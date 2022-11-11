Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Leaked Video Shows Jen Shah in Screaming Match on Streets of SLCAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
What Oregon coach Dan Lanning thinks about Kyle Whittingham, the Utes program and QB Cam Rising
Oregon coach Dan Lanning expressed his admiration for Whittingham and the Utes football program and quarterback Cam Rising this week ahead of their showdown Saturday in Eugene, Oregon, Saturday
kslsports.com
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game At Stanford
PROVO, Utah – The regular season finale for BYU football at Stanford now has a kickoff time. BYU’s second trip to The Farm will kick off at 9 p.m. (MT)/8 p.m. (PT) on November 26 on FS1. The 9 p.m. (MT) start is the latest kickoff of the year for BYU this season.
‘It’s just horrific’: Utah coach Kyle Whittingham offers condolences, empathizes with tragic deaths at Virginia
The Utah Utes coach has dealt with the deaths of two Ute players, Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, the past two years in Salt Lake City
kslsports.com
Whittingham Condolences To Utes Fan Who Passed Away Saturday, UVA Football
SALT LAKE CITY- Life is fragile and no one understands that better than Kyle Whittingham and Utah football. Before diving into the nuts and bolts of his weekly press conference, Whittingham took time to address a couple of tragedies- one close to home and the other across the country with thoughtful love.
Utes football team shares condolences after Virginia shooting
The University of Utah football team and head coach Kyle Whittingham offered their support hours after three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed on campus.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
kslsports.com
BYU Women’s Basketball Signs First Big 12 Recruiting Class
PROVO, Utah – One of the big reasons Amber Whiting was hired to be the BYU Women’s Basketball head coach is her ability to recruit. The former State Champion coach in Idaho at Burley High has many recruiting connections through her time around prep basketball and the AAU circuit.
uvureview.com
Wolverines suffer worst loss in program history after losing 97-27 to the Utes
Utah Valley University’s women’s basketball team (1-1) was dominated 97-27 by the University of Utah Utes on Friday afternoon at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The loss comes as the Wolverines gave up 23 points or more in each quarter and failed to...
247Sports
Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in post-game presser
Utah was able to take care of business on Saturday night to not only beat Stanford but to finish the home season 6-0 after taking down the Cardinal 42-7. Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say after the game. Opening Statement…. This was a great effort by...
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Salt Lake City metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Salt Lake City, UT metro area using data from Zillow
American Fork brothers missing for more than 2 weeks could be in southern Utah
Police are searching for three missing siblings out of American Fork who were believed to be headed to southern Utah.
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
Highest-rated bars in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Salt Lake City on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Experts urge Utahns to be prepared for inversion season ahead
Inversion season is here and state leaders want those in the valley to be prepared and do their part in reducing emissions.
upr.org
A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters
While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
Utah says goodbye to ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz in memorial
Utahns from all walks of life gathered Thursday and Friday to say goodbye to ABC4 senior crime reporter Marcos Ortiz, 68, after he died from a sudden heart attack last week.
buildingsaltlake.com
UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
Domestic Violence in Utah: Getting out alive
The prosecution process in a domestic violence case is one that is extremely complex and involves many redundancies and nuances. In some cases, it's proving to be problematic for Utah prosecutors trying to hold attackers accountable.
