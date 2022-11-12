ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

thecollegianur.com

Men’s Basketball defeated UNI in atmospheric home game

The University of Richmond beat the University of Northern Iowa 68-55 in a crowded home game at the Robins Center on Nov. 11. Before the game, students and members of the Richmond community gathered to watch the unveiling of the 2022 Atlantic 10 Championship banner in the Robins Center. UR beat Davidson last year to win the A-10 Championship and secure their place in the March Madness NCAA tournament.
RICHMOND, VA
unipanthers.com

Panther men's basketball falls to Richmond in road opener

RICHMOND, Va. --- UNI struggled to finish shot attempts and shot just 32% from the floor as the Panthers fell to the Richmond Spiders on Friday night at the Robins Center in their first road contest of the season. The Panthers pressured the Spider offense early and limited Richmond to...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Football team coached by man who died on I-95 makes it to playoffs

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -It’s been just a little over a week since tragedy struck one local family. Brent Szarzynski died in a crash on I-95 on November 2nd. He was a family man and the coach of the Old Hundred Hawks, a youth football team in Chesterfield. Brent helped lead the team to the playoffs this year for the first time.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Former UVA football walk-on suspect in triple murder on campus

A shooting on the University of Virginia campus late Sunday night has left three dead and two injured, school president Jim Ryan confirmed in a communication around 4 a.m. today. The suspect is a UVA student and a former walk-on running back on the 2018 team, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr....
PETERSBURG, VA
gotodestinations.com

10 FANTASTIC Breakfast Spots in Richmond, Virginia – (With Photos)

Are you a breakfast lover? Do you love starting your day with a hearty meal? If so, then you’ll definitely want to check out some of the best breakfast restaurants in Richmond! From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone. And trust us, these restaurants are...
RICHMOND, VA
K92.3

UNI Doing Its Part to Combat Iowa’s Nursing Shortage

Being a former student of the University of Northern Iowa, I remember hearing a lot about the fact that there was no nursing program -- mostly because I had friends that wanted to attend UNI but had to attend Allen College in Waterloo in order to get the required learning they needed to become a nurse. I also know quite a few people who went to Hawkeye Community College instead of UNI for that very reason.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
vcu.edu

Tomikia LeGrande, vice president for strategic enrollment management and student success at VCU, named sole presidential finalist at Prairie View A&M University

LeGrande has led initiatives to promote making the university accessible to all and championed efforts to improve student success outcomes for students who face additional barriers. Tomikia LeGrande, Ed.D., has been named the sole presidential finalist at Prairie View A&M University in Bryan-College Station, Texas. LeGrande, who joined VCU in...
RICHMOND, VA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
K92.3

Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week

Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
K92.3

Two Cedar Falls Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize

It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
K92.3

K92.3

Waterloo, IA
ABOUT

K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa.

 https://k923.fm/

