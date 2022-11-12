Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 69, Bessemer City 31
Buckhorn 58, Hartselle 46
Cullman 60, Spain Park 34
Danville 58, Tharptown 29
East Limestone 52, Clements 40
Elmore County 42, Sidney Lanier 27
Geneva 48, Loachapoka 38
Good Hope 62, Mortimer Jordan 58
Greenville 50, LAMP 16
Grissom 44, Decatur 39
Guntersville 52, Helena 33
Hueytown 64, Pinson Valley 36
Huffman 46, James Clemens 20
McGill-Toolen 43, Daphne 33
Minor 57, Thompson 51
Mountain Brook 72, Fairfield 26
Plainview 61, West Point 35
Prattville 65, Greenville 49
Prattville 79, Opelika 18
Satsuma 40, Robertsdale 21
Sparkman 72, Bob Jones 71
St. James 49, Pell City 40
Thorsby 51, Holy Spirit 20
Trinity Presbyterian 76, McAdory 18
Waterloo 50, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 38
