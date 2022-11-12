Bishop Kelly headed to state title game

No. 1-ranked Bishop Kelly made an emphatic statement Friday in the first half.

The Knights scored on all four of their possessions to take an insurmountable lead as they handled visiting Minico 33-15 in a State 4A semifinal football game that wasn’t as close as the final score might indicate.

Bishop Kelly (12-0) will travel to Holt Arena in Pocatello next week to meet defending state champ Skyline (9-3) in the championship game on Friday. Skyline defeated Sandpoint 42-28 at Holt Arena in the other semifinal.

Running back Peter Minnaert scored on 4-yard runs on each of Bishop Kelly’s first two drives for a 14-0 lead with 40 seconds to go in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, quarterback Hadley Smith threw two touchdown passes. Smith put BK ahead 21-0 when he connected on a 74-yard pass to Noah Bornes.

Then on a late drive, Smith found Christian Welp that extended the Knights’ lead to 27-0 with :27 to go before halftime.

Minico (10-2) came into the game limiting opposing offenses to 11 points a game. The Spartans couldn’t find an answer in the first half.

The Knights started the second half like the way they ended the first half. After holding Minico on its first possession, Bishop Kelly scored for the fifth time on its fifth possession when Smith found Welp on an 8-yard scoring connection with 5:11 to go in the quarter.

That’s where the score would remain going into the fourth.

Minico scored twice in the final five minutes. But the outcome was well in hand for the Knights.

The Knights had a stellar defensive effort. Sam Knell had an interception and Joe Stroschein blocked a punt.