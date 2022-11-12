ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldoboro, ME

Q106.5

Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine

Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
CUMBERLAND, ME
lcnme.com

Coastal Christian School’s annual Craft Fair

In the Wayne L. Brown Auditorium, the gymnasium on the grounds of the school (574 North Nobleboro Road, Waldoboro). Patrons may also want to stop in the cafe for a delicious meal, lingering over their desserts until 1 p.m. so that they can bid in the auction to benefit the Coastal Christian School Scholarship Fund.
WALDOBORO, ME
wabi.tv

Clouds increase tonight, lows drop into the 40′s

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We dry out by tonight, but clouds stick around, overnight lows drop into the low to mid 40′s. Sunday, a low-pressure system develops off the coastline to bring us the chance for some scattered showers throughout the day on Sunday. Some areas of far northwestern Maine in higher elevations could see a few flakes mixed in by the late afternoon, little no snow accumulation is expected.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine

A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
MAINE STATE
thewindhameagle.com

Final election results from Nov. 8 election

Final election results from the Nov. 8 election in Windham and Raymond revealed some close races with some newcomers winning and some incumbents falling. Two three-year positions on the RSU 14 Board of Directors representing Windham will be filled by former board member Christina Small, and newcomer Caitlynn Downs. Small had 4,301 votes, while Downs had 3,245 votes. Incumbent Marge Govoni finished third in the race with 3,055 votes.
WINDHAM, ME
B98.5

89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox

While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
AUBURN, ME
lcnme.com

Annual Turkey Beano

The Waldoboro Firemen’s Association will sponsor their annual Turkey Beano at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16. The event will take place at the Charles C. Lilly American Legion Post 149, 181 Friendship St., Waldoboro. Concessions will be available for purchase throughout the evening. There will be drawings for door prizes and a complete Thanksgiving dinner basket.
WALDOBORO, ME
mainebiz.biz

Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter

With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
BREWER, ME
WPFO

Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery

One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
MAINE STATE
bowdoinorient.com

“The Mayor of Brunswick” and his best friend Jake Jakubowski talk the power of friendship

Josh Duffy is a die-hard Down from the Wound fan and lover of calzones with an unshakeable, deeply entrenched urge to connect with others. On a random day eight years ago, Duffy felt this routine desire to befriend his peers when he met Jake Jakubowski. The two are now best friends, with a movie directed and produced by Jakubowski—about Duffy—to show for it. The documentary is not only a testament to their friendship, but to Duffy’s friendliness, which has coined him the name (and documentary title) “The Mayor of Brunswick.”
BRUNSWICK, ME
The Maine Writer

A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for Veterans

We have all heard the saying "food is fuel," and on Monday, November 14th, it will also help provide actual fuel for veterans' homes. The Maine Veterans Project Heating Fuel Program provides home heating oil to local veterans that are financially unable to purchase heating oil. With the current high cost of home heating oil at a statewide current average of $5.71 per gallon and most homes having heating oil tanks that hold 150-200 gallons of heating oil. This means filling up your heating oil tank can cost almost $1000 a fill-up, with most Maine households, on average, using four tanks of heating oil every winter. That will put a strain on anyone's budget, and that is why the Maine Veterans Project Heating Fuel Program is looking to add money to its heating fuel program. And that is where you can help, all by simply purchasing a tasty sandwich.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say

ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
ROCKPORT, ME
Down East

Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

This is Clarry Hill, in Union. On our first visit to Waldoboro, my husband and I popped into the offices of what is now Midcoast Conservancy to inquire about hikes in the area. That’s when we learned about this unique, blueberry-laden vista. My kids have stuffed themselves full of berries there under a hot sun, my husband and I have strolled its scarlet streaks in fall, and we’ve even seen the landscape seemingly metamorphose into the Scottish highlands under a cloak of fog. This hike is one of many that made us big fans of the Midcoast Conservancy and all that it does to protect and make accessible the mystically beautiful terrain of midcoast Maine.
WALDOBORO, ME
94.9 HOM

Portland, Maine Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired By Allen’s Coffee Brandy

There's a handful of items and brands that just remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham and cheese and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County, who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
PORTLAND, ME
observer-me.com

Triumph of the rural Maine Democrat

After Janet Mills handily dispatched Shawn Moody in the 2018 gubernatorial contest, an explanation for her win became popular in Republican circles: liberal voters in southern Maine handed Mills the election. The logic went a little something like this: Mills won the election by about 48,000 votes statewide, with a...
MAINE STATE

