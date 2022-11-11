An arrest has been made in the Carmi Christmas Elves Kicks for Kid’s shoes and boots theft. On November 10th, the Carmi Police Department began receiving information from various sources about a possible suspect responsible for the burglary and theft. Carmi Police with assistance from the White County Sheriff’s Department arrived at an oil rig located in White County. Upon arrival Officer’s located 30 year old Daniel K Poshard of Carmi working at the site wearing a pair of the stolen Thorogood work boots. The boots were removed and Poshard was placed under arrest. After a continued investigation and communications Police received Consent Searched for two additional locations, one in Carmi at the East Side U-Store locations and one located in the County at 827 County Road 750 East off Herald Road. After searching these locations several pair of shoe and boots were recovered. Poshard is being held on charges of Bruglary, Possession of Stolen Property and Theft Over $500.

