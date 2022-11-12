Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
rpiathletics.com
No. 20 Men's Basketball Wins Tip-Off Tourney
HAMBURG, N.Y. - In their third trip to the Hawks Against Hunger Tip-Off Tournament, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's basketball captured its first title game on Saturday afternoon, defeating the host Hilbert College 99-76 in the championship game. The tourney marked the first two games for both teams. Earlier...
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Waterford uses dominate offense to attain program’s first state title
WATERFORD, NY – The Waterford-Halfmoon girls’ soccer team is the 2022 Class C New York State Champions. The Fordians capped off a season for the ages with a 6-3 victory in the state title game on Sunday morning at Cortland High School, as they defeated Section 3’s Sauquoit Valley by a score of 6-3.
rpiathletics.com
Lecky & Team Both Runner-Ups at MXC Regional
CANTON, N.Y. - Matt Lecky finished second and Cory Kennedy was seventh at the NCAA Division III Mideast Regional at the Ronald C. Hoffmann Cross Country Course, leading the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's cross country team to a runner-up finish in the 23-school event hosted by St. Lawrence University.
rpiathletics.com
Beaton's Late Goal Lifts Men's Hockey, 2-1
TROY, N.Y. - Junior forward John Beaton scored with 28.1 seconds to play in regulation to give the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Dartmouth College in an ECAC Hockey contest at the Houston Field House. Beaton's goal, his first of the season, came from right in...
rpiathletics.com
Women's Basketball Defeated by Conn College
WALTHAM, Mass. - The Connecticut College women's basketball team led from start to finish in a 52-43 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) on Saturday afternoon in the consolation game of the Brandeis Judges Invitational at Red Auerbach Arena. Conn's Rebecca Oberman-Levine shot 10-for-16 from the field en route to...
rpiathletics.com
Both Cross Country Teams Chosen for Nationals
TROY, N.Y. - The NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Track & Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2022 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships and both squads from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) have been selected. John Lynch is the head coach for both programs.
rpiathletics.com
Swimming & Diving Sweeps Once Again
TROY, N.Y. - For the second consecutive weekend, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's and men's swimming & diving teams have both won, giving the Engineers a combined six victories against no defeats in that span. On Saturday, the Engineers hosted Vassar College and defeated the Brewers 184-115 (women) and 187-87 (men), respectively. Both teams beat the College of Saint Rose and Oneonta on Sunday.
Rivalry renewed: Siena surges to Albany Cup win
The rivalry between Siena and UAlbany men's basketball was renewed on Saturday night, as the Albany Cup game returned on the floor of MVP Arena.
rpiathletics.com
Comeback by Women's Basketball Falls Short
WALTHAM, Mass. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's basketball team battled back from a 13-point second half deficit to force overtime, but Brandeis University outscored the Engineers by seven in the extra session to win 80-73 in the first game of the Brandeis Judges Invitational. Trailing 39-28 at the...
Niskayuna claims first-ever section title, topping Averill Park in Class A championship game
The Niskayuna football team has not looked like a program playing in it's first playoff tournament in 12 years
rpiathletics.com
No. 12/13 Harvard Tops Men's Hockey in OT, 3-2
TROY, N.Y. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's hockey team took No. 12/13 Harvard University into overtime in ECAC Hockey action on Friday, but the Crimson pushed past the Engineers 3-2 to remain undefeated on the season. Harvard (5-0-0, 5-0-0 ECAC Hockey) was led by Alex Gaffney's two-goal effort with Zakary Karpa adding two assists.
rpiathletics.com
Football Retains Dutchman Shoes Trophy, 23-13
TROY, N.Y. - Senior Dylan Burnett rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, and he caught three passes for 54 yards and a score to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) football team to a 23-13 victory over Union College in the oldest college football rivalry in New York State.
Lake George wins 2022 Class C Super Bowl
In their first season as combined schools Lake George Warrensburg North Warren defeated Schuylerville 20-7 to win the Class C section 2 championship Friday night.
Section VI football champs: Bennett, Jamestown, Iroquois, Lackawanna, Randolph
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bennett football team repeated as Section VI Class AA champions with a 36-10 victory against Lancaster on Friday night at Highmark Stadium, continuing to move past a controversial forfeiture of regular season victories on the hunt for a state title. Sectional championships also were won by Iroquois in Class B […]
NEWS10 ABC
Lake George, Warrensburg, North Warren wins Class C Section 2 title game over Schuylerville
Lake George, Warrensburg, North Warren wins Class C Section 2 title game over Schuylerville. Lake George, Warrensburg, North Warren wins Class …. Lake George, Warrensburg, North Warren wins Class C Section 2 title game over Schuylerville. The Upside: Schoharie High teen wins fastest bricklayer …. The Upside: Schoharie High teen...
UAlbany to offer new scholarships to Dreamers
The University at Albany (UAlbany) has partnered with TheDream.US to offer immigrant youth in New York access to major new scholarships.
travelawaits.com
12 Famous Foods To Try On New York’s Upstate Eats Trail
With a slogan like “Chow Down in Upstate,” you know you’re going to be in for some seriously good food when you head out to explore New York’s Upstate Eats Trail. This 225-mile journey includes more than six dozen recommended dream destinations for foodies. Some dishes are world-famous treats, but most are true local loves that are little known outside the region.
NEWS10 ABC
11/12/22: Cooler with a Few Showers to end the Weekend
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. If you were up early today, then you enjoyed a little bit of the warmer air, however, those temperatures did nothing but fall all afternoon long with a gusty west northwest wind. A storm system moving through tonight will bring the chance of a shower, and as a storm moves off the coast Sunday morning expect the chance of a shower, especially Albany south and east early in the day.
Troy Record
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
Troy Record
SNAPSHOT: Dunkin’ brings next generation store experience to Rensselaer County
Representatives from Dunkin’ were recently joined by local officials and community partners to celebrate the grand opening of Rensselaer County’s first next generation Dunkin’ restaurant at 3696 Route 43 in West Sand Lake, N.Y. The new location boasts Dunkin’s next generation concept design featuring a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies. (Photo provided)
