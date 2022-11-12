ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rpiathletics.com

No. 20 Men's Basketball Wins Tip-Off Tourney

HAMBURG, N.Y. - In their third trip to the Hawks Against Hunger Tip-Off Tournament, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's basketball captured its first title game on Saturday afternoon, defeating the host Hilbert College 99-76 in the championship game. The tourney marked the first two games for both teams. Earlier...
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Lecky & Team Both Runner-Ups at MXC Regional

CANTON, N.Y. - Matt Lecky finished second and Cory Kennedy was seventh at the NCAA Division III Mideast Regional at the Ronald C. Hoffmann Cross Country Course, leading the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's cross country team to a runner-up finish in the 23-school event hosted by St. Lawrence University.
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Beaton's Late Goal Lifts Men's Hockey, 2-1

TROY, N.Y. - Junior forward John Beaton scored with 28.1 seconds to play in regulation to give the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Dartmouth College in an ECAC Hockey contest at the Houston Field House. Beaton's goal, his first of the season, came from right in...
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Women's Basketball Defeated by Conn College

WALTHAM, Mass. - The Connecticut College women's basketball team led from start to finish in a 52-43 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) on Saturday afternoon in the consolation game of the Brandeis Judges Invitational at Red Auerbach Arena. Conn's Rebecca Oberman-Levine shot 10-for-16 from the field en route to...
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Both Cross Country Teams Chosen for Nationals

TROY, N.Y. - The NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Track & Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2022 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships and both squads from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) have been selected. John Lynch is the head coach for both programs.
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Swimming & Diving Sweeps Once Again

TROY, N.Y. - For the second consecutive weekend, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's and men's swimming & diving teams have both won, giving the Engineers a combined six victories against no defeats in that span. On Saturday, the Engineers hosted Vassar College and defeated the Brewers 184-115 (women) and 187-87 (men), respectively. Both teams beat the College of Saint Rose and Oneonta on Sunday.
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Comeback by Women's Basketball Falls Short

WALTHAM, Mass. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's basketball team battled back from a 13-point second half deficit to force overtime, but Brandeis University outscored the Engineers by seven in the extra session to win 80-73 in the first game of the Brandeis Judges Invitational. Trailing 39-28 at the...
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

No. 12/13 Harvard Tops Men's Hockey in OT, 3-2

TROY, N.Y. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's hockey team took No. 12/13 Harvard University into overtime in ECAC Hockey action on Friday, but the Crimson pushed past the Engineers 3-2 to remain undefeated on the season. Harvard (5-0-0, 5-0-0 ECAC Hockey) was led by Alex Gaffney's two-goal effort with Zakary Karpa adding two assists.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
rpiathletics.com

Football Retains Dutchman Shoes Trophy, 23-13

TROY, N.Y. - Senior Dylan Burnett rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, and he caught three passes for 54 yards and a score to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) football team to a 23-13 victory over Union College in the oldest college football rivalry in New York State.
TROY, NY
travelawaits.com

12 Famous Foods To Try On New York’s Upstate Eats Trail

With a slogan like “Chow Down in Upstate,” you know you’re going to be in for some seriously good food when you head out to explore New York’s Upstate Eats Trail. This 225-mile journey includes more than six dozen recommended dream destinations for foodies. Some dishes are world-famous treats, but most are true local loves that are little known outside the region.
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

11/12/22: Cooler with a Few Showers to end the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. If you were up early today, then you enjoyed a little bit of the warmer air, however, those temperatures did nothing but fall all afternoon long with a gusty west northwest wind. A storm system moving through tonight will bring the chance of a shower, and as a storm moves off the coast Sunday morning expect the chance of a shower, especially Albany south and east early in the day.
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

SNAPSHOT: Dunkin’ brings next generation store experience to Rensselaer County

Representatives from Dunkin’ were recently joined by local officials and community partners to celebrate the grand opening of Rensselaer County’s first next generation Dunkin’ restaurant at 3696 Route 43 in West Sand Lake, N.Y. The new location boasts Dunkin’s next generation concept design featuring a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies. (Photo provided)
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy