Report: LIV Golf's Cameron Smith "blackballed" from golf clubs by PGA Tour
Cameron Smith was "blackballed" from a number of golf clubs by the PGA Tour after he joined LIV Golf, according to the No Laying Up podcast. This revelation was made by Tron Carter citing "very credible sources" in a discussion about the remarkable year in professional golf and who they believe have "come out the worst".
Recent tour winner reveals why he ‘got the boot’ from LIV Golf after one event
Over the weekend, Andy Ogletree came through with his first ever professional victory after winning the Asian Tour’s International Series Egypt. The 2019 U.S. Amateur champion was pegged as having superstar potential but has struggled throughout the early part of his career. However, he quickly learned how hard it...
How much Tony Finau and others won at PGA Tour's Houston Open
For years Tony Finau was the nearly man of the PGA Tour. But not anymore. Last weekend Finau captured his fifth PGA Tour victory by taking down the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in dominant fashion. He started the week in a jovial manner, pretending to...
Jason Day? Adam Scott? LIV Golf boss Greg Norman talks targets for 2023 season
LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman revealed that further big-name signings on the Saudi-backed series will largely be down to the players and their relationships. Speaking after The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide was named as a host of one of LIV Golf's 14 events in 2023, Norman promised that more signings will be made and some players "are on the sidelines" waiting to enter the fray.
Photos: Tommy Fleetwood's emotional, unique DP World Tour title defense three years in the making
Tommy Fleetwood shot just one round in the 60s this week in South Africa, and it came at the perfect time to seal the deal for a title defense three years in the making. The 31-year-old Englishman shot a final-round 5-under 67 on Sunday at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa, to win the 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge and defend his 2019 title. The DP World Tour event was canceled the last two years due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Houston Open
Hideki Matsuyama's injury woes on the PGA Tour appear to be non-stop in 2022. The Japanese superstar was forced to withdraw from the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course during the third round. The official communications team confirmed the reason Matsuyama withdrew was because of a neck...
Sergio Garcia appears to have very likely confirmed the next LIV Golf signing
Sergio Garcia's latest Instagram post appears to essentially confirm Mito Pereira could very well be the next LIV Golf signing. Garcia, 42, posted a photograph from a charity day supporting at-risk youth in Austin, Texas. As you can see below, there are a number of LIV Golf players in the...
Padraig Harrington wins Charles Schwab Cup Championship in record fashion for fourth PGA Tour Champions victory
PHOENIX — It was a banner day for Padraig Harrington, who backed up his Saturday 62 with a Sunday 65 to win the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Along the way, he broke a 10-year-old mark held by Tom Lehman and tied a 32-year-old record held by Jack Nicklaus.
Axed LIV Golf player takes third round lead at International Series Egypt
Former U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree - who pegged it up in LIV Golf's curtain-raiser at Centurion Club - will have the lead going into the final round of the International Series Egypt event on the Asian Tour. Ogletree, like many before him who have won the U.S. Amateur, was...
2022 The RSM Classic PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks
PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks...
‘He’s chunked it again’: Pro falls 24 spots down leaderboard with epic meltdown
Guido Migliozzi moved his right hand to the right, then to the left. Then he flipped it up slightly. Migliozzi was doing the math here as he limped off the green, and he was going to need his left hand. The 17th at Gary Player Country Club was that kind...
Tony Finau cards CAREER-LOW PGA Tour score to lead Houston Open
Tony Finau hasn't taken a day off since missing the cut at Mayakoba and this showed in the second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open with a superb 62. Finau, 33, carded 10 birdies with two bogeys to level his career-low score on the PGA Tour. He birdied his final three holes to reach 13-under and Patrick Rodgers was his closest pursuer on 9-under when he rolled in his last putt.
LPGA Pelican Women's Championship: Nelly Korda back as world No 1 after claiming victory
Nelly Korda is back as the No 1 player in women’s golf after winning the LPGA Tour's Pelican Women's Championship on Sunday. Korda overturned a two-stroke deficit on the final day Pelican Golf Club to successfully defend her title, posting a six-under-par 64 to end the event on 14 under and a shot ahead of Lexi Thompson.
Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald tees up chance for eighth DP World Tour win
European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will head into the final day of the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour only two shots behind the leaders. After 54 holes, Donald sits on 7-under par and will attempt to chase down Belgian Thomas Detry and the young Danish superstar Rasmus Hojgaard on Sunday.
Crypto: Tom Brady, Steph Curry and Kevin O’Leary set to lose big from FTX bankruptcy filing
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried lost his entire $16 billion fortune in just a few days after his company filed chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday, but he’s not the only high-profile investor who may lose money amid FTX’s downturn. As interest in crypto and crypto exchanges exploded...
The Key Health Benefits of Golf
Golf is played by around 55 million people on 32,000 courses in over 200 countries. This is pretty impressive, but even more so is the fact that all of these people could actually be substantially benefiting their health in the process!. These health benefits are not just unique to the...
LSU star gives shocking Michael Jordan response
The No. 7 LSU Tigers defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks, 13-0, Saturday. Though the game wasn’t pretty, it should be enough to at least maintain the Tigers’ spot in their continued ascension in the polls. After the game, Tigers head coach Brian Kelly met with assembled media. He explained...
