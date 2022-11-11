‘The Crown’: Lesley Manville on Margaret’s Romance & Scenes With Timothy Dalton (VIDEO)

Fans of The Crown are used to an ever-changing cast. As the show covers new decades in the history of the British monarchy during the 20th century, the cast of the show swaps out its core cast of actors to reflect the passing of time and the age adjustments of everyone from Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Princess Diana, and Prince Charles. And along with the re-casting comes some pressure, too. Previous actors on the show, including the two actresses who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II, Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, have won numerous awards and accolades for their work: no pressure, newbies! This season, veteran actress Imelda Staunton fills Elizabeth’s low-heeled, sensible shoes, but the cast is a who’s who of terrific actors who have slipped into the roles that were originated by others. They’ll also be the last ones to portray these characters, as they’ll see them through to the end of the sixth and final season. They include Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. But this season features plenty of faces, old and new; take a look at who stars in The Crown season five on Netflix.

4 DAYS AGO