risk of gum disease and gingivitis.

But what's the best Waterpik or water flosser for you? We asked some dentists which 'piks are actually worth picking up.

Best Waterpiks and water flossers

1. Best overall: Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser Designer Series WP 672

Courtesy of Amazon

The Waterpik brand was the overwhelming pick of the dentists interviewed for this piece, and the company has enough variations to suit multiple needs.

Dr. Ana Ortiz, the founder of Madison Green Family Dental in West Palm Beach, Florida, is among the many dentists who recommend Waterpiks. Specifically, the Waterpik Aquarius Professional Designer Series, which has 10 different pressure settings, seven different flossing tips, easy controls on the handle to adjust water flow, and a reservoir that holds 90 seconds worth of water.

"I particularly like this model because of its relatively compact design, while still having a large reservoir for your cleaning solution, whether water alone or mixed with baking soda, mouthwash," Dr. Ortiz says via email.

"This is important because to get into a daily habit of using a Waterpik a patient needs the machine to be readily accessible (i.e., it needs to stay out so you use it daily) and to be enough water to do a thorough job of cleaning your teeth and gums. And this is silly, I know, but lots of patients like it because it comes in both white and black so they can incorporate it into their design preferences with a little more ease."

She adds, "I would be doing a disservice to my patients if I didn't mention this, but don't assume 'water picking' is an equal substitute for flossing. While it's certainly better than doing nothing at all, flossing really is the best method to prevent oral issues, however, a Waterpik can compliment most preventative measures really nicely."

Courtesy of Amazon

Dr. Rhonda Kalasho, of GLO Modern Dentistry in Los Angeles, has seen great success with the Aquarius style of Waterpiks. "It has a tank you can fill lukewarm water in, which I suggest to be lukewarm if you have sensitive teeth, and you adjust the pressure setting. It can be a bit more expensive than all the other brands, however it is the most easy to use," she says.

The good thing about the Waterpik WW-660 is that it usually costs $15 to $20 less than the "Best Overall" Waterpik model above, and it still features 10 pressure settings, 7 different flosser tips and holds 22 ounces of water, which should last for about 90 seconds worth of usage.

"I also love that Waterpik has so many tips I can choose from, and they include ones you can use to brush over your teeth, even tips used for below the gum line and behind and around crowns, and implants," says Dr. Kalasho. "I personally have seen a major reduction in my patients' gum disease, staining and bad breath after including a water flosser like the Waterpik as part of their oral hygiene home regimen."

3. Best for low prices: H2ofloss Dental Water Flosser

Courtesy of Amazon

If you're trying to keep your teeth clean while sticking to a budget, and you also have chompers that are a bit on the gentle side, Dr. Lata Stefano, a dentist based in Ohio, recommends the H2ofloss Dental Water Flosser.

"This choice can be less expensive, has lower pressure which many users like, and has a quieter motor than many of the other options," she says.

The list price for the H2ofloss is around $50, but we've often seen it on sale for closer to $35. Equipped with 6 pressure settings and 12 different flossing tips, it's very versatile and should work for people with a wide range of teeth sensitivity. Roughly 85% of the 12,000+ reviewers Amazon rate this model at 4 or 5 stars.

4. Best cordless water flosser: Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser WP-560

Courtesy of Amazon

If you are always on the go, Dr. Mike Golpa can relate. Based in Las Vegas, he's the CEO of the G4byGolpa dental implant centers, and he recommends the cordless Waterpik.

"This one is extremely portable. Because I travel very often, this is a significant feature for me," he says. "I can take it everywhere and it saves space on the counter, while stationary models are quite bulky."

Waterpik is the top brand in water flossers, and this model is the company's top cordless option. It has three pressure settings and four flosser tips to handle a variety of needs (plaque seeker, classic jet, etc.), and comes with a travel bag and travel plug — as well as a rapid magnetic charger that will give you a full battery after four hours.

5. Best cordless model for low prices: Nicefeel Cordless Water Flosser

Courtesy of Amazon

Dr. Ashley Paré is a Florida-based cosmetic and general dentist and founder of Shoreline Smiles. Partly because she has many patients who have permanent retainers, braces, or dental implants, "my personal favorite would be the Nicefeel Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner," she says.

"The reason I like this particular model is the price and convenience it provides. It's truly portable, or at least as portable as an irrigation machine can be. The reason I place such value on this unit is that for those of us with cosmetic dental work or orthodontics in place, having access to a tool like this can be a lifesaver. I don't literally mean life-saving, but getting something properly stuck in your permanent retainer can be super frustrating, so being able to take care of it while at the gym, at work, on business or personal travel, and so on is unique."

The Nicefeel's battery will be fully charged after four hours, and it'll last up to 20 days before needing to be recharged. Priced at $35, and available for even cheaper via sales or coupons often available at Amazon, the Nicefeel is quite a good value.

Best mouthwash to use with a Waterpik

Crest 3D White Luxe Glamorous White Multi-Care Whitening Mouthwash

Courtesy of Amazon

Dr. Pia Lieb knows how valuable a good smile can be. It's one of the reasons so many people are willing to pay the high price of Invisalign. She is the founder of Cosmetic Dentistry Center NYC and was the exclusive dentist for Victoria Secret supermodels, as well as the go-to for top modeling agencies worldwide including: The Society Management, IMG, DNA, Next, Soul Modeling, Elite Model World and Women Management.

"Before using a Waterpik, you must ultrasonically and manually clean all of the debris and plaque off your teeth through brushing and flossing with run-of-the-mill dental floss," she says. She swears by "Crest Glamour Push Mouthwash, as its effervescent action helps remove all organic debris."