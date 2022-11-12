Read full article on original website
mutigers.com
Women's Basketball Defeats SEMO, Improves to 3-0
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri women's basketball team expanded its win streak to three on Sunday afternoon after topping SEMO, 62-50, at Mizzou Arena. Mizzou was led offensively by a group of four Tigers, all of whom contributed double-digit performances. Senior forward Hayley Frank (Strafford, Mo.) was...
mutigers.com
Mizzou Basketball Hosts Lindenwood Sunday
Missouri (2-0) vs. Lindenwood (1-1) Game Details Sunday, Nov. 13 • 5 p.m. • Columbia, Mo. • Mizzou Arena. Radio Tiger Radio Network | Sirius XM: 374 | Sirius XM App: 374. The Missouri basketball team is in action for the second time in three days at Mizzou Arena, hosting Lindenwood Sunday to continue its early homestand. First tip is set for 5 p.m. on SEC Network+.
mutigers.com
Volleyball Drops a 3-2 Decision Against LSU
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri volleyball battled it out against SEC foe LSU in a five-set dual, but a consistent fifth set by LSU propelled them to the 3-2 win (21-25, 25-11, 25-23, 18-25, 16-14). Mizzou (8-15 (1-12 SEC) had a trio reach double-digit kills with the sophomore...
mutigers.com
Football Drops Game At No. 5 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – After the Missouri Tigers (4-6, 2-5 SEC) closed to within 28-24 on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Brady Cook to Dominic Lovett early in the second half, the fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) hit the Tigers with three quick touchdown drives and cruised to a 66-24 victory before a sellout crowd of 101,915 at Neyland Stadium.
mutigers.com
Five Tigers Claim Individual Titles at Wrestling's Tiger Style Invite
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The University of Missouri wrestling team claimed first at the Tiger Style Invite with 187.5 points Saturday, Nov. 12, in Kansas City. The Tigers saw five wrestlers earn individual titles as well. Redshirt junior Brock Mauller earned the first individual title for Mizzou, winning a...
939theeagle.com
Mid-Missouri forecasted for 1-2 inches of snow Monday night
Mid-Missouri is prepping for some wintry weather starting later Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the area, from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Forecaster Jared Maples says Columbia and Jefferson City could see one to two inches of snow, with the...
MU to close Virginia Avenue Parking Structure on Dec. 24 for repairs; will reopen fall 2023
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri will temporarily close Virginia Avenue Parking Structure on Dec. 24 for repairs. Closing the structure before the start of the spring semester will cause the least interruption to work and academics, the university said in a press release. The $16 million project is expected to be completed by fall 2023. The post MU to close Virginia Avenue Parking Structure on Dec. 24 for repairs; will reopen fall 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon
The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
lakeexpo.com
162 Catalina Bay Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079
Drivers suffer serious injuries in crash east of Columbia
Two Columbia drivers had serious injuries after one turned in front of the other early Thursday on Route WW at El Chaparral Avenue. The post Drivers suffer serious injuries in crash east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
UPDATE: CPD thanks community for tips about south Columbia prowler
Columbia Police continue to work through leads this (Friday) morning, as they search for a suspected prowler who’s been trying to break into south Columbia apartments where females live alone. CPD assistant chief Jeremiah Hunter says several leads have come in. Mr. Hunter tells 939 the Eagle that the...
lakeexpo.com
Aldi Overrun By Shoppers On Opening Day In Lake Ozark
LAKE OZARK, Mo. -- After a long wait, the much anticipated Aldi Supermarket has opened to excited shoppers and a packed parking lot in Lake Ozark. The discount supermarket chain started pouring concrete in May and opened on Friday, Nov. 11. The store offers 12,700-square-feet of quality shopping and 109...
Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 17-year-old boy suffered minor injuries Friday morning after his 1996 Chevrolet 2500 skid off the road and overturned on Route M, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle started to overturn and became stuck between two large boulders. It continued to overturn and hit a creek bottom. The The post Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Three dogs die in Boone County house fire
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Three dogs died in a house fire in Boone County east of Columbia Friday night. The Boone County Fire Protection District and the Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire on the 6000 block of Summers Lane just before 10 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they say the fire was coming The post Three dogs die in Boone County house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Callaway County sheriff charged with misdemeanor DWI, resisting arrest
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism has now been charged with two misdemeanors related to his October arrest on suspicion of DWI. The post Callaway County sheriff charged with misdemeanor DWI, resisting arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police: Man arrested after shooting gun during road rage incident
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man faces a pair of felony charges after police say he shot a gun during a road rage incident Monday night. Rodriguez Long Jr., 23, is charged with shooting at someone from a vehicle and armed criminal action. Witnesses said they were traveling eastbound on Highway 54 when The post Police: Man arrested after shooting gun during road rage incident appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
DWI charges brought against Callaway County Sheriff after October arrest
MOBERLY — Randolph County prosecutors have formally charged Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism with two misdemeanor charges after an arrest last month on suspicion of driving while under the influence. KRCG 13 broke the story in October of Chism's arrest, though no charges had been officially brought forward until...
abc17news.com
Humane society seeks community’s help to identify man accused of breaking into shelter
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Central Missouri Humane Society needs the public's help to identify a man accused of breaking into the shelter on Wednesday night. This video provided by the Central Missouri Humane Society shows a man breaking into the building on Nov. 9. According to a press release, the...
