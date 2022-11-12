Read full article on original website
What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?
What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
cryptoglobe.com
NYDIG Co-Founder Says ‘Do Not Invest’ in ‘Non-Bitcoin Crypto’ or ‘Non-Bitcoin DeFi’
Ross Stevens, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of NYDIG, and Greg Cipolaro, NYDIG’s Head of Research, recently wrote an article in which they explained why their firm “always has been” and “always will be” a Bitcoin company. NYDIG is “a subsidiary of Stone Ridge, a holding...
FTX's bankruptcy has set off a crypto bank run as panicked users withdraw over $8 billion from exchanges
Crypto users removed $8 billion worth of crypto from exchanges last week, according to data form CryptoQuant. The market has been shaken by the fall of Sam-Bankman Fried's FTX exchange. FTX last Friday filed for bankruptcy after failing to secure a rescue from rival exchanges. FTX's collapse has set off...
CoinTelegraph
Breaking: Bahamas securities regulator freezes FTX assets
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) — the country's securities regulator — froze the assets of FTX Digital Markets (FDM) and "related parties" on Nov. 10 and suspended FTX's registration in the country. In a statement the SCB said it was aware of "public statements suggesting that...
cryptopotato.com
Canada’s Teacher’s Pension Fund Faces Investment Issue in FTX’s Liquidity Crunch
The pension fund invested an undisclosed amount in FTX during a $420 million funding round last October. Canada’s Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP) is in jeopardy due to its large investment in the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which is currently facing a significant liquidity crunch. A recent report from The...
The Collapse Of One Of The Largest Crypto Platforms Shows How Much Of The Industry Appears To Be “Smoke And Mirrors”: Senator Elizabeth Warren
Senator Warren has called for a strict regulatory framework to be established in the crypto industry. Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse have also blamed a lack of regulatory clarity in the US as the main reason compelling exchanges to settle abroad. Senator Elizabeth Warren has once...
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto.com Reveals $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin and Altcoin Reserves in Bid for Transparency
The chief executive of a prominent crypto exchange is revealing some of the platform’s reserve assets in a first step towards transparency. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says that investors can expect the crypto exchange to remain safe and transparent while announcing a full audit that would prove Crypto.com has the 1:1 ratio of reserve assets it claims it has.
coinchapter.com
FTX Collapse Destroyed People’s Lives – Hope Lost. Sam Bankman-Fried should be jailed
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The recent collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX is wrecking families. Many investors, who held their hard-earned savings in Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, are expressing their frustrations on social media. Many have come out to narrate how the FTX collapse destroyed their lives. Social media...
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov....
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Potential Bitcoin Price Target, Says He’s Betting on Top Crypto Asset and Against Federal Reserve
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is questioning just how low Bitcoin may go as the fallout from the collapse of FTX continues. Kiyosaki says that he’s a long-term investor of BTC rather than a trader, and he’s not looking to flip the top crypto asset by market cap.
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder: Looks Like FTX Was Basically ‘A Good Old Ponzi Scheme’
On 13 November 2022, IOG Co-Founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson talked about the collapse of SBF’s FTX empire. FTX issued the following press release on 11 November 2022:. And here is how SBF announced the collapse of the FTX empire:. Yesterday (13 November 2022), during a Twitter Space co-hosted...
dailyhodl.com
Embattled Crypto Exchange FTX Lent Billions in Customer Assets To Fund Alameda Research: Report
A new report claims that troubled crypto exchange platform FTX lent billions of dollars worth of its customers’ assets to fund its quantitative trading branch. According to The Wall Street Journal, FTX CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried told investors that Alameda Research owes FTX about $10 billion worth of customer funds.
cryptoglobe.com
Dogecoin ($DOGE) Whales Move Over $410 Million Amid Crypto Market Rout
Dogecoin ($DOGE) whales have been moving large amounts of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as monitoring services have found more than $400,000 million worth of it moved on-chain amid an ongoing crypto market downturn. According to data from whale monitoring service Whale Alert,first spotted by Daily Hodl, Dogecoin whales have moved $410...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik on Former FTX CEO: ‘Sam the Human Being Deserves Love’
On Sunday (13 November 2022), Ethereum Foundation Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin shared his thoughts on Sam Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”), Co-Founder and CEO of insolvent crypto exchange FTX. As you probably know, on 10 November 2022, SBF took to Twitter to talk about how he had “f*ucked up” at FTX...
Binance pulls out of FTX merger, sending cryptocurrency prices plunging
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange platform Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back...
Big Short Michael Burry Says Cryptocurrencies Have Original Sin
Investor Michael Burry has built his reputation by being skeptical of financial assets and products that arouse euphoria and enthusiasm for all. This translates to questioning and taking a step back when everyone is swooning and swearing over a new fashionable financial asset. It's not that he's a contrarian, but...
u.today
JPMorgan Names Silver Lining to Ongoing Crypto Crisis
In a recent note, JPMorgan analysts opined that the ongoing cryptocurrency crisis could actually move the cryptocurrency industry two steps forward. The leading U.S. banking institution believes that the sudden implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency empire is likely to make regulators speed up cryptocurrency rules. According to JPMorgan, the establishment...
coinchapter.com
Look at these three bank runs before you $#!T on FTX and crypto sector
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – FTX implosion shook the crypto market, leaving many without access to their digital asset funds on the exchange. The firm’s insolvency gave critics another reason to badmouth the digital asset sector, pointing out its instability. However, before blaming the entire crypto market, it pays to...
decrypt.co
Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Drained From FTX Overnight in 'Unauthorized' Transfers
Several wallets belonging to FTX were rapidly drained before midnight. An FTX Telegram admin called it a hack and warned users not to visit the site. Several wallets allegedly belonging to FTX were drained of hundreds of millions of dollars in coins late on Friday night, with much of the funds transferred from Tether (USDT) into stablecoin DAI, and from staked Ethereum (stETH) into Ethereum (ETH).
