Read full article on original website
Related
wfxg.com
Grovetown celebrates veterans at Honor and Remember Event
GROVETOWN, Ga (WFXG) - Honoring sacrifice and bravery was the focus today at Liberty Park Community Center in Grovetown. People were able to stop by the "Veterans Day Honor and Remember Event" from 11:30 am until 2 pm. Folks were able to sign in at the event and see a...
wfxg.com
Veterans find community in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta canceled its annual Veterans Day celebration due to the threat of severe weather, but a special group of veterans in North Augusta still managed to observe this special day together. While many Americans observe Veterans Day as a time to honor...
WRDW-TV
Community honoring local veterans in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People gathered in Aiken to honor veterans in a ceremony at the Salvation Army Chapel. We talked to people there about why this day is so important to them. David Mcray is a Korean War veteran. He says he spends his days helping other veterans in...
WRDW-TV
Cancer Support Services preps for annual Light for the Fight
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cancer Support Services, formally known as The Lydia Project, strives to make life easier for those battling cancer, providing financial and emotional support to anyone starting treatment or needing healing. The nonprofit’s annual Lights for the Fight campaign kicks off in December. Luminaries will line the...
wfxg.com
SRP Park hosts Beans & Brews Cookoff
NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Today at SRP Park, an all-new event "Beans & Brews Chili Cook-off" was introduced to the community. It's a revamp of the previous "World Series Chili Cook-off" that happened in 2017 at Lake Olmstead. Fifteen teams participated in the cook-off, each of them bringing out...
A local nonprofit host benefit concert to give back to children across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – “We’re excited to have so many people support us and hopefully raise a bunch of money we can give back to CSRA” said Kevin Kisner, Kisner Foundation. A fun night out with good music and food, and it’s all to help children in the CSRA , in the areas of Education, […]
WRDW-TV
Local veteran says ‘it’s a feeling of pride’ to have served
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Veterans Day is a day to honor those who have served and sacrificed for our country. Veterans at Brandon Wilde are getting a loving welcome for their service. Meet Everett or ‘Ev’ Greenwood. He signed up for the Army when he was 22 years old....
WRDW-TV
Augusta Toys for Tots hosts annual event, turns 75-years-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday was the 247 birthday of the United States Marine Corps, and with the holiday season right around the corner it’s the perfect time to talk about the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. The program started in 1947 and was started by a marine,...
Aiken County Veterans Day services moved due to weather
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Veterans Day service in Aiken County has been moved due to inclement weather. The service was originally set to be held at the Aiken County Veterans Park. It will now take place at the Salvation Army chapel located at 322 Gayle Avenue in Aiken. It begins at 10 a.m. Meanwhile […]
WRDW-TV
How homeless vets are getting help in Augusta, elsewhere
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Department of Veterans Affairs and volunteers in Augusta and across the U.S. are working to help veterans who defended Americans and their freedoms but have no home to call their own. Toward that end, the Veterans Affairs Augusta Health Care System will host a Homeless Veteran...
WJBF.com
Downtown Augusta housing project to meet needs of veteran community
Downtown Augusta housing project to meet needs of veteran community. Downtown Augusta housing project to meet needs of …. Downtown Augusta housing project to meet needs of veteran community. Evans Middle School goes above and beyond to honor …. Evans Middle School goes above and beyond to honor Veterans. Live...
georgiasbdc.org
Rapid Growth Requires New Employment Strategies for Augusta-area Franchisee
When U.S. Army Major Reginald Foster began planning his retirement, he used the same level of detail he had employed in the military. He started putting together a business plan. His wife, Zenna, researched franchise operations. They chose Tropical Smoothie Café for its healthier foods, then approached Eric Frickey in...
vanishinggeorgia.com
J. D. Roberts House, Circa 1858, Waynesboro
Built in the Georgian Cottage style by John Trowbridge for J. D. Roberts, this home later housed a doctor’s office, millinery shop, and the Burke County museum. Waynesboro Historic District, National Register of Historic Places.
WRDW-TV
Crash draws crews to Washington Road and Alexander Drive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around 9 p.m. Sunday, News 12 noticed an active scene at Washington Road and Alexander Drive. Our reporter on the scene noted multiple ambulances and patrol cars with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office present and talked with a deputy at the intersection. The officer on...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Bucket lists
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Do you have a bucket list? If so, what is on it? Our morning team sounded off on what was on their bucket lists.
wfxg.com
USC Aiken program to support Special Needs Students
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - A new program launched in August 2023 by USC Aiken aims to support special needs students through employment and independent living opportunities. Families got to learn about it through PacerLIFE Family Night at Strom Thurmond High School. According to a release from the Edgefield County School...
The Bee’s Knees announces permanent closing of establishment
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A popular staple in the Downtown Augusta area is saying goodbye. The Bee’s Knees located on 10th Street will be permanently closing its doors. The announcement was made on the establishment’s facebook page on Thursday. According to the facebook announcement, the Bee’s Knees will be permanently closed after the end of […]
edgefieldadvertiser.com
A Card Game on the Southside
Light chatter, ripples of laughter and five ladies playing cards kept the southside of Edgefield Square alive on Friday afternoon. They are an Aiken card group enjoying beautiful weather and the tables and chairs that the Town so graciously provided for visitors and homefolk. It is hoped that many others will find their way to this spot to bring cheer and good spirits to our Town.
WJBF.com
Not good at remembering names like Nicole
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – No play on the playground called because of rain. “I stopped looking at the weather today because it made me sad,” said Kayla. “Today, I hate it because I just got back from Hawaii,” said Noreen. The reason for the bad weather is...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County business in court to get alcohol license back
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A decision to revoke an alcohol license in early October, made Stay Social fight to get it back, taking the case to the Columbia County Superior Court, where Stay fought to get the license revoked and overturned. “She wants to serve Columbia County and this community....
Comments / 0