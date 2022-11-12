ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?

What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
CoinTelegraph

Breaking: Bahamas securities regulator freezes FTX assets

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) — the country's securities regulator — froze the assets of FTX Digital Markets (FDM) and "related parties" on Nov. 10 and suspended FTX's registration in the country. In a statement the SCB said it was aware of "public statements suggesting that...
cryptopotato.com

Canada’s Teacher’s Pension Fund Faces Investment Issue in FTX’s Liquidity Crunch

The pension fund invested an undisclosed amount in FTX during a $420 million funding round last October. Canada’s Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP) is in jeopardy due to its large investment in the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which is currently facing a significant liquidity crunch. A recent report from The...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto.com Reveals $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin and Altcoin Reserves in Bid for Transparency

The chief executive of a prominent crypto exchange is revealing some of the platform’s reserve assets in a first step towards transparency. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says that investors can expect the crypto exchange to remain safe and transparent while announcing a full audit that would prove Crypto.com has the 1:1 ratio of reserve assets it claims it has.
coinchapter.com

FTX Collapse Destroyed People’s Lives – Hope Lost. Sam Bankman-Fried should be jailed

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The recent collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX is wrecking families. Many investors, who held their hard-earned savings in Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, are expressing their frustrations on social media. Many have come out to narrate how the FTX collapse destroyed their lives. Social media...
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov....
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Founder: Looks Like FTX Was Basically ‘A Good Old Ponzi Scheme’

On 13 November 2022, IOG Co-Founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson talked about the collapse of SBF’s FTX empire. FTX issued the following press release on 11 November 2022:. And here is how SBF announced the collapse of the FTX empire:. Yesterday (13 November 2022), during a Twitter Space co-hosted...
cryptoglobe.com

Dogecoin ($DOGE) Whales Move Over $410 Million Amid Crypto Market Rout

Dogecoin ($DOGE) whales have been moving large amounts of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as monitoring services have found more than $400,000 million worth of it moved on-chain amid an ongoing crypto market downturn. According to data from whale monitoring service Whale Alert,first spotted by Daily Hodl, Dogecoin whales have moved $410...
TheStreet

Big Short Michael Burry Says Cryptocurrencies Have Original Sin

Investor Michael Burry has built his reputation by being skeptical of financial assets and products that arouse euphoria and enthusiasm for all. This translates to questioning and taking a step back when everyone is swooning and swearing over a new fashionable financial asset. It's not that he's a contrarian, but...
u.today

JPMorgan Names Silver Lining to Ongoing Crypto Crisis

In a recent note, JPMorgan analysts opined that the ongoing cryptocurrency crisis could actually move the cryptocurrency industry two steps forward. The leading U.S. banking institution believes that the sudden implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency empire is likely to make regulators speed up cryptocurrency rules. According to JPMorgan, the establishment...
coinchapter.com

Look at these three bank runs before you $#!T on FTX and crypto sector

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – FTX implosion shook the crypto market, leaving many without access to their digital asset funds on the exchange. The firm’s insolvency gave critics another reason to badmouth the digital asset sector, pointing out its instability. However, before blaming the entire crypto market, it pays to...
decrypt.co

Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Drained From FTX Overnight in 'Unauthorized' Transfers

Several wallets belonging to FTX were rapidly drained before midnight. An FTX Telegram admin called it a hack and warned users not to visit the site. Several wallets allegedly belonging to FTX were drained of hundreds of millions of dollars in coins late on Friday night, with much of the funds transferred from Tether (USDT) into stablecoin DAI, and from staked Ethereum (stETH) into Ethereum (ETH).

