ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mutigers.com

Women's Basketball Defeats SEMO, Improves to 3-0

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri women's basketball team expanded its win streak to three on Sunday afternoon after topping SEMO, 62-50, at Mizzou Arena. Mizzou was led offensively by a group of four Tigers, all of whom contributed double-digit performances. Senior forward Hayley Frank (Strafford, Mo.) was...
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Mizzou Basketball Hosts Lindenwood Sunday

Missouri (2-0) vs. Lindenwood (1-1) Game Details Sunday, Nov. 13 • 5 p.m. • Columbia, Mo. • Mizzou Arena. Radio Tiger Radio Network | Sirius XM: 374 | Sirius XM App: 374. The Missouri basketball team is in action for the second time in three days at Mizzou Arena, hosting Lindenwood Sunday to continue its early homestand. First tip is set for 5 p.m. on SEC Network+.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Volleyball Drops a 3-2 Decision Against LSU

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri volleyball battled it out against SEC foe LSU in a five-set dual, but a consistent fifth set by LSU propelled them to the 3-2 win (21-25, 25-11, 25-23, 18-25, 16-14). Mizzou (8-15 (1-12 SEC) had a trio reach double-digit kills with the sophomore...
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Football Drops Game At No. 5 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – After the Missouri Tigers (4-6, 2-5 SEC) closed to within 28-24 on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Brady Cook to Dominic Lovett early in the second half, the fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) hit the Tigers with three quick touchdown drives and cruised to a 66-24 victory before a sellout crowd of 101,915 at Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
mutigers.com

Five Tigers Claim Individual Titles at Wrestling's Tiger Style Invite

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The University of Missouri wrestling team claimed first at the Tiger Style Invite with 187.5 points Saturday, Nov. 12, in Kansas City. The Tigers saw five wrestlers earn individual titles as well. Redshirt junior Brock Mauller earned the first individual title for Mizzou, winning a...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Mid-Missouri forecasted for 1-2 inches of snow Monday night

Mid-Missouri is prepping for some wintry weather starting later Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the area, from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Forecaster Jared Maples says Columbia and Jefferson City could see one to two inches of snow, with the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MU to close Virginia Avenue Parking Structure on Dec. 24 for repairs; will reopen fall 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri will temporarily close Virginia Avenue Parking Structure on Dec. 24 for repairs. Closing the structure before the start of the spring semester will cause the least interruption to work and academics, the university said in a press release. The $16 million project is expected to be completed by fall 2023. The post MU to close Virginia Avenue Parking Structure on Dec. 24 for repairs; will reopen fall 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon

The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
MACON, MO
lakeexpo.com

162 Catalina Bay Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

Not your typical house. Wood siding, shingled roof, outdoor stone accents, 2X6 exterior walls, & spray foam insulation. 4,800 sq ft of quality construction with 1,800 sq ft of beautifully finished living space & 3,000 sq ft of amazing shop space. Shop has concrete floors, is finished with spray foam insulation/drywall, has a furnace, its own washer/dryer, cabinets, workbench and plenty of lighting. 3 huge garage doors with the largest being 14X14 and tall ceilings throughout. The home itself is top quality. Wonderful kitchen with comfort height cabinets, nice appliances, double oven, pantry, heated floors, and everything is spacious and open. Home has a large master br with spectacular master shower as well as 2 other large bedrooms and an office. Knotty alder trim and doors, vaulted ceilings and an open living room that opens right up to a back patio with hot tub. All of this sitting on 3.9 acres with wonderful privacy & only minutes away from everything, what a location!
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: CPD thanks community for tips about south Columbia prowler

Columbia Police continue to work through leads this (Friday) morning, as they search for a suspected prowler who’s been trying to break into south Columbia apartments where females live alone. CPD assistant chief Jeremiah Hunter says several leads have come in. Mr. Hunter tells 939 the Eagle that the...
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Aldi Overrun By Shoppers On Opening Day In Lake Ozark

LAKE OZARK, Mo. -- After a long wait, the much anticipated Aldi Supermarket has opened to excited shoppers and a packed parking lot in Lake Ozark. The discount supermarket chain started pouring concrete in May and opened on Friday, Nov. 11. The store offers 12,700-square-feet of quality shopping and 109...
LAKE OZARK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 17-year-old boy suffered minor injuries Friday morning after his 1996 Chevrolet 2500 skid off the road and overturned on Route M, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle started to overturn and became stuck between two large boulders. It continued to overturn and hit a creek bottom. The The post Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three dogs die in Boone County house fire

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Three dogs died in a house fire in Boone County east of Columbia Friday night. The Boone County Fire Protection District and the Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire on the 6000 block of Summers Lane just before 10 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they say the fire was coming The post Three dogs die in Boone County house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police: Man arrested after shooting gun during road rage incident

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man faces a pair of felony charges after police say he shot a gun during a road rage incident Monday night. Rodriguez Long Jr., 23, is charged with shooting at someone from a vehicle and armed criminal action. Witnesses said they were traveling eastbound on Highway 54 when The post Police: Man arrested after shooting gun during road rage incident appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy