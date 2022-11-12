Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Looking for a Slice of Pizza? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
richlandsource.com
Harrod Allen East gives New Madison Tri-Village the business
It would have taken a herculean effort for New Madison Tri-Village to claim this one, and Harrod Allen East wouldn't allow that in a 37-7 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. In recent action on November 4, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Cincinnati Country...
richlandsource.com
Cleveland St. Ignatius blanks New Albany in shutout performance
Defense dominated as Cleveland St. Ignatius pitched a 2-0 shutout of New Albany on November 12 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on November 5, New Albany squared off with Powell Olentangy Liberty in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Ursuline responds to adversity to stop Rocky River Magnificat
It didn't look good early, but Cincinnati Ursuline wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 3-1 decision over Rocky River Magnificat on Saturday during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on November 5, Cincinnati Ursuline squared off with Cincinnati St Ursula in a...
richlandsource.com
Jefferson ends the party for Canton South
Jefferson collected a solid win over Canton South in a 49-35 verdict during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Jefferson a 14-7 lead over Canton South.
richlandsource.com
Mentor Lake Catholic deals goose eggs to Coldwater in fine defensive showing
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mentor Lake Catholic followed in snuffing Coldwater's offense 3-0 at Mentor Lake Catholic High on November 12 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on November 5, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Independence and Coldwater took on Sherwood Fairview...
Playoff pairings, neutral sites for 8 remaining local high school football teams
Eight local teams in both Ohio and Pennsylvania have advanced to Week 14 of the high school football season
27 First News
WATCH: Last second Hail Mary sends Mount Union past Baldwin-Wallace for OAC title
Mount Union now waits for the NCAA selection show November 13 when the 32-team playoff bracket is released, with first round games being played November 19. WATCH: Last second Hail Mary sends Mount Union past …. Mount Union now waits for the NCAA selection show November 13 when the 32-team...
richlandsource.com
Off and running: Van Wert could not be caught in racing past Millersburg West Holmes
Millersburg West Holmes couldn't climb out of an early hole in fallling 40-35 to Van Wert for an Ohio high school football victory on November 12. Van Wert opened with a 14-0 advantage over Millersburg West Holmes through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Stop sign: Kirtland renders Dalton's offense pointless
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Kirtland stopped Dalton to the tune of a 33-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on November 12. Kirtland moved in front of Dalton 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Wyoming takes down Clarksville Clinton-Massie
Cincinnati Wyoming swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Wyoming and Clarksville Clinton-Massie settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
Massillon finds its way to knock off Sunbury Big Walnut
Massillon fell behind but rebounded in the first quarter of a 42-21 win over Sunbury Big Walnut for an Ohio high school football victory on November 11. The start wasn't the problem for Sunbury Big Walnut, as it began with a 9-7 edge over Massillon through the end of the first quarter.
News-Herald.com
Kirtland vs. Dalton football: Hornets hammer Bulldogs with dominant third quarter
MACEDONIA — Anyone who ever wondered why the Kirtland football players spend so much time in the weight room got their answer around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 12. With the Hornets holding a modest 12-0 halftime lead over Dalton in a Division VI, Region 21 semifinal at Nordonia’s Boliatz Stadium, Kirtland asserted its domination in the third quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points and outgaining the Bulldogs, 180-1, in that quarter.
richlandsource.com
Perry dances past Sugarcreek Garaway
Perry tipped and eventually toppled Sugarcreek Garaway 27-17 at Sugarcreek Garaway High on November 11 in Ohio football action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Perry and Sugarcreek Garaway settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
bwyellowjackets.com
Football Falls to No. 2 Mount Union on Final Play of Game
BEREA, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University football team closed out the 2022 season as it fell to No. 2 nationally ranked University of Mount Union on the final play of regulation in an Ohio Athletic Conference, Seniors Day, and Veterans Appreciation Day game by a final score of 23-21 on the Tressel Field inside of the George Finnie Stadium.
Chardon’s title defense rolls after 10-7 win vs. Kenston in Division III regional semifinal
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Specials teams and defense propelled No. 1 Chardon over No. 13 Kenston, 10-7, on Friday in a Division III, regional semifinal game at Boardman Stadium in Youngstown. The two-time defending state champion Hilltoppers, who defeated the Bombers, 35-18 in Week 6, trailed 7-3 at the half....
CBS Sports
WATCH: Division III powerhouse Mount Union pulls off stunning Hail Mary to win its conference championship
The Mount Union Purple Raiders won their 33rd Ohio Athletic Conference championship in stunning fashion on Saturday, pulling off a Hail Mary on the final play to beat Baldwin Wallace 23-21 and clinch an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III playoffs. The win also ensured Mount Union's 31st undefeated regular season in the program's history.
Best Spas in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who couldn’t use a bit of relaxation right now?. Summer is over, and the mad dash to get kids back to school and fall sports is done. Now, we are facing the mad dash of prepping for the holidays. So why not take a day to spoil yourself -- to calm your mind and pamper your body One day is all you’ll need to relax and recharge before jumping into the coming celebrations.
Accident: I-90 E closed between Nagel and Crocker in Avon, use Detroit instead
According to a statement from the Avon Police Department on Twitter, I-90 is closed in between Nagel Road and Crocker Road due to an accident. Drivers should use Detroit as an alternate.
Ohio Veterans Memorial Park provides moving tribute to fallen Ohio heroes
A candlelight tribute was held for Ohio soldiers who gave their lives in service to our country at Ohio Veterans Memorial Park in the Village of Clinton, ten miles Southwest of Akron.
Time to celebrate the pizza! Here are our 5 favorite pizza restaurants in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pizza is a staple of life. Don’t believe us? According to The Pizza Calc, Americans consume three billion pizzas a year – an average of 46 slices – or 23 pounds – of pizza per person.
