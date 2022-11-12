Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Firth overcomes fast start by Aberdeen to reach 2A finals
POCATELLO- A strong running game is the best way to describe both the Firth Cougars and the Aberdeen Tigers. However, Saturday's state semifinal game came down to who can make the least amount of mistakes and execute plays at the critical moment. For the Cougars, they were able to do just that and prevailed in a 34-20 victory over the Tigers to advance to the 2A state championship game.
Is Bishop Kelly one win away from most dominant Class 4A championship run ever?
BOISE, Idaho - Will top-ranked Bishop Kelly receive a true test this season? After Friday’s 33-15 romp over Minico, the tournament's top seeds are 48 minutes away from completing one of the most dominant runs in recent Class 4A history. Bishop Kelly (12-0), which has won its 12 contests by an ...
eastidahonews.com
More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week
IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
eastidahonews.com
Good samaritan saves woman from Snake River in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of River Parkway near the John’s Hole Bridge for a report of an individual who had driven a vehicle into the river.
Wall of Warmth locations ready to go
The Walls of Warmth officially open tomorrow, and some people got an early start after they were all set up on Sunday night. The post Wall of Warmth locations ready to go appeared first on Local News 8.
An Elevated Fitness: Local gym receives new owners, name and updated interior
POCATELLO — After being passed into the hands of new owners, the gym formerly known as Fitness Inc. Health Club is getting a facelift. Locals Audrey England and Trina Hall have purchased Pocatello’s original gym located at 1800 Garrett Way Suite 19, and they have plans to upgrade and update its facilities and equipment over time and maintain the gym community that has long flourished behind its walls. “This was...
Snow and ice cause numerous crashes in Pocatello area
Snow and ice on local roads caused several wrecks on Thursday morning. One of the crashes sent a car crashing into an apartment building while multiple accidents on another street resulted in police temporarily shutting down the road. A three-vehicle wreck on Pocatello's South Fifth Avenue in front of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office sent one car onto the office's snow-covered lawn while another one of the cars careened into...
eastidahonews.com
Skyline High School goes into lockdown after student posts threatening meme
IDAHO FALLS – A local high school went into lockdown Thursday after a student posted a concerning and violent meme. Several parents of students who attend Skyline High School reached out to EastIdahoNews.com asking about the circumstances after hearing about the lockdown. According to an email sent out to...
Post Register
Blackfoot issues boil order for city's water
For the third time in just over a year, the City of Blackfoot has issued a boil order for the city's water. The following is a press release from the city.
Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track
Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond. The joint letter states the transportation departments in all three states “look...
eastidahonews.com
4 people hospitalized in early morning collision near Pocatello
POCATELLO – Four people were injured in a three-vehicle collision early Saturday morning. A news release from Idaho State Police says the crash occurred at 3:42 a.m. on Interstate 86 at milepost 57.1 in Power County. A 38-year-old American Falls man, whose name was not released, was traveling eastbound...
Four injured in wreck that partially shut down local freeway for three hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:42 AM on November 12, 2022, on eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 57.1 in Power County. A 2004 Cadillac SRX was driving eastbound on I86 when it was struck in the rear by a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup. The pickup was then struck on the passenger side by a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta that was also eastbound. The Cadillac SRX...
Idaho Man Busted Cooking Chickens In Yellowstone Hot Spring
This is not a new story, but we thought it was worth revisiting as everyone is getting ready to cook birds for their Thanksgiving dinners. This is the wrong way to do it. This was weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.
eastidahonews.com
National Weather Service issues ‘dangerous’ snow squall alert for most of eastern Idaho
POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a snow squall warning that remains in effect until 8:30 a.m. for the following areas:. A dangerous snow squall was located around 7:30 a.m. along a line extending from Menan to near Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, moving northeast at 15 mph. Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds are leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility.
Authorities: Drunk driver facing multiple charges after chase, resisting arrest and smashing through Pocatello park gate
A drunk driver has been arrested after leading sheriff's deputies on a chase in a Pocatello neighborhood and crashing his SUV through the gate of a city park, authorities said. Richard Wagner, 27, of Pennsylvania, is facing resisting and obstructing, felony driving under the influence and felony eluding charges for the late Saturday night incident that began when the bumper of his Jeep Grand Cherokee fell off the vehicle on northbound Interstate 15 in the Inkom area, according to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office. ...
Manhunt underway for armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho
U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls. Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release violation, the Marshals said. Zazweta...
A fast friendship has led to many years hosting craft fairs
Julie Mitchell Rounds and Konda Fuller met nearly 30 years ago. The post A fast friendship has led to many years hosting craft fairs appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Two taken to hospital following crash in Bonneville County
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Friday westbound US 26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th East. The driver...
eastidahonews.com
Ammon city council member resigns after being elected to state legislature
AMMON – Ammon city councilman Josh Wheeler officially resigned his position Wednesday after being elected to serve in the Idaho legislature. Wheeler beat out incumbent Chad Christensen as the Republican nominee for Idaho House Seat 35B in the May primary. District 35 includes parts of Bonneville, Teton, Caribou, Bear Lake and Bannock counties. He ran unopposed during the general election.
Utah Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound in Southeast Idaho
On November 08, 2022, at about 11:14 PM, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Ivins Road east of the city of Bancroft to investigate a report of a subject with a gunshot wound. The victim of the gunshot has been identified as Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of from Tooele, Utah. His family has been notified. The investigation revealed that Mr. Ramirez died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. All individuals present at the scene are cooperating with law enforcement and the incident is currently under investigation. This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office wishes to extend its condolences to the victim’s family during this difficult time.
Comments / 1