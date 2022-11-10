Read full article on original website
Related
aiexpress.io
Future Windows 11 update will let you stream Android audio to your PC
Microsoft is engaged on an replace to its Telephone Hyperlink app that can enable your Android cellphone to stream audio on to Home windows 11. As an apart, it additionally seems to be as if Microsoft has given the app one other rename, from Telephone Hyperlink to Hyperlink to Home windows, as seen on the Google Play Store (opens in new tab).
Quectel Announces Its First of a Series of New High Performing Cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GNSS Combo Antennas
BELGRADE, Serbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has announced the YB0027AA combination antenna, the first of a series of new combo antennas that combine high performance cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GNSS antennas. The new antenna is a 9-in-1 antenna that can integrate a wide variety of antennas to achieve communication functions including 5G MIMO, 4G, GNSS and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth. The YB0027AA can be screw-mounted on devices and also supports multiple connector types and cable lengths. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006172/en/ Quectel launches versatile, robust 9-in-1 YB0027AA combination antenna (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Refit trained parameters on large datasets using Amazon SageMaker Data Wrangler
Amazon SageMaker Information Wrangler helps you perceive, combination, rework, and put together information for machine studying (ML) from a single visible interface. It incorporates over 300 built-in information transformations so you’ll be able to rapidly normalize, rework, and mix options with out having to write down any code. Information...
aiexpress.io
How to secure an expanding landscape of endpoints and identities
Uncovered, unknown endpoints on an enterprise’s community are greater than a safety menace; they’re a model legal responsibility. This week, Forrester’s Safety and Threat Summit made a compelling case for the way expertise belief is vital to driving model belief. The classes highlighted how an enterprise’s effectiveness...
aiexpress.io
How Nvidia is driving greener computing
Knowledge facilities are more and more exploring alternative ways to construct extra energy-efficient supercomputers, along with sooner ones. Nvidia has been addressing this problem in a number of methods, starting from extra environment friendly processors, improved CPU and GPU coordination, new networking applied sciences and extra environment friendly libraries. Nvidia...
aiexpress.io
Adobe Black Friday deals have arrived: save up to 40% off Creative Cloud
Adobe has launched its Black Friday 2022 deal for the Artistic Cloud All Apps bundle, which provides you its full suite of apps, together with Photoshop, Lightroom, and lots of others, for as much as 40% off within the first yr. Whereas November 25 is when most Black Friday offers...
NASA, Meta and Three Tech Shops Collaborate to Bring Moon Rocket Launch in Real Time VR to Global Audiences
Video streaming and the metaverse are converging to carry immersive live images of a moon launch to viewers worldwide. The collaboration centers on NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon for the first time in 50 years. Visuals of the program’s Nov. 15 launch – albeit without people on board – will be available for viewing by a global audience in real time via video streaming. Scheduled to begin shooting just before midnight, Eastern Time, images and sound of the Artemis liftoff will be simulcast in ultra-high-definition to Meta Horizon Worlds venues (part of Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook)...
aiexpress.io
Model Hosting Patterns in SageMaker: Best practices in testing and updating models on SageMaker
Amazon SageMaker is a totally managed service that gives builders and information scientists the flexibility to shortly construct, prepare, and deploy machine studying (ML) fashions. With SageMaker, you’ll be able to deploy your ML fashions on hosted endpoints and get inference leads to actual time. You may simply view the efficiency metrics on your endpoints in Amazon CloudWatch, routinely scale endpoints based mostly on site visitors, and replace your fashions in manufacturing with out dropping any availability. SageMaker affords all kinds of choices to deploy ML fashions for inference in any of the next methods, relying in your use case:
aiexpress.io
NAND Flash Consumption Market Outlook 2022-2029| Key Players – SAMSUNG, Toshiba, SanDisk, SK Hynix – The C-Drone Review
The newest market analysis report analyzes the NAND Flash Consumption market demand by completely different segments Dimension, share, development, {industry} developments and forecast to 2028 in its database, which describes a scientific image of the market and supplies an in-depth clarification of the varied components which are anticipated to drive the market development. The Common NAND Flash Consumption market analysis report is the high-quality report containing in-depth market analysis. It presents a definitive resolution to acquire market info with which the market will be visualized clearly and thus essential selections for the expansion of the corporate will be made. All the information, information, figures and data coated on this enterprise doc are backed up by famend analytical instruments, together with SWOT evaluation and Porter’s 5 forces evaluation. Quite a few steps are used when making ready the NAND Flash Consumption Report by taking enter from a devoted group of researchers, analysts and forecasters.
aiexpress.io
Why Meta and Twitter’s AI and ML layoffs matter | The AI Beat
Ten days in the past, as a part of mass Twitter layoffs, the corporate’s total moral synthetic intelligence (AI) staff — which labored to make Twitter’s algorithms extra clear and truthful — was let go. The staff, known as ML Ethics, Transparency, and Accountability, was led by Rumman Chowdhury, who’s well-known for her management within the subject of utilized algorithmic ethics.
aiexpress.io
The semantic, sovereign web: The full picture of the future of the internet
On this sequence, we have now talked about Web3 and its potential to vary the web as we all know it. We need to present a extra complete overview of what this future may appear to be. To do this, we should first perceive two essential ideas: The Semantic Net and sovereignty.
aiexpress.io
Predict lung cancer survival status using multimodal data on Amazon SageMaker JumpStart
Non-small cell lung most cancers (NSCLC) is the most typical sort of lung most cancers, and consists of tumors with important molecular heterogeneity ensuing from variations in intrinsic oncogenic signaling pathways [1]. Enabling precision medication, anticipating affected person preferences, detecting illness, and enhancing care high quality for NSCLC sufferers are essential subjects amongst healthcare and life sciences (HCLS) communities.
Comments / 0