Tennessee State

Piss You Off
3d ago

Protecting kids from being sexualized isn't taking aim at the alphabet people, it's doing the right thing for our children. I dont know why our culture has turned to cater to a population of people that shove their lifestyle down everyone's throats. Sleep with whoever you want to sleep with and dress like a freak if you please, but keep your lifestyle out of my life, I don't care and I don't want to know.

Ronald Glenn Story
3d ago

Children are subjected to way too many social issues instead of allowing them to be kids. These are issues children should never be subjected to. Children are this nation's most valuable asset! They need to be protected. It's our duty to protect them.

Living Right
2d ago

Being a Gay man I’m personally glad to e see this happening. Let kids be kids and don’t push this lifestyle on anyone. It wasn’t pushed on me. My parents never put down anybody and loved everyone however they would never have agreed to some of the things going on today. I knew nothing about the gay lifestyle until my mid teens. Still didn’t stop me from being a homosexual but it was up to me to make my own life that point. I has always known I was gay I just didn’t act on it. To each their own but let it be their choice when they are old enough to make that decision for themselves

Related
KXAN

Texas transgender community members decry federal “Don’t Say Gay” bill

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, 33 House Republicans, including five Texas representatives, introduced legislation to ban the use of Federal funds for “sexually-oriented” material. It likely would not pass considering the current political makeup of the House of Representatives, but some critics of the document call it a federal “Don’t Say Gay” bill.  “Stop the […]
TEXAS STATE
Advocate

Bills Introduced in Tenn. to Ban Drag Shows, Gender-Affirming Care

One day after the 2022 midterm elections proved that Republicans' efforts to paint LGBTQ+ people as groomers and dangerous to children failed, Tennessee lawmakers doubled down on their anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment by introducing two bills targeting the community. State lawmakers introduced Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 3 on Wednesday. SB...
TENNESSEE STATE
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

The Right Is Waging Anti-Trans War Against an Abortion Bill

If polling on abortion rights holds true, Michigan’s Proposition Three should win handily. The ballot measure would enshrine reproductive freedoms, in a state with strong public support for abortion rights.But that’s not what Michigan voters hear about the proposition when they watch TV. There, millions of dollars worth of advertising show tearful children and ominous dripping syringes. “If Proposal Three passes, minors as young as 10 or 11 will be able to receive this prescription [for hormone blockers] without the consent of their parents, or their parents even knowing,” a voiceover warns on one such ad. “They call it ‘reproductive...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Tennessee GOP files bill to ban drag performances in public spaces

Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, a Republican, has introduced legislation to prohibit drag entertainers from performing on public property or at private functions where their performance may be viewed by a minor. Johnson’s bill would amend a state law preventing adult-oriented businesses like strip clubs from operating within 1,000...
TENNESSEE STATE
AL.com

Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic

The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
The Courier Journal

Mitch McConnell won’t become Senate majority leader again. What that means for his power

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell won't get his old job as Senate majority leader back in January after voters decided to let Democrats keep control of Congress' upper chamber. It was unclear what the outcome of Tuesday's election would mean for control of the Senate for several days as the vote tallies of close races across the country were counted. However, Democrats clinched the majority this weekend when Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, America's first-ever Latina senator, won her highly competitive reelection bid.
KENTUCKY STATE
Rolling Stone

It Was a Huge Night for Abortion Rights — Even in Kentucky

“The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion,” Associate Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the Supreme Court’s majority opinion striking down 50 years of federal protection for abortion earlier this year. The words unleashed chaos across the U.S., casting innumerable patients and providers into legal limbo. By election day, abortion was inaccessible in more than a quarter of the country, thanks to pre-exsisting laws that went into effect following the Court’s decision.  Now, the citizens have finally had their say: in at least 4 out of 5 states where abortion rights were on...
KENTUCKY STATE

