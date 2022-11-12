Tommy Fleetwood shot just one round in the 60s this week in South Africa, and it came at the perfect time to seal the deal for a title defense three years in the making. The 31-year-old Englishman shot a final-round 5-under 67 on Sunday at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa, to win the 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge and defend his 2019 title. The DP World Tour event was canceled the last two years due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

1 DAY AGO