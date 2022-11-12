Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Stone Cold Steve Austin Believes John Cena Is Responsible For A Culture Change In Pro Wrestling
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin returned to in-ring action earlier this year at WrestleMania 38 after 19 years of being away from the ring. Steve Austin appeared on Complex stating that the 16-time World Champion has been responsible for bring a cultural change to professional wrestling. “I think the sneaker...
wrestleview.com
Former WWE and IMPACT star wins the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at Hard Times 3 PPV
Tyrus (Former WWE Superstar Brodus Clay) is the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In the main event of Hard Times 3, Tyrus defeated now former champion Trevor Murdoch and former champion Matt Cardona in a three-way match. The finish had Murdoch hitting Cardona with a DDT on the cement floor. After Tyrus went back into the ring, he grabbed Murdoch and put him in the Tongan death grip, choke-slamming him to score the pinfall.
bodyslam.net
Saraya Was Inspired By Stone Cold Steve Austin To Get Her Neck Re-Assessed
Saraya was inspired by one of the greatest of all time making a return. Saraya made a recent appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette where she discussed her return to wrestling. She revealed that watching Stone Cold Steve Austin return to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania inspired her to get her neck re-assessed.
411mania.com
Last Knockout Standing Match Set For Impact Wrestling Over Drive
Impact Wrestling has announced a Last Knockout Standing match for the Knockouts title at Over Drive on November 18. Champion Jordynne Grace will defend against Masha Slamovich. Here’s the updated lineup:. * Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian. * Last Knockout Standing for Impact Knockouts Championship:...
bodyslam.net
Bandido Advances To Round Two Of The AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament
Bandido has advanced and is headed towards Ethan Page. Tonight on AEW Rampage, Bandido went one-on-one with RUSH in the first round of the AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament. As you can expect, this was a high flying bout which had all the excitement. Alongside RUSH was Jose The Assistant, who got involved in the match and tried to distract Bandido. But, The Dark Order’s John Silver ended up helping Bandido and taking Jose out of the equation, allowing Bandido to get the roll-up victory over RUSH to advance to round two.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Tickets Will Go on Sale Tomorrow For LIVE Sacrifice Event + TV Tapings in March 2023 For Return to Canada
Moments ago, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce tickets go on sale TOMORROW their return to Canada for the first time in over 2 years. The IMPACT Wrestling talent and staff returns for a LIVE Sacrifice Event on Friday, March 24th, followed by a Sacrifice Fallout TV taping on Saturday March 25th; both events will be hosted at St Clair’s College.
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage To Have Special Start Time On 11/25
AEW will have a new time slot on Black Friday. AEW Rampage’s usual timeslot is 10PM every Friday on TNT. But, on November 25th, that seemingly won’t be the case. The schedule on TNT’s official website lists 4 p.m. ET as the start time for the Black Friday episode of AEW Rampage. Two NHL games are listed on the schedule for November 25th, the first starts at 5 p.m. ET, and the post-show coverage is set to start at 10:30 p.m. ET. AEW has not officially announced the move as of this writing.
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Names Who She Wants At WrestleMania
Speaking to USA Network Insider, Rhea Ripley looked into the future and named who she hopes to face at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next April:. “I think it would have to be myself and Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Whenever we step in the ring together, it’s magic. So if we could do it on a bigger scale and have the title on the line, I think it would be absolutely fantastic.”
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Lineup Revealed, Returning Tag Team In Action
Tonight on AEW Rampage, they announced the lineup for next Wednesdays AEW Dynamite and it looks great on paper. All the stars are out as we will hear from Jon Moxley, MJF, Britt Baker, Saraya and Samoa Joe. Plus, The Acclaimed will drop their brand new music video. When it comes to matches, we have some bangers on tap when Toni Storm battles the Bunny in a Title Eliminator match, Bandido goes one-on-one against Ethan Page in the Semi-Finals in the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli take on Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevarra and lastly, gold is on the line when Death Triangle defends their Trios Championships against a returning Top Flight and independent standout, AR Fox. You can see the full lineup below.
