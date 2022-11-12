Read full article on original website
Former WWE and IMPACT star wins the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at Hard Times 3 PPV
Tyrus (Former WWE Superstar Brodus Clay) is the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In the main event of Hard Times 3, Tyrus defeated now former champion Trevor Murdoch and former champion Matt Cardona in a three-way match. The finish had Murdoch hitting Cardona with a DDT on the cement floor. After Tyrus went back into the ring, he grabbed Murdoch and put him in the Tongan death grip, choke-slamming him to score the pinfall.
Stone Cold Steve Austin Believes John Cena Is Responsible For A Culture Change In Pro Wrestling
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin returned to in-ring action earlier this year at WrestleMania 38 after 19 years of being away from the ring. Steve Austin appeared on Complex stating that the 16-time World Champion has been responsible for bring a cultural change to professional wrestling. “I think the sneaker...
Saraya Was Inspired By Stone Cold Steve Austin To Get Her Neck Re-Assessed
Saraya was inspired by one of the greatest of all time making a return. Saraya made a recent appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette where she discussed her return to wrestling. She revealed that watching Stone Cold Steve Austin return to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania inspired her to get her neck re-assessed.
AEW Rampage To Have Special Start Time On 11/25
AEW will have a new time slot on Black Friday. AEW Rampage’s usual timeslot is 10PM every Friday on TNT. But, on November 25th, that seemingly won’t be the case. The schedule on TNT’s official website lists 4 p.m. ET as the start time for the Black Friday episode of AEW Rampage. Two NHL games are listed on the schedule for November 25th, the first starts at 5 p.m. ET, and the post-show coverage is set to start at 10:30 p.m. ET. AEW has not officially announced the move as of this writing.
NXT Level Up Results (11/11/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on November 11. Matches were taped on November 8 at the WWE Performance Center. The show aired on Peacock. The results from the show can be found below. – Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson. –...
Big Singles Match Set For RAW, Miz TV Scheduled
RAW has a big match planned. Tonight on SmackDown, it was announced that this Monday on RAW, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins will square off in singles action. Last week, The Judgment Day almost answered Seth Rollins United States Championship Open Challenge until The OC and AJ Styles stopped it from happening. But, Balor has his chance to get his hands on Rollins this Monday. Plus, Miz TV was also promoted for the show. Miz defeated Johnny Gargano in singles action last week, and we know Dexter Lumis is looming!
Live SmackDown Results – 11/11/22 – Tag Title Match, World Cup And More
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is a stacked affair. We will see a title match, the beginning of a tournament and a number one contenders match on tonight’s show. This article will be updated as the show airs. The Usos vs New Day kick things off for...
Wheeler Yuta Calls MJF A “Fountain Of Untapped Potential”
Recently, a Blackpool Combat Club member spoke about how there’s more of MJF to come. Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta recently appeared on the latest episode of The Ringer Wrestling Show’s ‘MackMania’. Yuta was asked to express his thoughts about MJF. “Ah man, I should’ve...
Huge Match Announced For AEW Rampage On 11/18
Following AEW Rampage, Tony Khan tweeted out that he’d have more announcements coming about upcoming Rampage and Dynamite episodes and boy did he. Fans exploded with excitement when Tony tweeted out a AEW Rampage match graphic showing that next Friday, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will take on a returning Konosuke Takeshita and a debuting Jun Akiyama for the Full Gear go-home show. Takeshita was starting to gain a lot of fan fair in the United States as he toured America over the summer and frequently competed on AEW television before heading back to his home promotion DDT in Japan. But now, he’s back and he didn’t come alone. Jun Akiyama, Japanese pro-wrestling legend who is currently also apart of DDT is headed to AEW for the first time. Eddie Kingston has been very outspoken about Akiyama, saying that it would be a dream come true to face him and hoped they could’ve had a match at AEW GrandSlam. Well, this isn’t GrandSlam, but the match is going down!
WWE World Cup Matches Set For Next Week’s SmackDown
Tonight on SmackDown, they announced some matches for next Friday’s show and the continuation of the WWE World Cup. WWE’s World Cup Tournament started tonight with both Santos Escobar and Braun Strowman advancing. Now, we know the rest of the matches. Next week, Mustafa Ali will battle Ricochet in a first round match and Butch will take on Sami Zayn in first round action. Also, it was announced that after Shotzi won the number one contenders shot to face Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series, Shotzi will have to go one on one with Shayna Baszler. This comes after Shayna choked out Shotzi on tonight’s edition of SmackDown while Ronda Rousey watched on.
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (11/12/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the latest episode of its NJPW STRONG Showdown series on November 12. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results for the show can be found below. – Kenny King defeats Che...
Anthony Johnson, former UFC title challenger, passes away at the age of 38
The MMA community is mourning the loss of Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson. ‘Rumble’ Johnson fought 29 times in his career and walked away with 23 wins, including 17 that were incredibly brutal knockouts against the likes of Antônio Rogério Nogueira, Alexander Gustafsson, Jimi Manuwa, Ryan Bader and former Light Heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira in 13 seconds.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Tickets Officially on Sale for Canada Return, Multiple Talent Comment
Moments ago, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter to announce that tickets for their return to Canada have officially gone on sale. Get your tickets NOW to be part of the action. IMPACT Wrestling World Champion and Canada native Josh Alexander, IMPACT Producer & Canada native Lance Storm,...
Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
Cody Rhodes Says He Was A “True Heel” In AEW
Rhodes was frequently booed in AEW during the tail end of his run with the company. Fans simply wanted him to turn heel no matter what, but that never happened, at least, not in an obvious fashion to fans. Rhodes took to Twitter and claimed that he was a true...
OWA Fight 4 Pride Results (11/11/22)
Ohio Wrestling Alliance held its OWA Fight 4 Pride event on November 11 from the King of Clubs in Columbus, Ohio. The event will air on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Isaiah Broner def. Ashton Starr. – Pretty Flawless def. The Ody. –...
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Tickets Will Go on Sale Tomorrow For LIVE Sacrifice Event + TV Tapings in March 2023 For Return to Canada
Moments ago, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce tickets go on sale TOMORROW their return to Canada for the first time in over 2 years. The IMPACT Wrestling talent and staff returns for a LIVE Sacrifice Event on Friday, March 24th, followed by a Sacrifice Fallout TV taping on Saturday March 25th; both events will be hosted at St Clair’s College.
BLP Slamilton – Part 2 Results (11/12/22)
Black Label Pro held Part Two of its Slamilton event on November 12 from RDS Gym in Crown Point, IN. The event aired on FITE+. You can read the full results for the show below. – BLP Heavyweight Championship: Billie Starkz (c) def. Zoe Lucas. – Dan The Dad def....
Wrestling REVOLVER Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em Results (11/12/22)
Wrestling REVOLVER held its Smoke Em If You Got Em event on November 12 from Calumet Center in Dayton, OH. The event aired on FITE+. Full results for the show can be found below. – “Speeball” Mike Bailey def. Jake Crist. – Allie Katch defeated Jessicka. – Damian...
Kevin Owens Injured At WWE Live Event On Sunday
It seems Kevin Owens has suffered an injury. WWE held their Sunday Stunner live event in Madison, Wisconsin. According to a fan in attendance, Owens “planted his right knee and seems to be hurt. Owens defeated Theory in the match, so he could have just been selling his injury...
