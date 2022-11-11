ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslsports.com

TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game At Stanford

PROVO, Utah – The regular season finale for BYU football at Stanford now has a kickoff time. BYU’s second trip to The Farm will kick off at 9 p.m. (MT)/8 p.m. (PT) on November 26 on FS1. The 9 p.m. (MT) start is the latest kickoff of the year for BYU this season.
PROVO, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

BYU Women’s Basketball Signs First Big 12 Recruiting Class

PROVO, Utah – One of the big reasons Amber Whiting was hired to be the BYU Women’s Basketball head coach is her ability to recruit. The former State Champion coach in Idaho at Burley High has many recruiting connections through her time around prep basketball and the AAU circuit.
PROVO, UT
upr.org

A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters

While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Domestic Violence in Utah: Getting out alive

The prosecution process in a domestic violence case is one that is extremely complex and involves many redundancies and nuances. In some cases, it's proving to be problematic for Utah prosecutors trying to hold attackers accountable.
UTAH STATE

