James Gmiter indicates his football career is over
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Veteran WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter announced Sunday evening via social media that his football career has come to an end. Gmiter has missed each of the last four games due to injury. “I’m going to miss this game…thank you for everything,” he posted, followed by...
WVU hoops vs. Morehead State: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, and more
After a one-game pit stop in the Oakland Zoo, West Virginia returns to the WVU Coliseum this week for a two-game homestand. The Mountaineers begin the week with a matchup against a Morehead State team that is also on a two-game winning streak. Here’s everything you need to know about...
Pitt vs West Virginia Live Feed: Backyard Brawl Sequel
Join us as the Pitt Panthers take on West Virginia.
What Bob Huggins Had to Say After West Virginia’s Blowout Win Over Pitt
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – The West Virginia Mountaineers got their largest victory over Pitt in a basketball game since 1968, beating the Panthers 81-56 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. Here’s what West Virginia’s legendary head coach Bob Huggins had to say immediately following the game:. “We...
What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Pitt
West Virginia defeated the Pitt Panthers on Friday evening, 81-56. Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network. Below are a few quotes from the head coach. "We got to get everybody...
West Virginia’s Shane Lyons Fired
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, it was announced that West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, has been fired from the university. MetroNews, who broke the story, has said that a nationwide search will begin for Lyons’ replacement and that Neal Brown’s performance will be evaluated. If Brown is fired, the new director of athletics will make the hire.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables West Virginia Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following OU's 23-20 loss to West Virginia.
Report: WVU’s Neal Brown, Shane Lyons Could Be on Hot Seat
West Virginia’s game against Oklahoma on Saturday may be more important than it initially appeared. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown and athletic director Shane Lyons could both be in trouble if the season continues to spiral.
WVU forces out AD Shane Lyons; Gee says hope to have new AD in 3 to 4 weeks
Update 11 a.m. Monday WVU confirms departure in a news release. “I deeply appreciate Shane’s leadership over the past eight years and I wish him well,” Gee said. “But with the ever-changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics, I believe this is an opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to our program.”
ESPN’s College GameDay Says Both Neal Brown and Shane Lyons’ Jobs in Trouble
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, on ESPN’s College GameDay, Pete Thamel reported that “Neal Brown’s job is in flux” and that no decision has been made on his future yet. “At 3-6 this season, a loss to Oklahoma today would mean 3 losing seasons...
Wheeling Central Cruises Into The State Quarterfinals
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central scored on their first seven possession Saturday and cruised to a 41-7 win over Man. The Maroon Knights will travel to Wahama for the class “A” quarterfinals.
5th Quarter: Playoff Round 1 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s round one of high school football playoffs! We’ve got highlights from these very rainy contests:
The Dragons slay the Knights in round one of WVSSAC playoffs
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–It’s week one of the WVSSAC football playoffs. The 10-0 Cameron Dragons and host 6-3 Tyler Consolidated. These two met in the regular season, Cameron winning 21-7. The Dragons were trying to avoid what happened last year, as the number one seed when they were beat by 16th seed Gilmer County. Cameron […]
Wheeling, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Best Thing We Saw Tonight: History made in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – History was made after all of the Marion County teams made the postseason. North Marion, East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior all earned postseason bids. In their first round playoff games, North Marion defeated Lincoln 37-7, and Fairmont Senior defeated Chapmanville 42-20. Scott defeated East Fairmont 35-31.
Harvard business students taking a tour across West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy. Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the WV Community […]
Things to do on a rainy November day in West Virginia
With the fall foliage gone and the weather starting to cool down, you may be looking for things to do in north central West Virginia that don't involve going outside.
A 50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – One single Powerball ticket was sold matching the jackpot numbers this drawing, but a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased in West Virginia, at Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased. The holder of […]
Bridgeport Dentist, Business Owner Dr. Robert Martino Makes Two Sizable Gifts to WVU School of Dentistry
The demands of dental school were tough for West Virginia University School of Dentistry alumnus Dr. Robert Martino. Stress and anxiety led him to doubt whether he had what it takes to complete his education and succeed in oral healthcare. “I wish I would’ve had someone to put their arm...
