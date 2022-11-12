Read full article on original website
u.today
Ripple CTO Explains What Will Happen to Dave Portnoy’s Bitcoin in Case of FTX Bankruptcy
In a recent tweet, American internet celebrity Dave Portnoy expressed his concerns about what would happen to his Bitcoin holdings that are stored on the FTX exchange. Portnoy asked whether he would still be able to access his cryptocurrency if the embattled cryptocurrency exchange ended up going bankrupt. David Schwartz,...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Potential Bitcoin Price Target, Says He’s Betting on Top Crypto Asset and Against Federal Reserve
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is questioning just how low Bitcoin may go as the fallout from the collapse of FTX continues. Kiyosaki says that he’s a long-term investor of BTC rather than a trader, and he’s not looking to flip the top crypto asset by market cap.
kitco.com
Bitcoin price could bottom at $10,000 - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) The collapse of the cryptocurrency trading company FTX has dragged the crypto space into another cycle of fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD), with Bitcoin also taking a heavy hit. As investors look for prices to bottom, Robert Kiyosaki, the best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad,' says for Bitcoin, it could be $10,000.
u.today
When Bitcoin Hits $10K-$12K, I Will Get Excited: "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author

wealthinsidermag.com
Robert Kiyosaki: I’m a Bitcoin Investor — When BTC Hits New Bottom, I Get Excited
The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, says he is not worried about the price of bitcoin dropping. “I am a bitcoin investor,” he said, adding that when the price of the cryptocurrency hits a new bottom, he gets excited. Robert Kiyosaki...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?
What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin, Solana and FTT Price Targets
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called This Year’s Crypto Crash Issues Dire BTC Warning, Says Bitcoin Collapse Imminent
The crypto strategist who nailed this year’s crypto meltdown is issuing a pressing warning to Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 579,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin traders should start exercising caution as he says BTC is now in the process of trapping as many bulls as possible.
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov....
AOL Corp
Thirty-year old crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was worth $16 billion. 94% of that was wiped out in just one day.
Sam Bankman-Fried saw nearly all of his net worth wiped out in a day. His crypto-exchange platform, FTX, was seemingly on the verge of collapse before Binance agreed to buy it on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried saw his next worth plunge 94% in one day, the largest drop ever for a billionaire,...
Big Short Michael Burry Says Cryptocurrencies Have Original Sin
Investor Michael Burry has built his reputation by being skeptical of financial assets and products that arouse euphoria and enthusiasm for all. This translates to questioning and taking a step back when everyone is swooning and swearing over a new fashionable financial asset. It's not that he's a contrarian, but...
decrypt.co
FTX Crisis Is a 'Gift to Bitcoin Haters': Kraken Founder Jesse Powell
In a lengthy Twitter thread against the FTX exchange, Jesse Powell said the crisis was "a massive setback" for the industry. Jesse Powell, the founder and former CEO of centralized exchange Kraken, has taken to Twitter to air his thoughts on the bombshell of FTX’s liquidity crisis this week.
thecoinrise.com
El Salvador does not keep its Bitcoin holdings on FTX: Changpeng Zhao
According to reports, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has dispelled the claims that his government has its bitcoin storage on the exchange FTX. The recent development comes from the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, who stated that he had a talk with the president about the issue. Does...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Bull Anthony Pompliano Says Confidence Game Now Over for Crypto Industry
Longtime Bitcoin (BTC) supporter and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano says that people in the crypto space are underestimating just how much damage has been done to the industry following the collapse of FTX and its associated entities. Pompliano tells his 1.6 million Twitter followers that following the FTX debacle, the crypto...
cryptoglobe.com
Dogecoin ($DOGE) Whales Move Over $410 Million Amid Crypto Market Rout
Dogecoin ($DOGE) whales have been moving large amounts of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as monitoring services have found more than $400,000 million worth of it moved on-chain amid an ongoing crypto market downturn. According to data from whale monitoring service Whale Alert,first spotted by Daily Hodl, Dogecoin whales have moved $410...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin’s Economy Is Already Is Circular
This is an opinion editorial by Aleks Svetski, author of “The UnCommunist Manifesto,” founder of The Bitcoin Times and Host of the “Wake Up Podcast with Svetski.”. Bitcoin is the perfect money. It embodies all of the properties and functions of money:. Store of value (SoV) Medium...
dailyhodl.com
Don’t Count on Bitcoin (BTC) Crashing to $10,000, Says Crypto Analyst Jason Pizzino – Here’s Why
A popular crypto strategist and trader says Bitcoin’s (BTC) price is unlikely to fall all the way down to $10,000. In a new strategy session, analyst Jason Pizzino tells his 279,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin bulls will likely defend a high time frame support level and keep it away from plunging toward $10,000.
The historic crypto bubble: Bitcoin is now the fifth-biggest wipeout of all time, BofA says, with a shocking chart of the last 50 years in finance
The crypto industry is once again feeling the chill of winter. Bitcoin is experiencing one of the biggest crashes in history—that’s apparent. But Bank of America Research’s Flow Show research note has crunched data and put it in historic terms: It’s the fifth-worst collapse of an asset in financial history, nearly as great in scale as the Mississippi & South Sea Co. History buffs would know that episode better as the South Sea Bubble, and it was so long ago—the early 1700s—that the United States did not yet exist and the U.K. was involved in the War of the Spanish Succession.
