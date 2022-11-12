We have all heard the saying "food is fuel," and on Monday, November 14th, it will also help provide actual fuel for veterans' homes. The Maine Veterans Project Heating Fuel Program provides home heating oil to local veterans that are financially unable to purchase heating oil. With the current high cost of home heating oil at a statewide current average of $5.71 per gallon and most homes having heating oil tanks that hold 150-200 gallons of heating oil. This means filling up your heating oil tank can cost almost $1000 a fill-up, with most Maine households, on average, using four tanks of heating oil every winter. That will put a strain on anyone's budget, and that is why the Maine Veterans Project Heating Fuel Program is looking to add money to its heating fuel program. And that is where you can help, all by simply purchasing a tasty sandwich.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO