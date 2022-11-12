Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/8 Tuesday morning forecast
Forecast: Today will be 20 degrees colder with lots of sunshine out there. Expect highs only in the mid to upper 50s... around normal. Tonight will be even colder with lows around 40 in the city with 30s and 20s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it's another good looking day, but it will be even cooler with highs only in the mid 50s or so.Looking Ahead: On Thursday, temperatures start to bounce back... low 60s. As for Friday into Friday night, the rain from what's left of Subtropical Storm Nicole will likely move through our area. There's still some "wobbling" going on among the models, but at this point it looks like .5-2+" seems reasonable with pockets of heavy rain possible. That said, if this trend continues, we'll likely have to issue a yellow or red alert.
First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny with record warmth
The calendar says November, but the weather this weekend certainly does not!It'll feel more like September this afternoon with temps climbing well into the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. That's about 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. In fact, our overnight low tonight will be above our normal high! Most places will drop into the 60s, with some upper 50s in the northwest suburbs. Clouds will increase once again and a few spotty showers will be possible in the mountains toward sunrise.Oh ... and don't forget we "fall back" an hour at 2...
Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy & quiet
A chilly and mostly clear start to the day with temperatures kicking off mostly in the 20s. Today will remain dry and calm with clouds mixing back in, as temps will rise to around 40 degrees.
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts High Snowfall, Low Temperatures For Winter 2022-2023
Weather forecast models are sharing their predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season, from anticipated temperatures to projected snowfall amounts. Based on a few models, the U.S. will have an especially cold and snowy winter in the coming months. What is this based on, and what’s causing this?. Right along...
WDSU
A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms
As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
Southern US facing first accumulating snow of the season, risk of severe storms
A storm system moving across the Plains will deliver the first accumulating snow of the season for areas of the Southern U.S., which is also facing a storm risk.
Cold night with temps in 40s, chance for showers Sunday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says temperatures will start rise to the 60s after a cold start to the week.
First Alert Forecast: Warm, showers possible
Our warm stretch continues today with temps once again climbing into the 70s this afternoon.More clouds will be in the picture, along with the chance of some showers passing through. The best risk will be to the north and west, but anyone is fair game for a brief shower or sprinkle. By no means a washout!It'll be another mild night with lows only falling into the 60s. As a cold front approaches, another round of scattered showers is possible late this evening into early Monday morning. By sunrise tomorrow, much of the activity will be shifting off to the east, and we'll see clearing skies through the morning.Despite the frontal passage, the cooler air will lag a bit behind it, so we should squeeze out one more day in the 70s, especially around the city and points south and east. Overall, Monday shapes up to be beautiful!Temps fall back into the 40s Monday night and by Tuesday, it's much cooler. Highs will be in the 50s ... pretty close to the norm for early November.
Severe weather may impact Plains as West sees snow, rain
There is the potential for unsettled weather over the Plains, including hail, tornadoes and flooding rain. The West will see mountain snow and rain along the coast.
Plan for MUCH colder temperatures and a wintry rain-to-snow mix
Your detailed Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Met Eireann issue weather warning as they forecast 'sustained' wind and rain for the week
After a brief few days of sunshine (albeit chilly sunshine) the rain is set to return. Be sure to bring your raincoat with you if you're out and about anywhere for the next few days, as conditions are set to become pretty miserable. Met Eireann have issued a Status Yellow...
natureworldnews.com
Storm to Unleash Heavy Snow and Severe Weather in Western United States
The latest weather showed that a storm would impact portions of the western United States, causing heavy snow and severe weather conditions. The storm is expected to be felt late this week or this coming weekend. Weather forecasts advised residents to monitor the storm's development by keeping updated with weather...
Severe weather after dark creates 'incredibly dangerous' scenario across Southern Plains
The severe weather kicked off across northeast Texas swiftly and continued to threaten communities even as night fell, creating a dangerous scenario for those in the path of the rampaging storms. Particularly dangerous situations began to unfold across parts of central and eastern Texas into Friday night as the region...
natureworldnews.com
Beneficial Rain and Severe Thunderstorms Expected to Hit the Southern United States
Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the Southern United States in the coming hours and days. US weather authorities consider the precipitation as a "beneficial rain" amid the dry conditions being experienced by the drought-stricken US region. However, potential flash flooding is possible amid the so-called "much-needed...
natureworldnews.com
Unsettled Weather with Potential Rain and Snow to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Eastern US
Unsettled weather will hover into the Eastern United States this coming Halloween on Monday, October 31, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The adverse weather will also be the case for the US Pacific Northwest, where rain and high-elevation snow will move and persist towards the region. Meanwhile, the...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Central US, Might Soak Until Tuesday
As a rather abrupt change from the record cold earlier this week, soaking rain and severe thunderstorms are anticipated this weekend in some of the Central US's drought-stricken regions. In some of the same central and northern Plains regions that have recently experienced record-breaking low temperatures for mid-October in the...
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Temperatures set to drop this week after unseasonal warmth
So far this month, the country has experienced an unseasonably warm November. However, it might be time to dig out the winter coats and wrap up warm very soon as temperatures are set to return closer to normal November temperatures. Despite the change in temperatures, it doesn't look like there...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Nicole's rain
Alert: Red Alert this afternoon into early Saturday for downpours and gusty winds associated with the remnants of Nicole. Advisories: Wind Advisories S&E late tonight into early tomorrow morning for wind gusts of up to 50 mph.Forecast: The remnants of Nicole push through our area midday through early tomorrow morning. Pockets of heavy rain are expected anytime this afternoon and evening with a lull late this evening into the early overnight hours, then a final line of gusty showers/downpours will move through overnight. When all is said and done, .5-2.0" is expected with perhaps some localized flooding N&W. In addition...
Major storm brings tornado damage to northeast Texas
A powerful storm system moved through northeast Texas Friday evening, with reports of major tornado damage to several parts of the region. Beginning in the late afternoon hours, the National Weather Service issued a flurry of tornado warnings for dozens of cities and towns, specifically on the Interstate 35 corridor.
Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
