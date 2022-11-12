Read full article on original website
Roger Maltbie, Gary Koch no longer on NBC Sports golf team; replacements to be announced
Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will not return to the NBC Sports golf team next year, according to multiple reports. Golfweek confirmed the duo will not be back in 2023, as the network looks to shake up their lineup of on-air talent. Their replacements have not been named. Maltbie was...
Recent tour winner reveals why he ‘got the boot’ from LIV Golf after one event
Over the weekend, Andy Ogletree came through with his first ever professional victory after winning the Asian Tour’s International Series Egypt. The 2019 U.S. Amateur champion was pegged as having superstar potential but has struggled throughout the early part of his career. However, he quickly learned how hard it...
LIV Golf player lashes out at Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods criticized the LIV Golf tour back in July. Now, one member of the tour has retaliated with criticism of their own. Woods’ comments about the tour and the players who bought into it didn’t go unnoticed. The golf legend was particularly hard on players taking the money and claimed he didn’t understand any of it. The allure of major championships and playing at the prestige courses is strong for Woods. But it’s not for everybody.
‘He’s chunked it again’: Pro falls 24 spots down leaderboard with epic meltdown
Guido Migliozzi moved his right hand to the right, then to the left. Then he flipped it up slightly. Migliozzi was doing the math here as he limped off the green, and he was going to need his left hand. The 17th at Gary Player Country Club was that kind...
Former PGA Tour winner says Charlie Woods has a BETTER SWING than Tiger!
PGA Tour winner and coach Brad Faxon said Charlie Woods' swing "looked better than Tiger's" as the young star played in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship earlier this week. Speaking to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Faxon was as excited as everyone by the footage of Charlie's impressive swing...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NASCAR: Legitimate threat emerging to Chase Elliott?
Chase Elliott has won the NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award after each of the last four Cup Series seasons. Could that streak come to an end this year?. Voting for the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Most Popular Driver Award presented by Hooters for the 2022 NASCAR season opened up at 12:00 p.m. ET this past Tuesday, November 8, and it is set to conclude at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 30.
How much Tony Finau and others won at PGA Tour's Houston Open
For years Tony Finau was the nearly man of the PGA Tour. But not anymore. Last weekend Finau captured his fifth PGA Tour victory by taking down the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in dominant fashion. He started the week in a jovial manner, pretending to...
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Pelican Women's Championship
Nelly Korda defended her title on Sunday at the Pelican Women’s Championship, shooting a six-under 64 in the final round at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., to chase down overnight leader Allisen Corpuz and hold off Lexi Thompson. In the process, she claimed her eighth career LPGA win but her first since her triumph at Pelican a year ago—and the first since having to sit out part of 2022 to recovery from blood clot surgery.
Emotional Tommy Fleetwood wins Nedbank Golf Challenge AGAIN on DP World Tour
The emotion filled up inside Tommy Fleetwood and poured out as he watched Ryan Fox miss his par putt on the 72nd hole at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, confirming the Englishman's first win in three years. It is also Fleetwood's first win since the passing of his mother in July....
Padraig Harrington wins Charles Schwab Cup Championship in record fashion for fourth PGA Tour Champions victory
PHOENIX — It was a banner day for Padraig Harrington, who backed up his Saturday 62 with a Sunday 65 to win the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Along the way, he broke a 10-year-old mark held by Tom Lehman and tied a 32-year-old record held by Jack Nicklaus.
Tour Rundown: Tony Finau earns Houston Open win in a walk | Nelly completes comeback from illness
November brings football glory to university and professional teams across the United States of America. It also brings chances at redemption, at inauguration, and at awareness. Five tours disputed time-honored events this weekend, and five champions gave thanks for the opportunity to ply their trade this late in the year. It’s not the cauldron of the majors, nor is it the caldera of international team play, but it is challenging and difficult. Let’s take a run down events from Arizona to South Africa to Houston to Egypt to Florida. Sometimes, a handful is a good thing.
‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Wins Through to ToC Finals After Ken Jennings Gets Corrected
Jeopardy! super-champ Amy Schneider was back to her winning ways on Wednesday, November 9, as she claimed victory in the semi-finals of the Tournament of Champions and secured her spot in the finals. The former engineering manager from Oakland, California, faced off against start-up director Tyler Rhode and executive assistant...
2022 CME Group Tour Championship field: Players, rankings
The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. The CME Group Tour Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda,...
Tony Finau maintains his lead, Mother Nature wreaks havoc among takeaways from moving day at Houston Open
HOUSTON – When comparing Saturday’s third round to the first two days at the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, it’s hard to find many similarities. Except a big one: the name at the top of the leaderboard. Memorial Park Golf Course played much more difficult on moving...
Axed LIV Golf player takes third round lead at International Series Egypt
Former U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree - who pegged it up in LIV Golf's curtain-raiser at Centurion Club - will have the lead going into the final round of the International Series Egypt event on the Asian Tour. Ogletree, like many before him who have won the U.S. Amateur, was...
Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing Rebuild May Be Sidetracked by the Owners’ New Ambitions
Brad Keselowski may face an unanticipated roadblock from the NFL in his bid to restore RFK Racing to respectability. The post Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing Rebuild May Be Sidetracked by the Owners’ New Ambitions appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bubble breakdown: A look at who kept their LPGA card and qualified for CME Group Tour Championship — and who didn't
BELLEAIR, Fla. — While the top of the leaderboard at the LPGA’s Pelican Women’s Championship featured a thrilling shootout between America’s best – Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson – the battle going on down the board had just as much at stake, maybe more.
Maria Fassi fires bogey-free 62 to take Pelican lead
Maria Fassi of Mexico recorded an eagle and six birdies to shoot a career-best, 8-under 62 and charge into the
Allisen Corpuz holds one-shot lead at Pelican event
Allisen Corpuz shot her second straight 5-under 65 on Saturday and holds a one-shot lead at 10-under 130 after two
