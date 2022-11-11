Read full article on original website
Related
curetoday.com
On Living Life and Filling the Voids of Cancer
My family put off future plans because of my cancer, but now I’ve decided to take risks and do what we always hoped to accomplish. When I was diagnosed with stage 3b colorectal cancer four years ago, my life completely came to a standstill. That one sentence said to me by my GI doctor that day was one of the shortest ones I had ever heard but had left the biggest impact on my life.
Comments / 0