kitco.com

Bitcoin price could bottom at $10,000 - Robert Kiyosaki

(Kitco News) The collapse of the cryptocurrency trading company FTX has dragged the crypto space into another cycle of fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD), with Bitcoin also taking a heavy hit. As investors look for prices to bottom, Robert Kiyosaki, the best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad,' says for Bitcoin, it could be $10,000.
u.today

When Bitcoin Hits $10K-$12K, I Will Get Excited: "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Fortune

What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?

What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov....
TheStreet

Big Short Michael Burry Says Cryptocurrencies Have Original Sin

Investor Michael Burry has built his reputation by being skeptical of financial assets and products that arouse euphoria and enthusiasm for all. This translates to questioning and taking a step back when everyone is swooning and swearing over a new fashionable financial asset. It's not that he's a contrarian, but...
decrypt.co

FTX Crisis Is a 'Gift to Bitcoin Haters': Kraken Founder Jesse Powell

In a lengthy Twitter thread against the FTX exchange, Jesse Powell said the crisis was "a massive setback" for the industry. Jesse Powell, the founder and former CEO of centralized exchange Kraken, has taken to Twitter to air his thoughts on the bombshell of FTX’s liquidity crisis this week.
thecoinrise.com

El Salvador does not keep its Bitcoin holdings on FTX: Changpeng Zhao

According to reports, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has dispelled the claims that his government has its bitcoin storage on the exchange FTX. The recent development comes from the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, who stated that he had a talk with the president about the issue. Does...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Bull Anthony Pompliano Says Confidence Game Now Over for Crypto Industry

Longtime Bitcoin (BTC) supporter and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano says that people in the crypto space are underestimating just how much damage has been done to the industry following the collapse of FTX and its associated entities. Pompliano tells his 1.6 million Twitter followers that following the FTX debacle, the crypto...
cryptoglobe.com

Dogecoin ($DOGE) Whales Move Over $410 Million Amid Crypto Market Rout

Dogecoin ($DOGE) whales have been moving large amounts of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as monitoring services have found more than $400,000 million worth of it moved on-chain amid an ongoing crypto market downturn. According to data from whale monitoring service Whale Alert,first spotted by Daily Hodl, Dogecoin whales have moved $410...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin’s Economy Is Already Is Circular

This is an opinion editorial by Aleks Svetski, author of “The UnCommunist Manifesto,” founder of The Bitcoin Times and Host of the “Wake Up Podcast with Svetski.”. Bitcoin is the perfect money. It embodies all of the properties and functions of money:. Store of value (SoV) Medium...
Fortune

The historic crypto bubble: Bitcoin is now the fifth-biggest wipeout of all time, BofA says, with a shocking chart of the last 50 years in finance

The crypto industry is once again feeling the chill of winter. Bitcoin is experiencing one of the biggest crashes in history—that’s apparent. But Bank of America Research’s Flow Show research note has crunched data and put it in historic terms: It’s the fifth-worst collapse of an asset in financial history, nearly as great in scale as the Mississippi & South Sea Co. History buffs would know that episode better as the South Sea Bubble, and it was so long ago—the early 1700s—that the United States did not yet exist and the U.K. was involved in the War of the Spanish Succession.

