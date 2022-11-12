Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Stone Cold Steve Austin Believes John Cena Is Responsible For A Culture Change In Pro Wrestling
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin returned to in-ring action earlier this year at WrestleMania 38 after 19 years of being away from the ring. Steve Austin appeared on Complex stating that the 16-time World Champion has been responsible for bring a cultural change to professional wrestling. “I think the sneaker...
bodyslam.net
Saraya Was Inspired By Stone Cold Steve Austin To Get Her Neck Re-Assessed
Saraya was inspired by one of the greatest of all time making a return. Saraya made a recent appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette where she discussed her return to wrestling. She revealed that watching Stone Cold Steve Austin return to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania inspired her to get her neck re-assessed.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Let 3 WWE Stars Watch The Undertaker’s Final Match While It Was Being Filmed
The Undertaker was a mainstay on WWE programming for years, but in 2020 he officially hung up his boots for good. The former WWE Champion faced off against AJ Styles in the first ever Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 and the match was done in a cinematic style. AJ Styles,...
411mania.com
Last Knockout Standing Match Set For Impact Wrestling Over Drive
Impact Wrestling has announced a Last Knockout Standing match for the Knockouts title at Over Drive on November 18. Champion Jordynne Grace will defend against Masha Slamovich. Here’s the updated lineup:. * Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian. * Last Knockout Standing for Impact Knockouts Championship:...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Challenges Michael Cole To A Fight
Rhea Ripley has been on a vicious streak ever since joining The Judgment Day. Oftentimes, she has proven to be the difference maker for her faction and has been the reason behind the group’s success as of late. Even AJ Styles has admitted that the reason The O.C. hasn’t been able to defeat The Judgment is because of Ripley. Now, it seems The Nightmare is looking for a new fight.
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage To Have Special Start Time On 11/25
AEW will have a new time slot on Black Friday. AEW Rampage’s usual timeslot is 10PM every Friday on TNT. But, on November 25th, that seemingly won’t be the case. The schedule on TNT’s official website lists 4 p.m. ET as the start time for the Black Friday episode of AEW Rampage. Two NHL games are listed on the schedule for November 25th, the first starts at 5 p.m. ET, and the post-show coverage is set to start at 10:30 p.m. ET. AEW has not officially announced the move as of this writing.
bodyslam.net
Live SmackDown Results – 11/11/22 – Tag Title Match, World Cup And More
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is a stacked affair. We will see a title match, the beginning of a tournament and a number one contenders match on tonight’s show. This article will be updated as the show airs. The Usos vs New Day kick things off for...
bodyslam.net
Big Singles Match Set For RAW, Miz TV Scheduled
RAW has a big match planned. Tonight on SmackDown, it was announced that this Monday on RAW, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins will square off in singles action. Last week, The Judgment Day almost answered Seth Rollins United States Championship Open Challenge until The OC and AJ Styles stopped it from happening. But, Balor has his chance to get his hands on Rollins this Monday. Plus, Miz TV was also promoted for the show. Miz defeated Johnny Gargano in singles action last week, and we know Dexter Lumis is looming!
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Tickets Will Go on Sale Tomorrow For LIVE Sacrifice Event + TV Tapings in March 2023 For Return to Canada
Moments ago, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce tickets go on sale TOMORROW their return to Canada for the first time in over 2 years. The IMPACT Wrestling talent and staff returns for a LIVE Sacrifice Event on Friday, March 24th, followed by a Sacrifice Fallout TV taping on Saturday March 25th; both events will be hosted at St Clair’s College.
bodyslam.net
WWE SmackDown Rises In Preliminary Viewership This Week
The preliminary numbers for this week’s SmackDown are in. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, November 12 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.115 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The November 11 episode of WWE SmackDown reportedly averaged a preliminary 0.5 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic. The show saw the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg On Backstage Fights: “They Used To Happen All The Time”
Road Dogg reflected on one of the most well-known backstage fights of all time, when Shawn Michaels lost some hair in a fight with Bret Hart, on his podcast Oh You Didn’t Know:. “I’ve seen this same thing happen in my backyard a million times. They were locked up,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dustin Rhodes Compares MJF and Jon Moxley Ahead Of AEW Full Gear Title Match
With the headliners Jon Moxley and MJF, Dustin Rhodes talked about what jumps out to him ahead of AEW’s Full Gear PPV on November 19. Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against MJF inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at the event. Prior to their big title match, Rhodes compared Moxley and MJF on “Sports Guys Talking Wrestling.”
bodyslam.net
Santos Escobar Advances In The WWE World Cup
Tonight on SmackDown, Santos Escobar and Shinsuke Nakamura battled in the first round of the SmackDown World Cup. Legado Del Fantasma was at ringside and did make their presence known in the match, which ended up paying dividends for Santos as he hit a Phantom Driver off the top rope for a victory. Santos Escobar now advances to the second round of the WWE World Cup against an unnamed opponent at this time. The bracket has not yet been revealed.
bodyslam.net
Erick Redbeard Recalls Vince McMahon Wanting Him To Look Like Bryan Danielson In 2018
Erick Redbeard was Bryan Danielson’s follower on WWE television during Danielson’s run as a heel on SmackDown from 2018 to 2019. During this run, Danielson would hold the WWE Championship, eventually losing to Kofi Kingston. While speaking on Rewind Recap Relive, Erick talked about his time in WWE....
bodyslam.net
Wheeler Yuta Calls MJF A “Fountain Of Untapped Potential”
Recently, a Blackpool Combat Club member spoke about how there’s more of MJF to come. Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta recently appeared on the latest episode of The Ringer Wrestling Show’s ‘MackMania’. Yuta was asked to express his thoughts about MJF. “Ah man, I should’ve...
bodyslam.net
GCW Wisconsin Death Trip Results (11/13)
It was a Death Trip indeed. Tonight, GCW Held their “Wisconsin Death Trip” event from La Pica Lounge in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The event aired on FITE+. The full results are below, including a Taipei DeathMatch between John Wayne Murdoch and Mance Warner. GCW Wisconsin Death Trip (11/13):. GCW...
bodyslam.net
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (11/12/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the latest episode of its NJPW STRONG Showdown series on November 12. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results for the show can be found below. – Kenny King defeats Che...
bodyslam.net
Brian Cage Advances In The AEW Title Eliminator Tournament
Brian Cage has advanced to the next round. On tonight’s AEW Rampage, Brian Cage battled Dante Martin in a first round matchup in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. After a David vs. Goliath type matchup, Brian Cage picked up the win to advance into the second round. Brian will face the winner of Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks, which was set to take place tonight, but was postponed due to Archer’s brutal attack on Ricky Starks during this past weeks AEW Dynamite.
bodyslam.net
Cody Rhodes Says He Was A “True Heel” In AEW
Rhodes was frequently booed in AEW during the tail end of his run with the company. Fans simply wanted him to turn heel no matter what, but that never happened, at least, not in an obvious fashion to fans. Rhodes took to Twitter and claimed that he was a true...
bodyslam.net
Lana Explains How Miro Taught Her About Pro Wrestling Psychology
Lana explains how Miro has helped her grow as a professional wrestler. Lana recently appeared in an interview with Fightful where she spoke on a variety of topics, including Miro making reference to her on AEW television. She stated that Miro taught her things regarding psychology and storytelling. “I learned...
