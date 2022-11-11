ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, IN

FOX59

Football Friday Night: Regionals

INDIANAPOLIS – 24 schools’ dreams of winning a state championship are still alive entering Friday’s regional round. Brownsburg looks to advance to semistate for the first time since 1985, but the Bulldogs face a tough out in Cathedral, who they beat earlier in the year in a close game. Center Grove’s quest for a third […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Special season ends for Owen Valley Patriots

SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Owen Valley Patriots season came to an end on Friday night with a 26-21 loss to Monrovia. Christian McDonald had two touchdowns and Brody Lester added another. Monrovia rallied for the game winning touchdown in the 4th quarter. Following the game there was discussion on a catch made by Dustin […]
SPENCER, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State defeats Ball State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State defeated Ball State 83-71 on Saturday afternoon at the Hulman Center. Copper Neese led the way with 17 points and Courvoisier McCauley added 14. Trenton Gibson finished with 12 and Kailex Stephens had 11. Jayson Kent came off the bench and contributed 13 points for the Sycamores. With […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Linton clinches regional title

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton Miners defeated the Lapel Bulldogs 60-24 on Friday to clinch the 2A regional title. The Miners (13-0) led the entire game and got five total touchdowns from Hunter Gennicks. Also scoring for them were Braden Walters, Jesse Voigtschild, and Paul Oliver. Linton advances to play Evansville Mater Dei for […]
LINTON, IN
thedepauw.com

Ways to DeStress from DePauw’s Heavy Workload

Fall semester of 2022 is in full swing and is officially halfway over. After fall break, it can be overwhelming to jump back into the world of DePauw following a full week off. Even when students can get a free moment, it can be impossible to stop thinking about the rest of the work that lies ahead. Here are a few fun and easy things to do to let some of that stress go.
DEPAUW, IN
Kingsport Times-News

D-B advances to semifinal round of BOA Grand Nationals

INDIANAPOLIS — The Dobyns-Bennett High School marching band has advanced to the semifinal round of the Bands of America Grand Nationals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The 34 semifinalists in four classifications will compete Saturday, starting at 7:15 a.m. Dobyns-Bennett goes at 10 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy Snow Force on standby as Hoosiers see three seasons in three days

INDIANAPOLIS — Snow plows are on standby in Indianapolis as white flakes are expected Saturday morning. It’s a part of a drastic change in temperatures in a 48-hour span. “Yesterday I’m on my deck in a hammock and this morning I’m bundled up for a walk,” said David Dreith, who was out for a walk on the Monon. ”It’s like the bottom fell out of the thermometer on this one.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Noblesville High School teen excels at automotive internship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A typical day at Reggie’s Motorworks in Noblesville looks like exhaust pipes puffing out smoke and loud drills echoing off the walls of the garage where cars are currently being worked on. Mechanics in uniform are inspecting engines at their respective work stations. Among the...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana winter weather photo submissions

CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

More than 500 without power on northeast side of Bloomington

A power outage occurred at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, causing 567 Duke Energy customers to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The power outage is affecting people in the northeast part of Bloomington along State Road 45 and the surrounding area, according to the map. According to Duke Energy,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Snow totals for November 12

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was quite the sight across central Indiana to start off the weekend. Many of us woke up this morning to steady snowfall that did pile up, especially in grassy areas. Here are a few of the official snow totals through 5 pm:. Indianapolis picked up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana

The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 years since record snowfall for this date across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – It has been three years since we picked up enough snowfall to break previous records for this date. It wasn’t a lot of snow, but enough to break records. Record high temperature: 76° (1927) Record low temperature: 18° (1995) Record rainfall: 1.63” (1879)
INDIANA STATE

