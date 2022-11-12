ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WBOY

James Gmiter indicates his football career is over

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Veteran WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter announced Sunday evening via social media that his football career has come to an end. Gmiter has missed each of the last four games due to injury. “I’m going to miss this game…thank you for everything,” he posted, followed by...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

What Bob Huggins Had to Say After West Virginia’s Blowout Win Over Pitt

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – The West Virginia Mountaineers got their largest victory over Pitt in a basketball game since 1968, beating the Panthers 81-56 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. Here’s what West Virginia’s legendary head coach Bob Huggins had to say immediately following the game:. “We...
PITTSBURGH, PA
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia’s Shane Lyons Fired

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, it was announced that West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, has been fired from the university. MetroNews, who broke the story, has said that a nationwide search will begin for Lyons’ replacement and that Neal Brown’s performance will be evaluated. If Brown is fired, the new director of athletics will make the hire.
MORGANTOWN, WV
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Report: WVU’s Neal Brown, Shane Lyons Could Be on Hot Seat

West Virginia’s game against Oklahoma on Saturday may be more important than it initially appeared. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown and athletic director Shane Lyons could both be in trouble if the season continues to spiral.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

The Dragons slay the Knights in round one of WVSSAC playoffs

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–It’s week one of the WVSSAC football playoffs. The 10-0 Cameron Dragons and host 6-3 Tyler Consolidated. These two met in the regular season, Cameron winning 21-7. The Dragons were trying to avoid what happened last year, as the number one seed when they were beat by 16th seed Gilmer County. Cameron […]
CAMERON, WV
High School Football PRO

Wheeling, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Best Thing We Saw Tonight: History made in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – History was made after all of the Marion County teams made the postseason. North Marion, East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior all earned postseason bids. In their first round playoff games, North Marion defeated Lincoln 37-7, and Fairmont Senior defeated Chapmanville 42-20. Scott defeated East Fairmont 35-31.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Harvard business students taking a tour across West Virginia

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy. Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the WV Community […]
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNS

A 50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – One single Powerball ticket was sold matching the jackpot numbers this drawing, but a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased in West Virginia, at Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased. The holder of […]
MORGANTOWN, WV

