There are four more weeks until Kentucky high school football champions are crowned in Class A to 6A at the University of Kentucky's Kroger Field. The journey began last week, with blowouts galore but a few entertaining scraps. Now we're in the second round, where results begin to tighten and the best teams need to rise to the occasion to avoid an early offseason. More action can be found across Kentucky tonight, beginning at 7 p.m....

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO