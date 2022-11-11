Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
Yardbarker
REPORT: Chicago Bears switch tight end to defense in shocking twist
The Chicago Bears are trying out a lot of new things this year. The Bears overhauled their defense in the offseason. The offense has progressed rapidly from a conservative, bland scheme to one of the most explosive units in the NFL in the past month. Recently, the Bears made a former basketball player turned NFL tight end into a defensive player.
Yardbarker
'It's the shoes': Why footwear is to blame for Cowboys' loss to Green Bay
Per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, tight end Dalton Schultz lamented the team's loss on everyone not being on the same page when it came to wearing cleats with long enough spikes. "Five guys didn't have their seven (inch) studs in. Got to prepare to play on grass....
Yardbarker
Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR
Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
Yardbarker
The New York Giants have a superstar budding on the offensive line
The New York Giants‘ most valuable player may not be Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, or Xavier McKinney, but rather budding left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is having an incredible start to the 2022 season. In fact, over 606 offensive snaps this year, Thomas hasn’t given up a sack, allowing...
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown shares supposed text message he got from Tom Brady
Antonio Brown’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to an abrupt end when he had a meltdown on the field last season, but it appears there were concerns about his commitment to the team long before that. Brown shared a screenshot on his Snapchat account Monday that purportedly...
Yardbarker
3 Reasons The Chiefs Need To Sign OBJ
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having himself an MVP season. While he’s finding success without star receiver Tyreek Hill, getting him another receiver doesn’t hurt. With Odell Beckham Jr. still a free agent, it’s possible the Chiefs could sign him. However, some might question the...
Yardbarker
Giants Announce Five Roster Moves
New York waived OT Devery Hamilton and CB Justin Layne in corresponding moves and also released OT Will Holden from the practice squad. Mondeaux, 27, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Yardbarker
Micah Parsons Blasts 'Undisciplined' (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put) out this...
Yardbarker
Colts' Jeff Saturday responds to Bill Cowher calling hiring 'a disgrace'
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has responded to comments made by former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher about his hiring. "I respect his opinion, you know? Here’s the thing. God is my defender, man. I don’t have to defend myself," Saturday told NBC Sports' Peter King after the Colts defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20 to finish off the most controversial NFL coaching debut in recent memory. "I am absolutely comfortable in who I am. I respect all those guys. Whoever has whatever negative opinion, I can assure you, it’s not gonna change who I am or what I believe I’m called to do. I have no idea, and I still don’t, how successful I’ll be, but we’re gonna work hard at it and I believe I can lead men and lead the staff. I’m excited about the opportunity."
Riverboat Ron knocks off another unbeaten team
Ron Rivera and Washington are making a habit of shocking undefeated teams. For the second time in three seasons Rivera took a Washington team with a losing record on the road to hand an undefeated team its first loss of the season. The Commanders, who entered the game with a...
Yardbarker
Fans roast Buffalo Bills over deleted tweet
The Buffalo Bills lost in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, and no one was more stunned by the result than the person who was in charge of their Twitter page during the game. The Bills were leading the Minnesota Vikings 27-23 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Von Miller sacked Kirk Cousins on third down. That left the Vikings with 4th-and-18 on the other side of the two-minute warning. Whoever was tweeting about the game on the Bills’ official account thought Miller’s big sack came on fourth down and mistakenly called “game.”
Yardbarker
Cardinals Make Five Moves For Week 11
Cardinals promoted Rashaad Coward to their active roster. Cardinals signed DL Michael Dogbe to their practice squad. Cardinals waived K Tristan Vizcaino. Cardinals released LB Blake Lynch and OL Sage Doxtater from their practice squad. Here’s the Cardinals updated practice squad:. DL Manny Jones. TE Bernhard Seikovits (International) DL...
Yardbarker
Watch: Warriors cheerleaders excitedly greet Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo has led the San Francisco 49ers to two straight victories, and the veteran quarterback is winning off the field as well. Garoppolo and some of his teammates sat courtside at Chase Center on Monday night for the Golden State Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs. After one of their on-court performances, several Warriors cheerleaders went directly over to Garoppolo. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk were largely ignored. You can see the video below:
Yardbarker
Bears QB Justin Fields makes bold promise after Lions loss
It's a big claim for Fields to make, but his recent emergence shows that he's ready to back it up the best he can. Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit's defense, averaging 11.3 yards a carry. That pairs with 167 yards and two touchdowns in the air, giving him 314 total yards of offense and four touchdowns in the loss.
Yardbarker
QB Derek Carr, Raiders could easily part ways after 2022 season
The Derek Carr era of the Las Vegas Raiders could very well be coming to a close. The 2-7 Raiders have struggled aplenty in 2022. It might only be running back Josh Jacobs' resurgence that has given Las Vegas fans much to cheer for this season. Quarterback Carr, the team's...
Yardbarker
ESPN analyst names quarterback 'biggest offseason need' for Giants
ESPN's Matt Miller clearly isn't sold on New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones this fall. For a piece published Tuesday, Miller named "quarterback" New York's "biggest offseason need" as of the midway point of the 2022 campaign. "Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft, has played his...
Yardbarker
Mike Florio suggests Eagles got makeup call after non-facemask vs. Commanders
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has suggested officials gave the Philadelphia Eagles a makeup call versus the Washington Commanders on Monday night. As described by Jeremy Layton of the New York Post, the play in question occurred in the fourth quarter of Monday's game when Washington held a 23-21 lead. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert lost control of the football as his facemask was clearly grabbed by Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis:
Yardbarker
Matt Eberflus hangs injured Bears player out to dry
Matt Eberflus isn’t going to let a little thing like an injury get in the way. Jaylon Johnson’s play against the Detroit Lions was trash. The third-year cornerback was already having a forgettable season heading into the Chicago Bears matchup against the Lions in Week 10. Against the Lions, Johnson was graded by Pro Football Focus as the Bears’ worst player on the field. Johnson was on the Bears’ Week 10 injury report. But head coach Matt Eberflus isn’t interested in hearing players’ excuses.
Yardbarker
Saint Tyrann Mathieu Shows Respect for Troy Polamalu Before Steelers Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers will honor four new members of their Hall of Honor during Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. Prior to kickoff, though, one Saint is showing love to another Pittsburgh legend. Heath Miller, Louis Lipps, Ray Matthew, Meryl Cope and Sam Davis will be inducted into the...
Comments / 0