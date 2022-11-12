Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
sunnewsdaily.com
Weekend getaways for broke college students
As college kids, we all know the struggle of trying to travel with no money and little time. Breaks in the semester are a perfect opportunity for college students to unwind and take a quick getaway. Even though college students are on a tight budget, there are many affordable ways to travel and explore new places with friends.
November starting off with plenty of moisture
With the latest storm starting to work its way out of the state, it's clear to see that November has gotten off to a very nice start in terms of moisture. From top to bottom, things are setting up to be a nice, and wet, November.
890kdxu.com
Earthquake Reported Near Utah-Arizona Border
(Colorado City, AZ) -- Residents of southern Utah may have felt the ground shaking a little early yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake was detected about a mile east of Colorado City, Arizona during the early morning hours. The area is just south of the Utah-Arizona border. Reports indicate that Utahns in Kanab and Hurricane felt the tremor, which had a magnitude of three-point-eight.
ksl.com
A toast to butter days: St. George couple celebrates one year in the bread business
ST. GEORGE —When a writer and a professional sculptor came together in matrimony, they didn't know business ownership would end up being their bread and butter. "We're just two artists that decided to become business owners," Sarah John, co-owner of the two Great Harvest Bread Company locations in St. George, said.
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Connie Stephens
Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
