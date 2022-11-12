Read full article on original website
Mississippi Coast Coliseum hosts Ron Meyers Christmas City Gift Show
For this first Veterans Day celebration at Gulfport High School, everybody had their roles to play. The school's principal says he plans to have the Veterans Day event next year as well. Jackson County celebrates Veterans Day. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Pascagoula and Resurrection High School students were also...
wxxv25.com
Highland Games and Celtic Music Festival returns to Harrison County
Happening this weekend, the return of the Highland Games and Celtic Music Festival. After a COVID-induced hiatus, the popular event is coming back to the Harrison County Fairgrounds. It’s open Saturday from 9 to 5 and again Sunday from 9 to 4. You will be treated to jousting, live animals,...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport man charged in shooting at Ocean Springs bar
A Gulfport man is behind bars after allegedly shooting and injuring two people in downtown Ocean Springs this weekend. 21-year-old Jeremy Liberto is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $250,000 per count for a total of $500,000. Ocean Springs Police say Liberto was initially...
Mississippi Press
Singing River, MGCCC break ground on state’s first healthcare training academy
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Officials with Singing River Health System and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, along with Gov. Tate Reeves, broke ground Thursday afternoon on what will be the first healthcare apprenticeship center in Mississippi. The Singing River Healthcare Academy, expected to open in 2024, will expand upon the...
WPMI
675 free Thanksgiving Turkeys to be given away through November
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 675 Free Turkeys will be given away for this Thanksgiving at the following locations and dates:. Toulminville Crichton Community Development Corporation will give away 400 turkeys on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Dotch Community Center located in Trinity Gardens beginning at 8:00 a.m. Revelation-Maysville...
WLOX
Neighbors in Jackson County worry about open burning too close to homes
You can watch the complete interview with Congressman- elect Mike Ezell Sunday morning on WLOX News this week. Gov. Reeves announces 15 new Coast RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Once implemented, these projects will join the total of more than $795 million already being...
WLOX
Singing River Healthcare Academy breaks ground as Mississippi’s first medical workforce academy
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For working mother Lauren Fernandez, dropping everything and changing career paths remained a pipe dream. “I have two kids, so I’m a working mom and my husband is working; and I couldn’t just afford to stop working and go back to school,” Fernandez said. “Kids take money, school takes money, life takes money.”
theadvocate.com
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi
Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
wxxv25.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Jerry St. Pe’ Highway
A Vancleave man died this morning in a two-vehicle collision on Jerry St. Pe Highway. Jackson County Corner Bruce Lynd Jr. said 49-year-old Ronald Wood died in the crash. About 5:30 a.m., Wood, driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was traveling south on the highway and began to turn eastbound on to the Homeport Causeway.
WLOX
A renewed dining option opens in Wiggins: Serendipity
Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store. From the Mississippi Development Authority to the Department of Marine Resources, Jamie Miller is a familiar face across the state. And now he's now heading up the Gulf Coast Business Council. Learn about home canning from Momma J's...
WLOX
Gulfport man arrested following Biloxi shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Joshua Thomas Haskin, 19, has been arrested following a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Biloxi. According to Capt. Thomas Goldsworthy, Biloxi PD responded to the 200 block of Magnolia Street for an alleged shooting at around 2:30 p.m. It was there that officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport High School honors veterans
Gulfport High School honored veterans today to show their appreciation. Culinary students prepared breakfast for those who served. After breakfast, everyone walked down to the gym where a bigger celebration was planned. The principal welcome guest speakers who expressed how grateful they were to have a huge support system for...
wxxv25.com
American Legion Post 1992 honors veterans during wreath laying ceremony
American Legion Post 1992 honors veterans in Gautier by laying a single wreath. Veterans and guests gathered at the ninth annual Laying of the Wreath ceremony at the Tribute Tower. Members of the post, along with guest speakers, took turns reading poems and singing songs that left people in tears....
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Picayune Maroon Tide vs. Laurel
Defending 5A State Champion Picayune, led by Mr. Football for Class 5A Dante Dowdell, ready to roll tide roll over Laurel. Picayune wins 24-9 and heads to the next round.
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Gautier Gators vs. Wayne County War Eagles
Before last week, the Gautier football program was riding its first eight-game winning streak in 23 years. Picayune needed overtime to defend its Region 4 Class 5A title, but the Gators proved they very much belong in the state title conversation. Gautier led by Ole Miss baseball signee Kaden Irving...
wxxv25.com
Mobile woman charged with stabbing boyfriend during ride along I-10
A Mobile, Alabama, woman is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during a dispute in their vehicle. 35-year-old Anna Chapman was charged with one county of aggravated assault, domestic violence. She was taken to the Hancock County jail, where she is being held on $25,000 bond. Hancock...
WALA-TV FOX10
One killed in fatal single-car accident on Old Fort Bayou Rd.
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Chrissy Parker, 40, has been identified as the victim of a single-car accident that took place around 9 p.m. on Saturday night. According to a press release from Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a car with Michael Grimes, 34, and Parker inside parked in front of a residence in the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road. Before deputies reached the location, Grimes took off speeding north along the road, hit a guard rail and wrecked the car in a ditch. The car then caught fire.
WLOX
Pascagoula-Gautier School District considering new ‘flex schedule’ for 2023-24 school year
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District is holding two parent-community stakeholder meetings to discuss a ‘flex school calendar,’ a tentative plan being researched and discussed for the PGSD in the 2023-24 school year. The plan would implement a nine-weeks-on, two-weeks-off schedule, similar to the Gulfport...
wxxv25.com
La’Mello Parker’s family files wrongful death lawsuit
The family of a child killed by gunfire during a pursuit and shootout on Interstate 10 last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Hinds County. According to our media partner the Sun Herald, the family named the Department of Public Safety, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, two deputies, a Gulfport officer, and several unnamed MHP troopers.
gcaptain.com
October Imports Tumble at Port of Long Beach
Containerized imports landing at the Port of Long Beach fell by nearly 24% last month amid reduced consumer demand and a shift of imported goods toward the Gulf and East coasts. Dockworkers and terminal operators handled 293,924 TEUs worth of loaded imports last month, marking a whopping 23.7% decline from...
