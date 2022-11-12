Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersDeridder, LA
Related
bossierpress.com
College football: Demons can’t dig out of first-half hole, fall to No. 25 Southeastern
HAMMOND – The Northwestern State football team built its best Southland Conference start in three-plus decades in part by winning the third-down battle, slowing opposing offenses. The Demons could not find that same success Saturday afternoon at No. 25 Southeastern as the Lions halted NSU’s four-game conference win streak...
bossierpress.com
College football: Demons visit No. 25 Southeastern, eye share of SLC title
HAMMOND – Brad Laird started his fifth year as the head football coach at Northwestern State by asking his 2022 team the same question he does every year. “Everybody’s going to remember the 2022 football team, no matter what happens,” Laird said. “How are they going to remember it? That’s the question we get the opportunity to answer every Saturday.”
bossierpress.com
High school football: Benton rolls into second round
The Benton Tigers rolled to a 41-7 victory over the Ponchatoula Green Wave in a Non-Select Division I first-round playoff game Friday night at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium. Benton (8-3), the No. 8 seed, will host No. 9 Denham Springs (9-2) in the second round Friday. The Yellow Jackets...
NOLA.com
State Volleyball Roundup: Hannan, Northshore fall in the semifinals
All good things must end, and so was the case on Nov. 11 as second-seeded Hannan fell to No. 3 E.D. White in five sets in the Division III state semifinals. “We did well in the first two sets. In the first set, we did really well in the beginning, but then we lost our lead, but we won,” Hannan coach Rebekka Bonnaffee said. “The second set was the same thing, but we lost. Our serve-receive broke down, and E.D. White played really good defense.”
fox8live.com
LHSAA football playoffs move to week 2
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brother Martin vs. St Augustine and Jesuit vs. John Curtis highlight week 2 of the LHSAA playoffs. The top-8 seeds in the Select playoffs held byes in week 1 of the playoffs. In the non-select bracket, the top-4 seeds received byes in week 1. You can...
WDSU
Huge brawl breaks out at Eleanor McMain vs. McDonogh 35 basketball game Thursday; parents react
A huge fight between two high school rivals at their basketball jamboree, Thursday night. Students at Eleanor McMain said their team was winning during the last play in the fourth quarter before a fight broke out. Shirley is a parent and said, "That is a really big embarrassment. To see...
NOLA.com
St. Martin's Episcopal School names new head of school
St. Martin's Episcopal School has named Whitney Samuel Drennan, the head of the lower school at Louise S. McGehee School and a St. Martin's alumna, as its next head of school, the school said on Monday. Drennan will take over July 1, but will begin transitioning into the role in...
NOLA.com
Triple shooting at edge of Treme leaves 1 dead, New Orleans police say
A man is dead and two more people are hospitalized after a triple shooting at the edge of the Treme neighborhood, New Orleans police said early Monday. The gunfire was reported at 12:20 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North Claiborne Avenue (map). A 41-year-old man was taken to...
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting on North Carrollton Avenue in Mid-City, NOPD says
A man was killed in a shooting early Monday on North Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). The man died at the scene, police said.
NOLA.com
Parents have increasingly negative perception of New Orleans schools, annual Cowen poll says
Parents have a more negative perception of public schools in New Orleans this year compared to past years, according to the results of the Cowen Institute's annual poll of New Orleanians’ opinions about various education topics. Vincent Rossmeier, director of policy at the Cowen Institute at Tulane University, said...
NOLA.com
Assisted stretching: The new trend in town with multiple benefits
There's another health/wellness/fitness trend catching on in south Louisiana. It's called assisted stretching, and there are now multiple outlets in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette devoted to the method or at least including such sessions among their offerings. Its name is somewhat self-explanatory: As opposed to stretching yourself, say,...
NOLA.com
Lynchings, an assassination and some great shopping: Canal St. building sees 121 years of distinction
It’s called the Macheca Building, and even if you don’t know that particular seven-story Canal Street building by name, most New Orleanians of a certain vintage almost certainly know it by sight — and definitely by reputation. Consider its myriad claims to Crescent City fame — and...
NOLA.com
MacKenzie Scott donates $7 million to FirstLine Schools in New Orleans
MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $7 million to FirstLine Schools, the largest donation in the charter organization's 24-year history. "It's game-changing," FirstLine Schools CEO Sabrina Pence said Thursday. "It really allows us to think big." Pence said that school leaders, board members...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: New Orleans' first 'residential park' was named for Rosa Solomon da Ponte
Can you shed some light on the Uptown street called Rosa Park? Is this a new designation or has it been around for a while?. Established in 1891, Rosa Park was New Orleans’ first so-called residential park. It is named for the New Orleans-born Victorian-era socialite and actress Rosa Solomon da Ponte.
Anita Baker is coming to New Orleans to celebrate 40 years as a songstress
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker has announced she will be going on tour 40 years after her first debut album. Last year after taking to Twitter to announce to fans that she has earned back the rights to her masters, Baker will officially be going on tour next year starting […]
NOLA.com
Chair made of driftwood recalls ghostly forests of swamp's dying trees
In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. Joyce Lin assembled this dramatic chair from found driftwood, and then burned and inked it with the ghostly outline of a 19th-century Louisiana ladder back chair. A powerful new voice in contemporary design known for conceptual and well-crafted objects like this one, Lin created Ghostwood Chair and Table specially for the New Orleans Museum of Art.
NOLA.com
Parish Line Bistro brings rooftop dining, New England-inspired dishes to Old Metairie
When chef Chris Wilson sat down to craft the opening menu for Parish Line Bistro in Metairie, he didn’t have to look for a focus group to inform the process. Instead, his wife and the wives of business partners Gabe Corchiani, founder of Fat Boy’s Pizza, and Mickey Loomis, general manager of the New Orleans Saints, already had more than a few ideas prepared.
theadvocate.com
See video: Plane goes down in pond near River Parishes Community College in Gonzales; no injuries
A single-engine plane had engine trouble and made an emergency landing mid-morning Thursday in a pond next to an Ascension Parish community college, city police said. No one was injured in the crash landing next to River Parishes Community College and federal air authorities are investigating. The plane went down...
NOLA.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by tow truck in downtown New Orleans on Poydras Street, police say
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a tow truck Monday morning in downtown New Orleans, police said. The person was hit at 8:55 a.m. at the intersection of South Peters and Poydras streets (map). The tow truck driver was on South Peters and was turning left onto Poydras Street...
NOLA.com
Mother, teen daughter fatally shot in their Hammond home, authorities say
A mother and her teenage daughter were fatally shot at their home in Hammond on Saturday morning, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's office said. Deputies received a call for a shooting at a residence on Stephenson Lane just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered Brandy Smith, 37, and Raven Smith, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, Chief Jimmy Travis said.
Comments / 0