ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 69, Bessemer City 31

Buckhorn 58, Hartselle 46

Cullman 60, Spain Park 34

Danville 58, Tharptown 29

East Limestone 52, Clements 40

Elmore County 42, Sidney Lanier 27

Geneva 48, Loachapoka 38

Good Hope 62, Mortimer Jordan 58

Greenville 50, LAMP 16

Grissom 44, Decatur 39

Guntersville 52, Helena 33

Hueytown 64, Pinson Valley 36

Huffman 46, James Clemens 20

McGill-Toolen 43, Daphne 33

Minor 57, Thompson 51

Mountain Brook 72, Fairfield 26

Plainview 61, West Point 35

Prattville 65, Greenville 49

Prattville 79, Opelika 18

Satsuma 40, Robertsdale 21

Sparkman 72, Bob Jones 71

St. James 49, Pell City 40

Thorsby 51, Holy Spirit 20

Trinity Presbyterian 76, McAdory 18

Waterloo 50, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy