Martinez, No. 19 Arizona women beat CSU Northridge 87-47

TUSCON, Ariz. — Esmery Martinez didn't miss a shot and scored 15 points to help No. 19 Arizona beat Cal State Northridge 87-47. The Wildcats scored 28 of the final 30 first-quarter points to take a 22-point lead into the second and led by at least 30 throughout the second half. Martinez went 6 for 6 from the field, including one 3-pointer, and made each of her two free-throw attempts. Kailyn Gilbert added 16 points, Cate Reese and Maya Nnaji scored 14 apiece and Jade Loville 12 for Arizona (2-0). Jordyn Jackson scored 12 points for Northridge. Tess Amundsen and Michelle Duchemin added 10 points apiece.
Cartier scores 17 as Colorado State defeats SE Louisiana

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Patrick Cartier scored 17 points off the bench to help lead Colorado State over SE Louisiana 80-69. Cartier also contributed seven rebounds for the Rams. John Tonje added 13 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Rivera recorded 13 points. Christian Agnew led the way for the Lions with 14 points. SE Louisiana also got 12 points and seven assists from Boogie Anderson. Mehdi Pissis had 12 points.
