William Eugene “Bill” Kays
William Eugene "Bill" Kays, 89, of Carmi, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born in Fairfield, Illinois, on March 7, 1933, the son of George Robert and Marie Elizabeth (Harl) Kays. Bill graduated from Crossville High School in 1951. He married Donna L. Carney on November 2, 1957, and she preceded him in death on April 9, 2019. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany. He worked as a Foreman and Superintendent of Operations in the oil field, having worked at Superior Oil for 35 years and then at Mobil Oil in Alexander, North Dakota and Gillette, Wyoming until retirement. He was a member of McHenry United Methodist Church, and was also a member of the American Legion, VFW, and the Elks. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working. He especially loved boating and camping with his boys when they were younger.
George Tidwell
George Tidwell, 73, of Norris City, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He was born on August 27, 1949, the son of Carley Franklin and Myrtle B. (Young) Tidwell. George married Virginia Lee Young on August 27, 1972, and she survives. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. George worked as a welder for CSX Railroad Company for 42 years. He was a member of the Harrisburg American Legion. George enjoyed woodworking, fishing and camping. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Lady Dogs fall at North Posey in Season Opener
The Carmi-White County Lady Bulldog basketball team began the 2022-2023 season with a 65-31 loss at North Posey Monday night. Caroline Simmons and Mara Serafini led the Lady Dogs in scoring with 8 points a piece. Lily Pollard added in 6 points, Ebonie Hawkins and Johanna Smith both scored 3 points, Alayna Johnson scored 2 and Addi Elliot scored 1.
Burton And Scott Arrested On Outstanding Warrants
A call to the Carmi Police Department from a Carmi woman in regards to a male in her home breaking items, resulted in the arrest of both occupants of the home on separate warrants. Police responded to 713 Burrell Street Thursday November 10th. At around 11:20 p.m. Officer’s with the CPD arrested 46 year old Patti M Burton on a Edwards County warrant for deceptive practice. A complaint was filed against Burton in April of 2021. She paid $250 bond and $20 in fees and was released. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 2nd at 9:00 a.m.
Poshard Arrested For Theft Of Boots And Shoes From Carmi Christmas Elves Kicks For Kids
An arrest has been made in the Carmi Christmas Elves Kicks for Kid’s shoes and boots theft. On November 10th, the Carmi Police Department began receiving information from various sources about a possible suspect responsible for the burglary and theft. Carmi Police with assistance from the White County Sheriff’s Department arrived at an oil rig located in White County. Upon arrival Officer’s located 30 year old Daniel K Poshard of Carmi working at the site wearing a pair of the stolen Thorogood work boots. The boots were removed and Poshard was placed under arrest. After a continued investigation and communications Police received Consent Searched for two additional locations, one in Carmi at the East Side U-Store locations and one located in the County at 827 County Road 750 East off Herald Road. After searching these locations several pair of shoe and boots were recovered. Poshard is being held on charges of Bruglary, Possession of Stolen Property and Theft Over $500.
Missouri Man Arrested In Carmi For Retail Theft
A Missouri man was arrested for Retail Theft on Monday evening at Carmi Wal-Mart. 37 year old Neil Micah Ramsey of Oran MO was taken into custody by Officers with the Carmi Police Department at around 8:30 p.m. He was transported to the White County Jail where bond was set at $100. He paid bond and was released about an hour later.
