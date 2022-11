This isn't the Boston Celtics offense that many have come to know and, at various points, loathe. The Celtics wield the best offensive rating in basketball. They're off to a 10-3 start this season and have scored 110 or more points in 11-of-13 contests. And most impressively, in a year where transition play is on the rise and the leaguewide halfcourt offensive rating is actually down from the past two seasons, Boston has been historically unstoppable.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO