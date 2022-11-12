Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, it was announced that West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, has been fired from the university. MetroNews, who broke the story, has said that a nationwide search will begin for Lyons’ replacement and that Neal Brown’s performance will be evaluated. If Brown is fired, the new director of athletics will make the hire.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO