Protecting kids from being sexualized isn't taking aim at the alphabet people, it's doing the right thing for our children. I dont know why our culture has turned to cater to a population of people that shove their lifestyle down everyone's throats. Sleep with whoever you want to sleep with and dress like a freak if you please, but keep your lifestyle out of my life, I don't care and I don't want to know.
Children are subjected to way too many social issues instead of allowing them to be kids. These are issues children should never be subjected to. Children are this nation's most valuable asset! They need to be protected. It's our duty to protect them.
Being a Gay man I’m personally glad to e see this happening. Let kids be kids and don’t push this lifestyle on anyone. It wasn’t pushed on me. My parents never put down anybody and loved everyone however they would never have agreed to some of the things going on today. I knew nothing about the gay lifestyle until my mid teens. Still didn’t stop me from being a homosexual but it was up to me to make my own life that point. I has always known I was gay I just didn’t act on it. To each their own but let it be their choice when they are old enough to make that decision for themselves
