Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 50, Bessemer City 33
Buckhorn 58, Hartselle 46
Cullman 89, Stanhope Elmore 29
DAR 83, Boaz 82
Danville 79, Tharptown 48
Douglas 59, Fort Payne 40
East Limestone 78, Clements 41
Elberta 61, Bayshore Christian 57
Fultondale 67, Altamont 32
Good Hope 59, Appalachian 53
Hanceville 64, Corner 42
Huffman 66, James Clemens 40
Huntsville 55, Mae Jemison 32
John Carroll Catholic 82, St. John Paul II Catholic 34
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 46, Waterloo 18
Mortimer Jordan 64, Curry 38
Robertsdale 69, Satsuma 24
Skyline 80, Section 69
Spain Park 52, Austin 40
Sparkman 72, Bob Jones 71
Thorsby 51, Holy Spirit 20
West Point 81, Southeastern 51
Wilcox Central 58, Monroe County 41
Wiregrass Kings 49, Covenant Christian 35
Woodlawn 43, Parker 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cold Springs vs. Vinemont, ccd.
Selma vs. Dallas County, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
