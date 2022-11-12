ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, OH

richlandsource.com

Harrod Allen East gives New Madison Tri-Village the business

It would have taken a herculean effort for New Madison Tri-Village to claim this one, and Harrod Allen East wouldn't allow that in a 37-7 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. In recent action on November 4, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Cincinnati Country...
NEW MADISON, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Ursuline responds to adversity to stop Rocky River Magnificat

It didn't look good early, but Cincinnati Ursuline wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 3-1 decision over Rocky River Magnificat on Saturday during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on November 5, Cincinnati Ursuline squared off with Cincinnati St Ursula in a...
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Jefferson ends the party for Canton South

Jefferson collected a solid win over Canton South in a 49-35 verdict during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Jefferson a 14-7 lead over Canton South.
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Mentor Lake Catholic deals goose eggs to Coldwater in fine defensive showing

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mentor Lake Catholic followed in snuffing Coldwater's offense 3-0 at Mentor Lake Catholic High on November 12 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on November 5, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Independence and Coldwater took on Sherwood Fairview...
COLDWATER, OH
richlandsource.com

Stop sign: Kirtland renders Dalton's offense pointless

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Kirtland stopped Dalton to the tune of a 33-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on November 12. Kirtland moved in front of Dalton 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Wyoming takes down Clarksville Clinton-Massie

Cincinnati Wyoming swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Wyoming and Clarksville Clinton-Massie settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Massillon finds its way to knock off Sunbury Big Walnut

Massillon fell behind but rebounded in the first quarter of a 42-21 win over Sunbury Big Walnut for an Ohio high school football victory on November 11. The start wasn't the problem for Sunbury Big Walnut, as it began with a 9-7 edge over Massillon through the end of the first quarter.
MASSILLON, OH
News-Herald.com

Kirtland vs. Dalton football: Hornets hammer Bulldogs with dominant third quarter

MACEDONIA — Anyone who ever wondered why the Kirtland football players spend so much time in the weight room got their answer around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 12. With the Hornets holding a modest 12-0 halftime lead over Dalton in a Division VI, Region 21 semifinal at Nordonia’s Boliatz Stadium, Kirtland asserted its domination in the third quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points and outgaining the Bulldogs, 180-1, in that quarter.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Perry dances past Sugarcreek Garaway

Perry tipped and eventually toppled Sugarcreek Garaway 27-17 at Sugarcreek Garaway High on November 11 in Ohio football action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Perry and Sugarcreek Garaway settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
PERRY, OH
bwyellowjackets.com

Football Falls to No. 2 Mount Union on Final Play of Game

BEREA, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University football team closed out the 2022 season as it fell to No. 2 nationally ranked University of Mount Union on the final play of regulation in an Ohio Athletic Conference, Seniors Day, and Veterans Appreciation Day game by a final score of 23-21 on the Tressel Field inside of the George Finnie Stadium.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Best Spas in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who couldn’t use a bit of relaxation right now?. Summer is over, and the mad dash to get kids back to school and fall sports is done. Now, we are facing the mad dash of prepping for the holidays. So why not take a day to spoil yourself -- to calm your mind and pamper your body One day is all you’ll need to relax and recharge before jumping into the coming celebrations.
CLEVELAND, OH

