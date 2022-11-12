With a slogan like “Chow Down in Upstate,” you know you’re going to be in for some seriously good food when you head out to explore New York’s Upstate Eats Trail. This 225-mile journey includes more than six dozen recommended dream destinations for foodies. Some dishes are world-famous treats, but most are true local loves that are little known outside the region.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO