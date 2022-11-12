ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoRiverHawks.com

River Hawk Continue MTE at Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - The UMass Lowell men's basketball team (2-0) continues its participation in a multi-team event this weekend. The squad opened the in-season MTE with an 89-62 win at Columbia on Thursday. Next, they head to New Jersey to take on Rutgers for only the second time in school history.
LOWELL, MA
GoRiverHawks.com

River Hawks Soar to Seventh-Place Finish at NCAA Northeast Regional

THE BRONX – The UMass Lowell men's cross country team battled through rainy conditions to earn a seventh-place finish at the 2022 NCAA Northeast Regional on Friday at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx. The River Hawks exceeded expectations, even after winning the America East Championship just two weeks...
LOWELL, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy