ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The anticipation is undeniable as St. Louis residents get ready for the community’s first soccer match inside CITYPARK. “It feels like I’ve been waiting since I came to America,” said Carlos Restrepo, who moved to St. Louis in 2005. “I literally have dreamt about what it’s going to be like when we celebrate our first goal in our new stadium, and I really hope it happens this Wednesday.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO