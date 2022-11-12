ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

bossierpress.com

College football: Demons visit No. 25 Southeastern, eye share of SLC title

HAMMOND – Brad Laird started his fifth year as the head football coach at Northwestern State by asking his 2022 team the same question he does every year. “Everybody’s going to remember the 2022 football team, no matter what happens,” Laird said. “How are they going to remember it? That’s the question we get the opportunity to answer every Saturday.”
NATCHITOCHES, LA
bossierpress.com

High school football: Benton rolls into second round

The Benton Tigers rolled to a 41-7 victory over the Ponchatoula Green Wave in a Non-Select Division I first-round playoff game Friday night at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium. Benton (8-3), the No. 8 seed, will host No. 9 Denham Springs (9-2) in the second round Friday. The Yellow Jackets...
BENTON, LA
NOLA.com

State Volleyball Roundup: Hannan, Northshore fall in the semifinals

All good things must end, and so was the case on Nov. 11 as second-seeded Hannan fell to No. 3 E.D. White in five sets in the Division III state semifinals. “We did well in the first two sets. In the first set, we did really well in the beginning, but then we lost our lead, but we won,” Hannan coach Rebekka Bonnaffee said. “The second set was the same thing, but we lost. Our serve-receive broke down, and E.D. White played really good defense.”
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

LHSAA football playoffs move to week 2

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brother Martin vs. St Augustine and Jesuit vs. John Curtis highlight week 2 of the LHSAA playoffs. The top-8 seeds in the Select playoffs held byes in week 1 of the playoffs. In the non-select bracket, the top-4 seeds received byes in week 1. You can...
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

St. Martin's Episcopal School names new head of school

St. Martin's Episcopal School has named Whitney Samuel Drennan, the head of the lower school at Louise S. McGehee School and a St. Martin's alumna, as its next head of school, the school said on Monday. Drennan will take over July 1, but will begin transitioning into the role in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Assisted stretching: The new trend in town with multiple benefits

There's another health/wellness/fitness trend catching on in south Louisiana. It's called assisted stretching, and there are now multiple outlets in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette devoted to the method or at least including such sessions among their offerings. Its name is somewhat self-explanatory: As opposed to stretching yourself, say,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $7 million to FirstLine Schools in New Orleans

MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $7 million to FirstLine Schools, the largest donation in the charter organization's 24-year history. "It's game-changing," FirstLine Schools CEO Sabrina Pence said Thursday. "It really allows us to think big." Pence said that school leaders, board members...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Chair made of driftwood recalls ghostly forests of swamp's dying trees

In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. Joyce Lin assembled this dramatic chair from found driftwood, and then burned and inked it with the ghostly outline of a 19th-century Louisiana ladder back chair. A powerful new voice in contemporary design known for conceptual and well-crafted objects like this one, Lin created Ghostwood Chair and Table specially for the New Orleans Museum of Art.
SUN, LA
NOLA.com

Parish Line Bistro brings rooftop dining, New England-inspired dishes to Old Metairie

When chef Chris Wilson sat down to craft the opening menu for Parish Line Bistro in Metairie, he didn’t have to look for a focus group to inform the process. Instead, his wife and the wives of business partners Gabe Corchiani, founder of Fat Boy’s Pizza, and Mickey Loomis, general manager of the New Orleans Saints, already had more than a few ideas prepared.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Mother, teen daughter fatally shot in their Hammond home, authorities say

A mother and her teenage daughter were fatally shot at their home in Hammond on Saturday morning, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's office said. Deputies received a call for a shooting at a residence on Stephenson Lane just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered Brandy Smith, 37, and Raven Smith, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, Chief Jimmy Travis said.
HAMMOND, LA

