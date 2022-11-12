Read full article on original website
Roll Tide: Vincent officially signs with Alabama
BUCKHANNON — Buckhannon-Upshur High School (B-UHS) star athlete Cadence Vincent has become a more than familiar name in Upshur County. The swimming prodigy has officially signed on with the University of Alabama, which she verbally committed to last winter. Vincent has garnered a list of notable accomplishments that includes...
Two jailed after argument, discovery of stolen truck
BUCKHANNON — Two people received multiple charges and both are being held on large bonds following an incident in Upshur County. Miranda Kuhens, age 25 of Mannington, W.Va. and William Lee Baker Jr., age 44 with no address listed, were taken into custody on Tuesday, November 8. According to...
RCES receives donation from Buckhannon Elks
ROCK CAVE — On Monday, October 7, Rock Cave Elementary School (RCES) received a donation from the Buckhannon Elks. The donation received was in the amount of $5,000 and is utilized for the school’s backpack program. Mr. Jim Walton of the Buckhannon Elks said, “The Elks are glad...
County, City proclaim Great American Smokeout
BUCKHANNON — On Thursday, November 10, the Upshur County Commission heard a presentation by the Upshur County Tobacco Prevention Coalition for the Great American Smokeout Proclamation. The same day the City of Buckhannon also held a proclamation for the same. At 9 a.m. the Upshur County Commission held their...
