thecollegianur.com
Men’s Basketball defeated UNI in atmospheric home game
The University of Richmond beat the University of Northern Iowa 68-55 in a crowded home game at the Robins Center on Nov. 11. Before the game, students and members of the Richmond community gathered to watch the unveiling of the 2022 Atlantic 10 Championship banner in the Robins Center. UR beat Davidson last year to win the A-10 Championship and secure their place in the March Madness NCAA tournament.
unipanthers.com
Panther men's basketball falls to Richmond in road opener
RICHMOND, Va. --- UNI struggled to finish shot attempts and shot just 32% from the floor as the Panthers fell to the Richmond Spiders on Friday night at the Robins Center in their first road contest of the season. The Panthers pressured the Spider offense early and limited Richmond to...
Augusta Free Press
VCU Basketball: Rams pull away late to defeat upset-minded Morgan State, 69-54
Brandon Johns Jr. scored a game-high 15 points and converted several critical second-half baskets as VCU pulled away late to defeat Morgan State, 69-54, Saturday night at the Siegel Center. Johns connected on 6-of-10 from the floor and grabbed four rebounds for the Black and Gold (2-0). Senior forward David...
wbtw.com
College freshman dies on campus in Virginia; no foul play suspected
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A William & Mary University student died early Thursday morning in one of the residence halls, according to a message sent out to the campus community. The email, sent out by Vice President for Student Affairs Ginger Ambler, said that the William & Mary Police...
NBC12
Football team coached by man who died on I-95 makes it to playoffs
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -It’s been just a little over a week since tragedy struck one local family. Brent Szarzynski died in a crash on I-95 on November 2nd. He was a family man and the coach of the Old Hundred Hawks, a youth football team in Chesterfield. Brent helped lead the team to the playoffs this year for the first time.
jerryratcliffe.com
Former UVA football walk-on suspect in triple murder on campus
A shooting on the University of Virginia campus late Sunday night has left three dead and two injured, school president Jim Ryan confirmed in a communication around 4 a.m. today. The suspect is a UVA student and a former walk-on running back on the 2018 team, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr....
gotodestinations.com
10 FANTASTIC Breakfast Spots in Richmond, Virginia – (With Photos)
Are you a breakfast lover? Do you love starting your day with a hearty meal? If so, then you’ll definitely want to check out some of the best breakfast restaurants in Richmond! From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone. And trust us, these restaurants are...
Holy Saugeye! Record-sized fish reeled in at Staunton River in Virginia
The hybrid "Saugeye" fish is still new to Virginia, but has made a big splash -- quite literally. The Department of Wildlife Resources awarded their first ever record for the species recently when a Virginia man reeled in an impressive catch.
UNI Doing Its Part to Combat Iowa’s Nursing Shortage
Being a former student of the University of Northern Iowa, I remember hearing a lot about the fact that there was no nursing program -- mostly because I had friends that wanted to attend UNI but had to attend Allen College in Waterloo in order to get the required learning they needed to become a nurse. I also know quite a few people who went to Hawkeye Community College instead of UNI for that very reason.
Chesterfield hires consultant on fate of Southside Speedway
This Wednesday, a consultant's report on Southside Speedway could decide the fate of the historic track.
New database reveals top evictors in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield
A new data tool from VCU reveals the companies evicting the most residents over the past five years across Virginia, using publicly available court records.
vcu.edu
Tomikia LeGrande, vice president for strategic enrollment management and student success at VCU, named sole presidential finalist at Prairie View A&M University
LeGrande has led initiatives to promote making the university accessible to all and championed efforts to improve student success outcomes for students who face additional barriers. Tomikia LeGrande, Ed.D., has been named the sole presidential finalist at Prairie View A&M University in Bryan-College Station, Texas. LeGrande, who joined VCU in...
Colonial Downs and Rosie’s sold to a new owner
Churchill Downs Inc. is the new owner of Colonial Downs in New Kent County and the six Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums across Virginia.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week
Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
Thousands take part in Richmond Marathon
More than 16,000 runners made their way through the River City taking part in the full marathon, half marathon or 8K Saturday morning.
Data shows Henrico led Virginia localities in school bus crashes in 2020-21
Ten Henrico County school buses were involved in crashes during the 2020-2021 school year – the most of any locality in the state – according to data from the Virginia Department of Education. Though Henrico has a comparatively larger bus fleet than most other counties and cities in...
Two Cedar Falls Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize
It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
Red Door Escape Room now open in Short Pump Town Center
The company’s Short Pump location offers six escape room concepts including fairy-tale adventure Once Upon A Time and Captain Maniacal’s Lair-Bratorium.
Exhibit aims to reflect Virginia slave auction block's weight
When it sat at the corner of William and Charles streets—its former location for more than 170 years—a significant portion of it was underground.
