WLOX

Mississippi Coast Coliseum hosts Ron Meyers Christmas City Gift Show

For this first Veterans Day celebration at Gulfport High School, everybody had their roles to play. The school's principal says he plans to have the Veterans Day event next year as well. Jackson County celebrates Veterans Day. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Pascagoula and Resurrection High School students were also...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Highland Games and Celtic Music Festival returns to Harrison County

Happening this weekend, the return of the Highland Games and Celtic Music Festival. After a COVID-induced hiatus, the popular event is coming back to the Harrison County Fairgrounds. It’s open Saturday from 9 to 5 and again Sunday from 9 to 4. You will be treated to jousting, live animals,...
wxxv25.com

Gulfport man charged in shooting at Ocean Springs bar

A Gulfport man is behind bars after allegedly shooting and injuring two people in downtown Ocean Springs this weekend. 21-year-old Jeremy Liberto is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $250,000 per count for a total of $500,000. Ocean Springs Police say Liberto was initially...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WPMI

675 free Thanksgiving Turkeys to be given away through November

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 675 Free Turkeys will be given away for this Thanksgiving at the following locations and dates:. Toulminville Crichton Community Development Corporation will give away 400 turkeys on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Dotch Community Center located in Trinity Gardens beginning at 8:00 a.m. Revelation-Maysville...
MOBILE, AL
theadvocate.com

Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi

Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Jerry St. Pe’ Highway

A Vancleave man died this morning in a two-vehicle collision on Jerry St. Pe Highway. Jackson County Corner Bruce Lynd Jr. said 49-year-old Ronald Wood died in the crash. About 5:30 a.m., Wood, driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was traveling south on the highway and began to turn eastbound on to the Homeport Causeway.
VANCLEAVE, MS
WLOX

A renewed dining option opens in Wiggins: Serendipity

Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store. From the Mississippi Development Authority to the Department of Marine Resources, Jamie Miller is a familiar face across the state. And now he's now heading up the Gulf Coast Business Council. Learn about home canning from Momma J's...
WIGGINS, MS
WLOX

Gulfport man arrested following Biloxi shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Joshua Thomas Haskin, 19, has been arrested following a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Biloxi. According to Capt. Thomas Goldsworthy, Biloxi PD responded to the 200 block of Magnolia Street for an alleged shooting at around 2:30 p.m. It was there that officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport High School honors veterans

Gulfport High School honored veterans today to show their appreciation. Culinary students prepared breakfast for those who served. After breakfast, everyone walked down to the gym where a bigger celebration was planned. The principal welcome guest speakers who expressed how grateful they were to have a huge support system for...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

American Legion Post 1992 honors veterans during wreath laying ceremony

American Legion Post 1992 honors veterans in Gautier by laying a single wreath. Veterans and guests gathered at the ninth annual Laying of the Wreath ceremony at the Tribute Tower. Members of the post, along with guest speakers, took turns reading poems and singing songs that left people in tears....
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

High School Football: Gautier Gators vs. Wayne County War Eagles

Before last week, the Gautier football program was riding its first eight-game winning streak in 23 years. Picayune needed overtime to defend its Region 4 Class 5A title, but the Gators proved they very much belong in the state title conversation. Gautier led by Ole Miss baseball signee Kaden Irving...
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Mobile woman charged with stabbing boyfriend during ride along I-10

A Mobile, Alabama, woman is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during a dispute in their vehicle. 35-year-old Anna Chapman was charged with one county of aggravated assault, domestic violence. She was taken to the Hancock County jail, where she is being held on $25,000 bond. Hancock...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

One killed in fatal single-car accident on Old Fort Bayou Rd.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Chrissy Parker, 40, has been identified as the victim of a single-car accident that took place around 9 p.m. on Saturday night. According to a press release from Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a car with Michael Grimes, 34, and Parker inside parked in front of a residence in the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road. Before deputies reached the location, Grimes took off speeding north along the road, hit a guard rail and wrecked the car in a ditch. The car then caught fire.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

La’Mello Parker’s family files wrongful death lawsuit

The family of a child killed by gunfire during a pursuit and shootout on Interstate 10 last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Hinds County. According to our media partner the Sun Herald, the family named the Department of Public Safety, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, two deputies, a Gulfport officer, and several unnamed MHP troopers.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
gcaptain.com

October Imports Tumble at Port of Long Beach

Containerized imports landing at the Port of Long Beach fell by nearly 24% last month amid reduced consumer demand and a shift of imported goods toward the Gulf and East coasts. Dockworkers and terminal operators handled 293,924 TEUs worth of loaded imports last month, marking a whopping 23.7% decline from...
