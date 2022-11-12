ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GolfWRX

Recent tour winner reveals why he ‘got the boot’ from LIV Golf after one event

Over the weekend, Andy Ogletree came through with his first ever professional victory after winning the Asian Tour’s International Series Egypt. The 2019 U.S. Amateur champion was pegged as having superstar potential but has struggled throughout the early part of his career. However, he quickly learned how hard it...
thecomeback.com

LIV Golf player lashes out at Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods criticized the LIV Golf tour back in July. Now, one member of the tour has retaliated with criticism of their own. Woods’ comments about the tour and the players who bought into it didn’t go unnoticed. The golf legend was particularly hard on players taking the money and claimed he didn’t understand any of it. The allure of major championships and playing at the prestige courses is strong for Woods. But it’s not for everybody.
golfmagic.com

Former PGA Tour winner says Charlie Woods has a BETTER SWING than Tiger!

PGA Tour winner and coach Brad Faxon said Charlie Woods' swing "looked better than Tiger's" as the young star played in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship earlier this week. Speaking to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Faxon was as excited as everyone by the footage of Charlie's impressive swing...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
FanSided

NASCAR: Legitimate threat emerging to Chase Elliott?

Chase Elliott has won the NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award after each of the last four Cup Series seasons. Could that streak come to an end this year?. Voting for the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Most Popular Driver Award presented by Hooters for the 2022 NASCAR season opened up at 12:00 p.m. ET this past Tuesday, November 8, and it is set to conclude at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 30.
TENNESSEE STATE
golfmagic.com

How much Tony Finau and others won at PGA Tour's Houston Open

For years Tony Finau was the nearly man of the PGA Tour. But not anymore. Last weekend Finau captured his fifth PGA Tour victory by taking down the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in dominant fashion. He started the week in a jovial manner, pretending to...
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Pelican Women's Championship

Nelly Korda defended her title on Sunday at the Pelican Women’s Championship, shooting a six-under 64 in the final round at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., to chase down overnight leader Allisen Corpuz and hold off Lexi Thompson. In the process, she claimed her eighth career LPGA win but her first since her triumph at Pelican a year ago—and the first since having to sit out part of 2022 to recovery from blood clot surgery.
BELLEAIR, FL
golfmagic.com

Emotional Tommy Fleetwood wins Nedbank Golf Challenge AGAIN on DP World Tour

The emotion filled up inside Tommy Fleetwood and poured out as he watched Ryan Fox miss his par putt on the 72nd hole at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, confirming the Englishman's first win in three years. It is also Fleetwood's first win since the passing of his mother in July....
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Tony Finau earns Houston Open win in a walk | Nelly completes comeback from illness

November brings football glory to university and professional teams across the United States of America. It also brings chances at redemption, at inauguration, and at awareness. Five tours disputed time-honored events this weekend, and five champions gave thanks for the opportunity to ply their trade this late in the year. It’s not the cauldron of the majors, nor is it the caldera of international team play, but it is challenging and difficult. Let’s take a run down events from Arizona to South Africa to Houston to Egypt to Florida. Sometimes, a handful is a good thing.
HOUSTON, TX
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 CME Group Tour Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. The CME Group Tour Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda,...
NAPLES, FL
golfmagic.com

Axed LIV Golf player takes third round lead at International Series Egypt

Former U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree - who pegged it up in LIV Golf's curtain-raiser at Centurion Club - will have the lead going into the final round of the International Series Egypt event on the Asian Tour. Ogletree, like many before him who have won the U.S. Amateur, was...

