POCATELLO- A strong running game is the best way to describe both the Firth Cougars and the Aberdeen Tigers. However, Saturday's state semifinal game came down to who can make the least amount of mistakes and execute plays at the critical moment. For the Cougars, they were able to do just that and prevailed in a 34-20 victory over the Tigers to advance to the 2A state championship game.

ABERDEEN, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO