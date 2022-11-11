ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

NJ.com

Boys basketball: Camden High stars to sign on Wednesday

The Camden High School basketball players have a signing ceremony Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media has learned. The NCAA Early Signing Period ends Wednesday. Camden star D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023 per ESPN.com, is expected to make his college announcement this coming week, with Kentucky the heavy favorite. 247Sports reported Wagner could announce as early as Monday.
CAMDEN, NJ
WBKO

Football Friday Night, 11-11-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a cold and windy night in Southcentral Kentucky for round two of high school football playoffs. As many teams fight through adversity, Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day showcase tough matchups and find out which teams will advance to the quarterfinals. Final. South Warren...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Football playoffs: Only three NKY teams survive second round

The second round of the Kentucky high school football playoffs brought the end of the season for seven Northern Kentucky teams. Three managed to march on to the third round, the quarterfinals, next Friday. The night claimed some of the region’s top teams, including Highlands and Covington Catholic, as well...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX Sports

Belmont visits Lipscomb following Ognacevic's 20-point outing

Belmont Bruins (1-1) at Lipscomb Bisons (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts the Belmont Bruins after Jacob Ognacevic scored 20 points in Lipscomb's 107-54 win over the Campbellsville Harrodsburg Pioneers. Lipscomb finished 14-19 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Bisons averaged 10.5 points off of turnovers, 6.7 second...
NASHVILLE, TN