bodyslam.net
WWE SmackDown Rises In Preliminary Viewership This Week
The preliminary numbers for this week’s SmackDown are in. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, November 12 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.115 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The November 11 episode of WWE SmackDown reportedly averaged a preliminary 0.5 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic. The show saw the...
bodyslam.net
NXT Level Up Results (11/11/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on November 11. Matches were taped on November 8 at the WWE Performance Center. The show aired on Peacock. The results from the show can be found below. – Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson. –...
bodyslam.net
Anthony Johnson, former UFC title challenger, passes away at the age of 38
The MMA community is mourning the loss of Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson. ‘Rumble’ Johnson fought 29 times in his career and walked away with 23 wins, including 17 that were incredibly brutal knockouts against the likes of Antônio Rogério Nogueira, Alexander Gustafsson, Jimi Manuwa, Ryan Bader and former Light Heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira in 13 seconds.
bodyslam.net
Wheeler Yuta Calls MJF A “Fountain Of Untapped Potential”
Recently, a Blackpool Combat Club member spoke about how there’s more of MJF to come. Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta recently appeared on the latest episode of The Ringer Wrestling Show’s ‘MackMania’. Yuta was asked to express his thoughts about MJF. “Ah man, I should’ve...
bodyslam.net
WWE World Cup Matches Set For Next Week’s SmackDown
Tonight on SmackDown, they announced some matches for next Friday’s show and the continuation of the WWE World Cup. WWE’s World Cup Tournament started tonight with both Santos Escobar and Braun Strowman advancing. Now, we know the rest of the matches. Next week, Mustafa Ali will battle Ricochet in a first round match and Butch will take on Sami Zayn in first round action. Also, it was announced that after Shotzi won the number one contenders shot to face Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series, Shotzi will have to go one on one with Shayna Baszler. This comes after Shayna choked out Shotzi on tonight’s edition of SmackDown while Ronda Rousey watched on.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dustin Rhodes Compares MJF and Jon Moxley Ahead Of AEW Full Gear Title Match
With the headliners Jon Moxley and MJF, Dustin Rhodes talked about what jumps out to him ahead of AEW’s Full Gear PPV on November 19. Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against MJF inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at the event. Prior to their big title match, Rhodes compared Moxley and MJF on “Sports Guys Talking Wrestling.”
bodyslam.net
The Shield’s Match At WrestleMania 30 Was Significantly Shortened
At WrestleMania 30, Billy Gunn teamed with Road Dogg and Kane to face The Shield. The surprising part about this match was that The Shield squashed the three legends in under three minutes. During a virtual signing for captain’s corner, Billy Gunn reflected on the match blaming the time constraints...
bodyslam.net
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (11/12/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the latest episode of its NJPW STRONG Showdown series on November 12. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results for the show can be found below. – Kenny King defeats Che...
bodyslam.net
GCW Wisconsin Death Trip Results (11/13)
It was a Death Trip indeed. Tonight, GCW Held their “Wisconsin Death Trip” event from La Pica Lounge in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The event aired on FITE+. The full results are below, including a Taipei DeathMatch between John Wayne Murdoch and Mance Warner. GCW Wisconsin Death Trip (11/13):. GCW...
bodyslam.net
Bret Hart Wishes He Never Went To WCW, Wouldn’t Have Had To Wrestle Goldberg
Any chance he can, Bret Hart will take shots at Goldberg and it’s always hilarious. At Survivor Series 1997, the infamous Montreal Screwjob happened when Vince McMahon forced the timekeeper to ring the bell as Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the sharpshooter during the WWF Championship main event, awarding Michaels the victory when Bret never actually tapped. Bret Hart quickly left WWF after and headed to WCW. For years, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels did not see eye to eye. But, as time passed, Bret Hart made up with Vince in his 2005 WWE return and then eventually made up with Shawn as well. Now, Bret spoke to The Ringer where he discussed when he decided to let bygones be bygones with Shawn Michaels.
