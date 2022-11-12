ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 50, Bessemer City 33

Buckhorn 58, Hartselle 46

Cullman 89, Stanhope Elmore 29

DAR 83, Boaz 82

Danville 79, Tharptown 48

Douglas 59, Fort Payne 40

East Limestone 78, Clements 41

Elberta 61, Bayshore Christian 57

Fultondale 67, Altamont 32

Good Hope 59, Appalachian 53

Hanceville 64, Corner 42

Huffman 66, James Clemens 40

Huntsville 55, Mae Jemison 32

John Carroll Catholic 82, St. John Paul II Catholic 34

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 46, Waterloo 18

Mortimer Jordan 64, Curry 38

Robertsdale 69, Satsuma 24

Skyline 80, Section 69

Spain Park 52, Austin 40

Sparkman 72, Bob Jones 71

Thorsby 51, Holy Spirit 20

West Point 81, Southeastern 51

Wilcox Central 58, Monroe County 41

Wiregrass Kings 49, Covenant Christian 35

Woodlawn 43, Parker 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cold Springs vs. Vinemont, ccd.

Selma vs. Dallas County, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southerntorch.com

Red Devils Squash the Yellowjackets

The teamwork of Logan Anderson and Owen Blackwell keeps the ball away from the Yellowjackets. DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala- The Fyffe Red Devils defeated the Winston County Yellowjackets, 35-6 in the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) State Playoffs. Logan Anderson galloped in from 37 years out,...
FYFFE, AL
WHNT-TV

Jimmy Spencer Sentenced to Death for Guntersville Triple Murder

More here: https://whnt.com/news/northeast-alabama/jimmy-spencer-sentenced-to-death-following-triple-murder-conviction/. Jimmy Spencer Sentenced to Death for Guntersville …. More here: https://whnt.com/news/northeast-alabama/jimmy-spencer-sentenced-to-death-following-triple-murder-conviction/. Dispatchers Wanted!. First responders can often be the difference maker in a life-or-death situation. Scottsboro Set to Vote on Medical Cannabis Dispensaries. The Scottsboro City Council is set to vote on whether to allow medical cannabis...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant now open in Cullman [Photos]

Tennessee-based Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant has officially opened their first out-of-state location in Cullman, Alabama! Announced earlier this year, the new Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant has quickly become a favorite of Cullman residents and interstate travelers. We visited the new restaurant to discover the hype for ourselves. About...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Missing Cullman County teenager located

UPDATE: Amelia Johnson has been located, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. Original: Cullman County Sheriff’s searching for missing teenager CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Amelia “Mia” Johnson, 17, was last seen in the Good Hope area around 4:30 […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Remembering the Airport Road Tornado

On November 15, 1989, a destructive F-4 tornado tore through Madison County. Around 4:30 p.m., the tornado touched down on Madkin Mountain on Redstone Arsenal, southwest of Huntsville. The storm struck during the start of rush hour and moved across two major highways. A total of 21 people died and 463 people were injured. Nineteen […]
MADISON COUNTY, AL
californiaexaminer.net

Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly

A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition. According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

43-year-old man killed in Cullman County crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning has left a Vinemont man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Kenneth Coleman, 43, was killed when the Infinity G35 he was driving left the roadway and hit a ditch and a tree. A passenger in the vehicle was transported to […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One dead in crash on Moores Mill Road

MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one person was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Monday morning on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WTGS

Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WKRN

1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Madison

One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Influenza hitting the South hard: TN among states …. The latest flu report from the CDC shows Southeastern and South-Central states are seeing the highest levels of flu activity. Bodycam...
MADISON, AL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy