KTEN.com
Denison K9 officer receives bulletproof vest
DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—Denison Police Department K9 Echo received a bulletproof vest thanks to fundraising by the Denison Citizen Police Academy. Echo's new wardrobe addition is rated for up to .44 magnum pistol rounds and protects against blunt force trauma, almost as effective as vests worn by his two-legged colleagues.
KTEN.com
Free breakfast in Denison for vets and their families
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Throughout the weekend, Americans will continue to honor our military veterans. The Texoma Community Center's Military Veteran Peer Network is hosting a free breakfast for veterans and their families on Saturday morning. The free breakfast is from 8 to 10 a.m. at 1100 West Walker...
KXII.com
Execution date set for Sherman man convicted of capital murder
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The execution date has been set for a Sherman man convicted of capital murder for deaths of his son, estranged wife, and her daughter back in March of 2004. Andre Lee Thomas is set to be put to death on April 5. This comes after the...
KXII.com
Grand jury indicts Sherman man for murder
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted a Sherman man for murder, in the shooting death of his neighbor. 43-year-old Dennis Lee Bowles is accused of shooting 32-year-old Justin Newby four times at Newby’s home on the 800 block of East Scott Street back in August.
KXII.com
First QuikTrip opens in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison drivers now have a new spot to gas up. The QuikTrip gas station off US-75 on FM-120 opened Thursday, located next to McDonald’s. It’s the first QT for Denison and the third for Grayson County. There are two QTs in Sherman.
KXII.com
Celina man pleads guilty to capital murder of wife, children
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Celina man pled guilty in Collin County Friday for capital murder, for the shooting deaths of his wife and two children at their home back in February of 2021. The Celina Police Department said Michael Patton pled guilty to capital murder of multiple persons...
KTEN.com
Fall Festival draws crowds to Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Fall Festival in Ardmore kicked off Friday for its 19th year. The festival gives shoppers the chance to get Christmas shopping started, and for vendors, an opportunity to get their name out. "I just started my business a month ago and I come here every...
OHP: 22-year-old woman killed in Pottawatomie Co. crash
Authorities say a 22-year-old woman has died following an early morning crash in Pottawatomie County.
KXII.com
Owner offering reward for stolen pickup used in burglary spree
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - This white 1986 Ford-250 has been a special part of the Cheek family for nearly 34 years. “Seven, eight years ago, dad came to me and said, ‘hey you can have my truck’ and I said, ‘hey that’s great, it’s a family heirloom.’ So, I pulled it out the pasture,” Jamie Cheek said.
KOCO
Head-on collision kills 22-year-old woman in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — A 22-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision early Friday morning in rural Pottawatomie County. The small community of Konawa is mourning the death of Shelby Gentry, who was a recent graduate of Oklahoma State University. The driver of the other car, a 23-year-old...
DEADline: Family Fights On Nearly 19 Years After Maysville Woman's Murder
A Maysville, Okla., woman found dead inside a burned-out home nearly 19 years ago. Investigators say her death was no accident; Sheila Deviney was murdered. News 9's licensed investigator Lisa Monahan is looking into who her killer might be, and why? Sheila's case is the next investigation in our cold case series called DEADline.
bowienewsonline.com
Clay County Court takes animals, Ratliff arrested on 49 new complaints
Edward Michael Ratliff was divested of all his livestock in a Wednesday afternoon hearing in Clay County and afterward, he was arrested on a warrant for 49 additional complaints of cruelty to livestock animals. The 66-year-old Bowie attorney was originally arrested on Oct. 26 after sheriff’s deputies investigated a report...
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast: FAWD Tomorrow | 11/13PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Snowfall rates as of late Sunday evening are trending upward. Highest amounts remain focused along I-40 (Washita, Beckham, Caddo & Grady) where a winter storm watch is now in place. Jackson & Stephens counties are now under a winter weather advisory. Altus, Lawton & Duncan will likely see 2-4″
KXII.com
Hidden camera found inside Carter County Jail
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An investigation is underway at the Carter County Detention Center after a surveillance camera was found in a light fixture in an attorney client room. In photos of the hidden camera you can see a screw hole and wires in the in fixture. Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant says his office conducted an investigation after the camera was found and says the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is also looking into the incident. News 12 spoke to Ardmore attorney Jason May who saw the camera with his own eyes.
Freeze Warning issued for Texoma, Wichita Falls
A cold front came through Texoma Thursday night, bringing with it a Freeze Warning for the region on November 11, 2022.
