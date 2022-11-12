All good things must end, and so was the case on Nov. 11 as second-seeded Hannan fell to No. 3 E.D. White in five sets in the Division III state semifinals. “We did well in the first two sets. In the first set, we did really well in the beginning, but then we lost our lead, but we won,” Hannan coach Rebekka Bonnaffee said. “The second set was the same thing, but we lost. Our serve-receive broke down, and E.D. White played really good defense.”

