4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6The Maine WriterMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
lcnme.com
Coastal Christian School’s annual Craft Fair
In the Wayne L. Brown Auditorium, the gymnasium on the grounds of the school (574 North Nobleboro Road, Waldoboro). Patrons may also want to stop in the cafe for a delicious meal, lingering over their desserts until 1 p.m. so that they can bid in the auction to benefit the Coastal Christian School Scholarship Fund.
In Maine, mass timber seen as a climate solution and an economic opportunity
Construction at Bowdoin College using mass timber. Photo courtesy Bowdoin College. As the engineered wood material called mass timber gains traction in Maine, supporters believe it could both help lower carbon emissions from new buildings and galvanize the growth of the state’s forestry industry. “It has enormous potential to...
wabi.tv
Clouds increase tonight, lows drop into the 40′s
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We dry out by tonight, but clouds stick around, overnight lows drop into the low to mid 40′s. Sunday, a low-pressure system develops off the coastline to bring us the chance for some scattered showers throughout the day on Sunday. Some areas of far northwestern Maine in higher elevations could see a few flakes mixed in by the late afternoon, little no snow accumulation is expected.
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine
A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
thewindhameagle.com
Final election results from Nov. 8 election
Final election results from the Nov. 8 election in Windham and Raymond revealed some close races with some newcomers winning and some incumbents falling. Two three-year positions on the RSU 14 Board of Directors representing Windham will be filled by former board member Christina Small, and newcomer Caitlynn Downs. Small had 4,301 votes, while Downs had 3,245 votes. Incumbent Marge Govoni finished third in the race with 3,055 votes.
89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox
While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
lcnme.com
Annual Turkey Beano
The Waldoboro Firemen’s Association will sponsor their annual Turkey Beano at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16. The event will take place at the Charles C. Lilly American Legion Post 149, 181 Friendship St., Waldoboro. Concessions will be available for purchase throughout the evening. There will be drawings for door prizes and a complete Thanksgiving dinner basket.
mainebiz.biz
Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter
With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, Maine
Some will tell you they have the best Italian sandwich in the Bangor area. I prefer not to choose. I prefer to try them all and tell you which I like. The Maine Italian Sandwich.By the author.
WPFO
Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery
One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
bowdoinorient.com
“The Mayor of Brunswick” and his best friend Jake Jakubowski talk the power of friendship
Josh Duffy is a die-hard Down from the Wound fan and lover of calzones with an unshakeable, deeply entrenched urge to connect with others. On a random day eight years ago, Duffy felt this routine desire to befriend his peers when he met Jake Jakubowski. The two are now best friends, with a movie directed and produced by Jakubowski—about Duffy—to show for it. The documentary is not only a testament to their friendship, but to Duffy’s friendliness, which has coined him the name (and documentary title) “The Mayor of Brunswick.”
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for Veterans
We have all heard the saying "food is fuel," and on Monday, November 14th, it will also help provide actual fuel for veterans' homes. The Maine Veterans Project Heating Fuel Program provides home heating oil to local veterans that are financially unable to purchase heating oil. With the current high cost of home heating oil at a statewide current average of $5.71 per gallon and most homes having heating oil tanks that hold 150-200 gallons of heating oil. This means filling up your heating oil tank can cost almost $1000 a fill-up, with most Maine households, on average, using four tanks of heating oil every winter. That will put a strain on anyone's budget, and that is why the Maine Veterans Project Heating Fuel Program is looking to add money to its heating fuel program. And that is where you can help, all by simply purchasing a tasty sandwich.
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
This Portland Pier Condo for Sale Amazes with its Views & Location
Portland has been a very desirable destination for quite some time. Even in this crazy housing market, with prices still high, houses continue to sell. And now a condo unit has hit the market that might take desirable to a new level. Introducing the Portland Pier Complex, a condo community...
Down East
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
This is Clarry Hill, in Union. On our first visit to Waldoboro, my husband and I popped into the offices of what is now Midcoast Conservancy to inquire about hikes in the area. That’s when we learned about this unique, blueberry-laden vista. My kids have stuffed themselves full of berries there under a hot sun, my husband and I have strolled its scarlet streaks in fall, and we’ve even seen the landscape seemingly metamorphose into the Scottish highlands under a cloak of fog. This hike is one of many that made us big fans of the Midcoast Conservancy and all that it does to protect and make accessible the mystically beautiful terrain of midcoast Maine.
lcnme.com
Characters of the County: Jefferson Man Dedicated to Serving Veterans and Students
Walter Greene-Morse, owner and operator of Patriot Ridge Homestead in Jefferson, has been committed to serving his fellow veterans and serving the local school community since moving back home in 2013. Greene-Morse said that the outdoors, helping veterans, and education are his main passions. He grew up in Jefferson, two...
Portland, Maine Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired By Allen’s Coffee Brandy
There's a handful of items and brands that just remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham and cheese and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County, who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
Six Vehicles Involved in Rush Hour Collisions on I-295 in Brunswick, Maine
The setting sun was a factor in two separate crashes on I-295 in Brunswick Tuesday afternoon, that left two people seriously injured. At around 4:10 p.m., police and paramedics responded to a report of two, three-vehicle crashes in the southbound lanes of Interstate 295 at mile marker 27, according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.
observer-me.com
Triumph of the rural Maine Democrat
After Janet Mills handily dispatched Shawn Moody in the 2018 gubernatorial contest, an explanation for her win became popular in Republican circles: liberal voters in southern Maine handed Mills the election. The logic went a little something like this: Mills won the election by about 48,000 votes statewide, with a...
