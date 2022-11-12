ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf's Cameron Smith "blackballed" from golf clubs by PGA Tour

Cameron Smith was "blackballed" from a number of golf clubs by the PGA Tour after he joined LIV Golf, according to the No Laying Up podcast. This revelation was made by Tron Carter citing "very credible sources" in a discussion about the remarkable year in professional golf and who they believe have "come out the worst".
GolfWRX

Recent tour winner reveals why he ‘got the boot’ from LIV Golf after one event

Over the weekend, Andy Ogletree came through with his first ever professional victory after winning the Asian Tour’s International Series Egypt. The 2019 U.S. Amateur champion was pegged as having superstar potential but has struggled throughout the early part of his career. However, he quickly learned how hard it...
golfmagic.com

How much Tony Finau and others won at PGA Tour's Houston Open

For years Tony Finau was the nearly man of the PGA Tour. But not anymore. Last weekend Finau captured his fifth PGA Tour victory by taking down the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in dominant fashion. He started the week in a jovial manner, pretending to...
golfmagic.com

Jason Day? Adam Scott? LIV Golf boss Greg Norman talks targets for 2023 season

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman revealed that further big-name signings on the Saudi-backed series will largely be down to the players and their relationships. Speaking after The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide was named as a host of one of LIV Golf's 14 events in 2023, Norman promised that more signings will be made and some players "are on the sidelines" waiting to enter the fray.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photos: Tommy Fleetwood's emotional, unique DP World Tour title defense three years in the making

Tommy Fleetwood shot just one round in the 60s this week in South Africa, and it came at the perfect time to seal the deal for a title defense three years in the making. The 31-year-old Englishman shot a final-round 5-under 67 on Sunday at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa, to win the 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge and defend his 2019 title. The DP World Tour event was canceled the last two years due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
golfmagic.com

Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Houston Open

Hideki Matsuyama's injury woes on the PGA Tour appear to be non-stop in 2022. The Japanese superstar was forced to withdraw from the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course during the third round. The official communications team confirmed the reason Matsuyama withdrew was because of a neck...
HOUSTON, TX
golfmagic.com

Axed LIV Golf player takes third round lead at International Series Egypt

Former U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree - who pegged it up in LIV Golf's curtain-raiser at Centurion Club - will have the lead going into the final round of the International Series Egypt event on the Asian Tour. Ogletree, like many before him who have won the U.S. Amateur, was...
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 The RSM Classic PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks...
golfmagic.com

Tony Finau cards CAREER-LOW PGA Tour score to lead Houston Open

Tony Finau hasn't taken a day off since missing the cut at Mayakoba and this showed in the second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open with a superb 62. Finau, 33, carded 10 birdies with two bogeys to level his career-low score on the PGA Tour. He birdied his final three holes to reach 13-under and Patrick Rodgers was his closest pursuer on 9-under when he rolled in his last putt.
HOUSTON, TX
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald tees up chance for eighth DP World Tour win

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will head into the final day of the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour only two shots behind the leaders. After 54 holes, Donald sits on 7-under par and will attempt to chase down Belgian Thomas Detry and the young Danish superstar Rasmus Hojgaard on Sunday.
cohaitungchi.com

The Key Health Benefits of Golf

Golf is played by around 55 million people on 32,000 courses in over 200 countries. This is pretty impressive, but even more so is the fact that all of these people could actually be substantially benefiting their health in the process!. These health benefits are not just unique to the...
thecomeback.com

