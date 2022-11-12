ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Heat-Pelicans Trade Features Bam Adebayo

Often, the present is at odds with the future. By prioritizing one, you run the risk of neglecting the other. This can happen to NBA teams, too. For example, say you have two career opportunities. One doesn’t pay so well, but it offers potential for upward mobility. The other pays nicely, but it’s not going to help you get any further. Which one do you take?
LeBron James to Phoenix Suns is a Possibility

Lebron James hasn’t had the best start to his 20th season in the league. With that, the Los Angeles Lakers are exploring every avenue to maintain some competitiveness for the future. James will likely be the last trade option that’s visited, but one Western Conference scout believes that the...
Miami Heat make major announcement

The Miami Heat have made a major announcement. The team terminated its business relationship with its arena’s naming rights partner, FTX. The company came under scrutiny earlier this week after a catastrophic collapse. The collapse led to its founder stepping down after filing for bankruptcy. So FTX Arena is no more for the Heat.
Sixers seek vengeance and clarity against Atlanta Hawks

It wouldn’t be hyperbole to say that the Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the most disappointing teams of the 2022-2023 NBA season thus far. While Eastern Conference powerhouses in the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics continue to assert their dominance on the league and new dark-horse contenders in the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks join them atop the standings, the Sixers have faltered, dwelling much closer to the basement of the league than the ceiling.
Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan, gets Syracuse basketball offer

Twenty years ago, future NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony led Syracuse to the national championship at the end of the 2002-03 season. On Sunday, Kiyan Anthony, the son of the Most Outstanding Player in the 2003 NCAA tournament, received an offer from the Orange. The younger Anthony is a 6-foot-5 wing...
Miami Heat’s home arena will get new name after FTX collapse

The building had been called FTX Arena since June 2021, and a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship agreement between FTX and the county was just getting started. In a joint statement Friday night, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Heat said the news regarding FTX was “extremely disappointing.”
