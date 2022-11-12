ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Bishop Kelly headed to state title game

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 2 days ago

No. 1-ranked Bishop Kelly made an emphatic statement Friday in the first half.

The Knights scored on all four of their possessions to take an insurmountable lead as they handled visiting Minico 33-15 in a State 4A semifinal football game that wasn’t as close as the final score might indicate.

Bishop Kelly (12-0) will travel to Holt Arena in Pocatello next week to meet defending state champ Skyline (9-3) in the championship game on Friday. Skyline defeated Sandpoint 42-28 at Holt Arena in the other semifinal.

Running back Peter Minnaert scored on 4-yard runs on each of Bishop Kelly’s first two drives for a 14-0 lead with 40 seconds to go in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, quarterback Hadley Smith threw two touchdown passes. Smith put BK ahead 21-0 when he connected on a 74-yard pass to Noah Bornes.

Then on a late drive, Smith found Christian Welp that extended the Knights’ lead to 27-0 with :27 to go before halftime.

Minico (10-2) came into the game limiting opposing offenses to 11 points a game. The Spartans couldn’t find an answer in the first half.

The Knights started the second half like the way they ended the first half. After holding Minico on its first possession, Bishop Kelly scored for the fifth time on its fifth possession when Smith found Welp on an 8-yard scoring connection with 5:11 to go in the quarter.

That’s where the score would remain going into the fourth.

Minico scored twice in the final five minutes. But the outcome was well in hand for the Knights.

The Knights had a stellar defensive effort. Sam Knell had an interception and Joe Stroschein blocked a punt.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVB

Boise State beats Washington State 71-61

BOISE, Idaho — Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 15 points and grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds, Max Rice also scored 15 points to help Boise State beat Washington State 71-61 Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena. Boise State (1-1) also beat Washington State 58-52 last season at the Spokane (Washington)...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

If You Don’t Believe Geese Rule Boise, You Will Now

One of the best parts of this job is how much time we're encouraged to spend on the internet. No, really. A lot of jobs will reprimand you for browsing Facebook or Instagram but with this job? Shoot - social media can be a gold mine of content to share with the people of Boise. You know, the hard-hitting knows that matters - "news you can use" if you will.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Two Boise school fields vandalized

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police report two new cases of vandalism at Boise area schools. A vehicle can be seen by security cameras driving onto the lawn and spinning out multiple times at both North Junior High around 3:40 a.m. and then again at Hillside Junior High around 5:30 a.m.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Secretary of State announces clarification in District 26 election results

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An inconsistency in results between District 26 and state databases lead to an investigation by the Secretary of State’s office, and a change in reported results in the race between Karma Metzler Fitzgerald and Jack Nelsen. It was originally reported that Fitzgerald won the...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho State Police arrest Texas man after high-speed chase on I-84

BOISE, Idaho — A Texas man was arrested on nearly a dozen charges for recklessly driving on I-84 Saturday morning, according to Idaho State Police (ISP). The 32-year-old driver was arrested and booked into the Elmore county Detention Center for three counts of aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving, fleeing or eluding a peace officer and assault on a peace officer.
ELMORE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track

Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond. The joint letter states the transportation departments in all three states “look...
POCATELLO, ID
Big Country News

Cold temps promising for snowpack, but Idaho's drought outlook for 2023 unclear

BOISE - The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Shocking Growth of Boise Over The Years

There are mixed feelings in the Treasure Valley regarding the population growth over the years. While some people are excited about the potential jobs that are created to attract said jobs, others are unhappy that the continued growth will continue to raise housing costs and other living expenses. While the...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley

Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

This Tiny Idaho Bakery is Home to One of the Best Pies in America

We've got some serious questions about our fair state's taste in Thanksgiving side dishes. Based on the polls we've seen, we should be absolutely ashamed. Both Zippia and GrillCookBake.com put together a list of the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in each state. While the two websites found different results for Idaho based on their criteria, both results were equally embarrassing. According to Zippia, Idahoans look forward to their side salad the most. How boring!
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy