Matt Frevola: Ottman Azaitar 'needs to be humbled' at UFC 281

By Farah Hannoun, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
NEW YORK – Matt Frevola spoke to reporters at media day ahead of UFC 281.

Frevola (9-3-1 MMA, 3-3-1 UFC) meets unbeaten Ottman Azaitar (13-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) on Saturday in a rebooking from their scrapped bout at UFC 257. Frevola was scheduled to face Azaitar in January 2021, but Azaitar was pulled from the matchup and briefly cut by the UFC for breaching COVID-19 safety protocols.

“This guy is undefeated, and I’m gonna give him his first loss,” Frevola told reporters, including MMA Junkie. “This guy needs to be humbled and who better to humble him than me?”

He continued, “As soon as I heard they signed him back to the UFC, I knew I wanted that fight back, because I love the matchup, and I wanted this fight, and we got it. We got it on the biggest stage in the world, Madison Square Garden.”

UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

Watch the video of Frevola’s complete pre-fight media availability above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 281.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Israel Adesanya protests referee Marc Goddard's stoppage in TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281

NEW YORK – Israel Adesanya disagrees with the referee Marc Goddard’s stoppage in his title loss. Adesanya lost the UFC middleweight title to Alex Pereira in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 281. Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC), who was up three rounds to one on all three judges’ scorecards, was stopped by Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) with a standing TKO in the fifth round.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UFC title challenger Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson dead at 38; MMA community mourns

Former UFC title challenger and legendary knockout artist Anthony Johnson has died. He was 38. News of Johnson’s death began circulating Sunday with social media postings by many prominent figures in the MMA community. His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, did not immediately return a message to MMA Junkie to confirm the news, but Bellator, the promotion Johnson most recently fought for, announced his death with a social media post.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Dustin Poirier's thrilling submission of Michael Chandler at UFC 281

Dustin Poirier returned from a career-long layoff on Saturday and defeated Michael Chandler in the UFC 281 featured bout. Poirier (28-7 MMA, 20-6 UFC), a former interim lightweight champion, returned from a title-fight loss when he earned a third-round submission win over Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) in their anticipated lightweight bout at Madison Square Garden in New York.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan Spann reveals fight week illness ahead of 'bittersweet' knockout of Dominick Reyes at UFC 281

NEW YORK – The UFC light heavyweight division has a new contender ready to knock on the No. 1 contender’s door. Ryan Spann impressed on the prelims of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden by knocking out former title challenger Dominick Reyes in the first round. It was a brutal finish that will shine on Spann’s highlight reel, but the moment was tainted by a weight miss by less than a pound, and other issues going on at home.
bjpenndotcom

Dana White discusses Dominick Reyes’ future following brutal KO loss at UFC 281: “It’s almost like he hasn’t been the same since that Jon Jones fight”

UFC President, Dana White discussed Dominick Reyes’ future following his brutal KO loss at UFC 281. It was Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA) vs Ryan Spann (21-7 MMA) in the light heavyweight event at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Saturday, November 12th. It was Spann, 31, who flattened Reyes with a brutal first round knockout.
bjpenndotcom

Israel Adesanya reacts following TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “Bring back Steve Mazzagatti”

Israel Adesanya is no longer the UFC Middleweight Champion and he’s reacted to his TKO loss. Adesanya fought Alex Pereira for a third time in the main event of UFC 281. “The Last Stylebender” suffered two losses to Pereira in kickboxing, one of which was via brutal knockout. This go-around, Adesanya looked on his way to a tough, but unanimous decision win. That’s when Pereira turned up the heat in the final round and scored the TKO finish.
MMA Fighting

Video: Nate Diaz, Dillon Danis separated, bystander slapped in altercation outside MSG at UFC 281

Nate Diaz got into another altercation at a major combat sports event, this time with Dillon Danis outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281. In video that surfaced shortly after Saturday’s pay-per-view, cameras caught Diaz and Danis being separated by multiple people. In the middle of the fracas was Paradigm Sports chief Audie Attar, who pushed back Danis as Diaz made his way out of the situation.
FanSided

UFC 281: ESPN tech glitch ruined the Erin Blanchfield finish over Molly McCann (Photo)

Erin Blanchfield destroyed Molly McCann at UFC 281 but most of the fans missed it. Erin Blanchfield came into UFC 281 looking to derail the hype train of Molly McCann but neither fighter would be the vocal point of the conversation when it was all over. This is despite the fact that McCann is among the more popular stars in the game, and a lot of people weren’t sure who Erin Blanchfield was as a fighter, but after an utterly dominating performance over McCann, no one can deny Blanchfield now.
MMAWeekly.com

Video: Nate Diaz slaps someone outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz was involved in an altercation outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281 on Saturday, and it was caught on video. Outside of the arena, Diaz and Bellator fighter Dillon Danis had to separated. Cups were thrown. Middle fingers were flipped, and someone got slapped. Diaz...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White won't rule out Israel Adesanya will get immediate rematch vs. Alex Pereira after UFC 281 loss

NEW YORK – Just because Alex Pereira is up to 3-0 in the lifetime series doesn’t mean a fourth Israel Adesanya fight is out of the question. According to UFC president Dana White, it’s possible the promotion runs the fight back with an immediate MMA rematch after UFC 281. He praised Adesanya’s willingness to compete and indirectly pointed to it as a reason for potential reward.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 281 video: Carla Esparza, Zhang Weili face off one last time before strawweight title bout

NEW YORK – Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili had their final faceoff at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of their UFC 281 co-main event title fight. Esparza (19-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) will put the women’s strawweight belt on the line for the first time in her second stint as champion when she takes on former titleholder Zhang Weili (22-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) in the co-feature.
MMAWeekly.com

UFC 281 Official Scorecard: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira was behind on the scorecards when he stopped Israel Adesanya in the final round of the UFC 281 main event on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. All three judges, Eric Colon, Sal D’Amato, and Mike Bell, had Adesanya up three rounds to two heading into the final frame. Between rounds Pereira’s corner told him that he needed a knockout. He went out there and delivered.
bjpenndotcom

Dominick Reyes issues statement following brutal KO loss to Ryan Spann at UFC 281

Dominick Reyes has spoken out after suffering a scary knockout loss to Ryan Spann at UFC 281. Reyes and Spann collided inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 12. This one didn’t last as Spann landed a left jab that shut Reyes’ lights off in the opening frame. It is Reyes’ fourth loss in a row. He has now been knocked out or TKO’d in his last three outings.
